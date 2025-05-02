2025 Fantasy Football Startup Dynasty League Wide Receiver Rankings
With May comes the start of dynasty league draft chatter. After all, the end of the NFL Draft means we now have a very clear idea of how rosters will look, who could end up where on team depth charts and what a player’s value projects to be in 2025.
For those who are unaware, dynasty leagues are the closest you'll get to running a real NFL team. You build a roster with a one-time “all-players” draft, followed by yearly “rookies-only” drafts for as long as the league exists. If this seems like something you’d like to do in addition to your seasonal leagues, well, these dynasty startup league rank lists are for you.
The difference between these rankings and redraft rankings is primarily in examining the age of the players. For example, Mike Evans, who’ll be 31 next season, will be ranked ahead of younger guys such as Marvin Harrison Jr., Travis Hunter and Rome Odunze in traditional leagues. However, that trio has more value than Evans in dynasty leagues due to the fact that each of them is in the early 20s and hasn’t yet hit their primes.
With that said, here’s a look at my 2025 dynasty start-up league wide receiver rankings.
2025 Fantasy Football Dynasty WR Rankings
Note: Ages listed as how old the player will be by the end of September.
Rank
Player
Team
Age
1
Ja'Marr Chase
CIN
25
2
Justin Jefferson
MIN
26
3
CeeDee Lamb
DAL
26
4
Malik Nabers
NYG
22
5
Amon-Ra St. Brown
DET
25
6
Brian Thomas Jr.
JAC
22
7
Garrett Wilson
NYJ
25
8
Puka Nacua
LAR
24
9
Nico Collins
HOU
26
10
Drake London
ATL
24
11
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
SEA
23
12
Marvin Harrison Jr.
ARI
23
13
A.J. Brown
PHI
28
14
Tee Higgins
CIN
26
15
Tetairoa McMillan
CAR
22
16
Travis Hunter
JAC
22
17
Ladd McConkey
LAC
23
18
Rome Odunze
CHI
23
19
Devonta Smith
PHI
26
20
Rashee Rice
KC
25
21
Zay Flowers
BAL
24
22
Chris Olave
NO
25
23
Jordan Addison
MIN
23
24
Xavier Worthy
KC
22
25
Terry McLaurin
WAS
29
26
Jaylen Waddle
MIA
26
27
D.K. Metcalf
PIT
27
28
D.J. Moore
CHI
28
29
Jameson Williams
DET
24
30
Jerry Jeudy
CLE
26
31
Emeka Egbuka
TB
22
32
Tyreek Hill
MIA
31
33
Mike Evans
TB
32
34
Brandon Aiyuk
SF
27
35
George Pickens
PIT
24
36
Jayden Reed
GB
25
37
Chris Godwin
TB
29
38
Luther Burden III
CHI
21
39
Matthew Golden
GB
22
40
Ricky Pearsall
SF
25
41
Davante Adams
LAR
32
42
Tre Harris
LAC
23
43
Josh Downs
IND
24
44
Jayden Higgins
HOU
22
45
Courtland Sutton
DEN
29
46
Jakobi Meyers
LV
28
47
Khalil Shakir
BUF
25
48
Jauan Jennings
SF
28
49
Keon Coleman
BUF
22
50
Michael Pittman Jr.
IND
27
51
Calvin Ridley
TEN
30
52
Deebo Samuel Sr.
WAS
29
53
Jalen McMillan
TB
23
54
Jack Bech
LV
22
55
Stefon Diggs
NE
31
56
Christian Kirk
HOU
28
57
Rashid Shaheed
NO
27
58
Darnell Mooney
ATL
27
59
Cooper Kupp
SEA
32
60
Jaylin Noel
HOU
23
61
Rashod Bateman
BAL
25
62
Cedric Tillman
CLE
25
63
Marvin Mims Jr.
DEN
23
64
Jalen Royals
KC
22
65
Hollywood Brown
KC
28
66
Chimere Dike
TEN
23
67
Adonai Mitchell
IND
22
68
Tank Dell
HOU
25
69
Kyle Williams
NE
22
70
Elic Ayomanor
TEN
22
71
Romeo Doubs
GB
25
72
Keenan Allen
FA
33
73
Amari Cooper
FA
31
74
Xavier Legette
CAR
24
75
Quentin Johnston
LAC
24
76
Josh Palmer
BUF
26
77
Dontayvion Wicks
GB
24
78
Jalen Coker
CAR
23
79
Wan'Dale Robinson
NYG
24
80
Pat Bryant
DEN
22