2025 Fantasy Football Dynasty League Rookie Rankings: Ashton Jeanty On Top

Michael Fabiano

Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty is the consensus No. 1 overall rookie in fantasy football redraft and dynasty leagues.
Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty is the consensus No. 1 overall rookie in fantasy football redraft and dynasty leagues.

The minds of dynasty fantasy football managers are racing after the completion of the 2025 NFL Draft and schedule release, as we now know where our first-year players will be playing, who they’re up against in depth chart positioning and who they'll be facing in their first pro campaigns.

I will say this draft was not the best for the redraft crowd, but there are plenty of players who could see their future stock rise now and in the future.

For example, Omarion Hampton will likely be splitting some of the work with Najee Harris in his first NFL season. Obviously, that could hurt his redraft appeal. But because Harris is only on a one-year deal, Hampton’s long-term outlook is far more appealing.

The same goes for their teammate Tre Harris. The Chargers brought back Mike Williams this offseason, but he’s only on a one-year deal. Beyond 2025, Harris will have an easier path to targets in their offense.

With that said, here’s my updated top 50 fantasy rookies for dynasty drafts.  

Top 50 Fantasy Football Rookie Dynasty Rankings

Rank

Player

Pos

Team

Bye

1

Ashton Jeanty

RB

LV

8

2

Omarion Hampton

RB

LAC

12

3

Tetairoa McMillan

WR

CAR

14

4

Travis Hunter

WR

JAC

8

5

Quinshon Judkins

RB

CLE

9

6

TreVeyon Henderson

RB

NE

14

7

Emeka Egbuka

WR

TB

9

8

Tyler Warren

TE

IND

11

9

Kaleb Johnson

RB

PIT

5

10

Colston Loveland

TE

CHI

5

11

Matthew Golden

WR

GB

5

12

RJ Harvey

RB

DEN

12

13

Cam Ward

QB

TEN

10

14

Cam Skattebo

RB

NYG

14

15

Jayden Higgins

WR

HOU

6

16

Tre Harris

WR

LAC

12

17

Luther Burden III

WR

CHI

5

18

Jaxson Dart

QB

NYG

14

19

Jaydon Blue

RB

DAL

10

20

Jack Bech

WR

LV

8

21

Jaylin Noel

WR

HOU

6

22

Jalen Royals

WR

KC

10

23

Mason Taylor

TE

NYJ

9

24

Devin Neal

RB

NO

11

25

Dylan Sampson

RB

CLE

9

26

Tyler Shough

QB

NO

11

27

DJ Giddens

RB

IND

11

28

Elijah Arroyo

TE

SEA

8

29

Chimere Dike

WR

TEN

10

30

Harold Fannin Jr.

TE

CLE

9

31

Kyle Williams

WR

NE

14

32

Elic Ayomanor

WR

TEN

10

33

Dillon Gabriel

QB

CLE

9

34

Shedeur Sanders

QB

CLE

9

35

Jalen Milroe

QB

SEA

8

36

Pat Bryant

WR

DEN

12

37

Tai Felton

WR

MIN

6

38

Tory Horton

WR

SEA

8

39

Jordan James

RB

SF

14

40

Terrance Ferguson

TE

LAR

8

41

Trevor Etienne

RB

CAR

14

42

Bhayshul Tuten

RB

JAC

8

43

Ollie Gordon II

RB

MIA

12

44

Dont'e Thornton

WR

LV

8

45

Tez Johnson

WR

TB

9

46

Savion Williams

WR

GB

5

47

Isaac TeSlaa

WR

DET

8

48

Gunnar Helm

TE

TEN

10

49

Oronde Gadsden II

TE

LAC

12

50

Will Howard

QB

PIT

5

