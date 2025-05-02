2025 Fantasy Football Startup Dynasty League Wide Receiver Rankings

SI

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase will be the consensus No. 1 wide receiver selected in fantasy dynasty startup drafts.
With May comes the start of dynasty league draft chatter. After all, the end of the NFL Draft means we now have a very clear idea of how rosters will look, who could end up where on team depth charts and what a player’s value projects to be in 2025.

For those who are unaware, dynasty leagues are the closest you'll get to running a real NFL team. You build a roster with a one-time “all-players” draft, followed by yearly “rookies-only” drafts for as long as the league exists. If this seems like something you’d like to do in addition to your seasonal leagues, well, these dynasty startup league rank lists are for you.  

The difference between these rankings and redraft rankings is primarily in examining the age of the players. For example, Mike Evans, who’ll be 31 next season, will be ranked ahead of younger guys such as Marvin Harrison Jr., Travis Hunter and Rome Odunze in traditional leagues. However, that trio has more value than Evans in dynasty leagues due to the fact that each of them is in the early 20s and hasn’t yet hit their primes.

With that said, here’s a look at my 2025 dynasty start-up league wide receiver rankings.

2025 Fantasy Football Dynasty WR Rankings

Note: Ages listed as how old the player will be by the end of September.

Rank

Player

Team

Age

1

Ja'Marr Chase

CIN

25

2

Justin Jefferson

MIN

26

3

CeeDee Lamb

DAL

26

4

Malik Nabers

NYG

22

5

Amon-Ra St. Brown

DET

25

6

Brian Thomas Jr.

JAC

22

7

Garrett Wilson

NYJ

25

8

Puka Nacua

LAR

24

9

Nico Collins

HOU

26

10

Drake London

ATL

24

11

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

SEA

23

12

Marvin Harrison Jr.

ARI

23

13

A.J. Brown

PHI

28

14

Tee Higgins

CIN

26

15

Tetairoa McMillan

CAR

22

16

Travis Hunter

JAC

22

17

Ladd McConkey

LAC

23

18

Rome Odunze

CHI

23

19

Devonta Smith

PHI

26

20

Rashee Rice

KC

25

21

Zay Flowers

BAL

24

22

Chris Olave

NO

25

23

Jordan Addison

MIN

23

24

Xavier Worthy

KC

22

25

Terry McLaurin

WAS

29

26

Jaylen Waddle

MIA

26

27

D.K. Metcalf

PIT

27

28

D.J. Moore

CHI

28

29

Jameson Williams

DET

24

30

Jerry Jeudy

CLE

26

31

Emeka Egbuka

TB

22

32

Tyreek Hill

MIA

31

33

Mike Evans

TB

32

34

Brandon Aiyuk

SF

27

35

George Pickens

PIT

24

36

Jayden Reed

GB

25

37

Chris Godwin

TB

29

38

Luther Burden III

CHI

21

39

Matthew Golden

GB

22

40

Ricky Pearsall

SF

25

41

Davante Adams

LAR

32

42

Tre Harris

LAC

23

43

Josh Downs

IND

24

44

Jayden Higgins

HOU

22

45

Courtland Sutton

DEN

29

46

Jakobi Meyers

LV

28

47

Khalil Shakir

BUF

25

48

Jauan Jennings

SF

28

49

Keon Coleman

BUF

22

50

Michael Pittman Jr.

IND

27

51

Calvin Ridley

TEN

30

52

Deebo Samuel Sr.

WAS

29

53

Jalen McMillan

TB

23

54

Jack Bech

LV

22

55

Stefon Diggs

NE

31

56

Christian Kirk

HOU

28

57

Rashid Shaheed

NO

27

58

Darnell Mooney

ATL

27

59

Cooper Kupp

SEA

32

60

Jaylin Noel

HOU

23

61

Rashod Bateman

BAL

25

62

Cedric Tillman

CLE

25

63

Marvin Mims Jr.

DEN

23

64

Jalen Royals

KC

22

65

Hollywood Brown

KC

28

66

Chimere Dike

TEN

23

67

Adonai Mitchell

IND

22

68

Tank Dell

HOU

25

69

Kyle Williams

NE

22

70

Elic Ayomanor

TEN

22

71

Romeo Doubs

GB

25

72

Keenan Allen

FA

33

73

Amari Cooper

FA

31

74

Xavier Legette

CAR

24

75

Quentin Johnston

LAC

24

76

Josh Palmer

BUF

26

77

Dontayvion Wicks

GB

24

78

Jalen Coker

CAR

23

79

Wan'Dale Robinson

NYG

24

80

Pat Bryant

DEN

22

