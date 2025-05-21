2025 Fantasy Football Dynasty League Rookie Rankings: Ashton Jeanty On Top
The minds of dynasty fantasy football managers are racing after the completion of the 2025 NFL Draft and schedule release, as we now know where our first-year players will be playing, who they’re up against in depth chart positioning and who they'll be facing in their first pro campaigns.
I will say this draft was not the best for the redraft crowd, but there are plenty of players who could see their future stock rise now and in the future.
For example, Omarion Hampton will likely be splitting some of the work with Najee Harris in his first NFL season. Obviously, that could hurt his redraft appeal. But because Harris is only on a one-year deal, Hampton’s long-term outlook is far more appealing.
The same goes for their teammate Tre Harris. The Chargers brought back Mike Williams this offseason, but he’s only on a one-year deal. Beyond 2025, Harris will have an easier path to targets in their offense.
With that said, here’s my updated top 50 fantasy rookies for dynasty drafts.
Top 50 Fantasy Football Rookie Dynasty Rankings
Rank
Player
Pos
Team
Bye
1
Ashton Jeanty
RB
LV
8
2
Omarion Hampton
RB
LAC
12
3
Tetairoa McMillan
WR
CAR
14
4
Travis Hunter
WR
JAC
8
5
Quinshon Judkins
RB
CLE
9
6
TreVeyon Henderson
RB
NE
14
7
Emeka Egbuka
WR
TB
9
8
Tyler Warren
TE
IND
11
9
Kaleb Johnson
RB
PIT
5
10
Colston Loveland
TE
CHI
5
11
Matthew Golden
WR
GB
5
12
RJ Harvey
RB
DEN
12
13
Cam Ward
QB
TEN
10
14
Cam Skattebo
RB
NYG
14
15
Jayden Higgins
WR
HOU
6
16
Tre Harris
WR
LAC
12
17
Luther Burden III
WR
CHI
5
18
Jaxson Dart
QB
NYG
14
19
Jaydon Blue
RB
DAL
10
20
Jack Bech
WR
LV
8
21
Jaylin Noel
WR
HOU
6
22
Jalen Royals
WR
KC
10
23
Mason Taylor
TE
NYJ
9
24
Devin Neal
RB
NO
11
25
Dylan Sampson
RB
CLE
9
26
Tyler Shough
QB
NO
11
27
DJ Giddens
RB
IND
11
28
Elijah Arroyo
TE
SEA
8
29
Chimere Dike
WR
TEN
10
30
Harold Fannin Jr.
TE
CLE
9
31
Kyle Williams
WR
NE
14
32
Elic Ayomanor
WR
TEN
10
33
Dillon Gabriel
QB
CLE
9
34
Shedeur Sanders
QB
CLE
9
35
Jalen Milroe
QB
SEA
8
36
Pat Bryant
WR
DEN
12
37
Tai Felton
WR
MIN
6
38
Tory Horton
WR
SEA
8
39
Jordan James
RB
SF
14
40
Terrance Ferguson
TE
LAR
8
41
Trevor Etienne
RB
CAR
14
42
Bhayshul Tuten
RB
JAC
8
43
Ollie Gordon II
RB
MIA
12
44
Dont'e Thornton
WR
LV
8
45
Tez Johnson
WR
TB
9
46
Savion Williams
WR
GB
5
47
Isaac TeSlaa
WR
DET
8
48
Gunnar Helm
TE
TEN
10
49
Oronde Gadsden II
TE
LAC
12
50
Will Howard
QB
PIT
5