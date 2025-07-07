2025 Fantasy Football Dynasty Rookie Quarterback Rankings: Cam Ward Leads The Position
The quarterback position was not one of the most attractive in terms of prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft. It became even less so when Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders, a projected top 10 pick, didn’t come off the board until the fifth round (No. 144 overall). What’s more, the team that drafted him, the Cleveland Browns, had already selected a quarterback (Dillon Gabriel out of Oregon) in Round 3. So, Sanders’ stock comes with major questions.
On a positive note, the No. 1 overall pick, Cam Ward, should be given every chance to be the Week 1 starter for the Tennessee Titans. He’s easily the best dynasty quarterback in the class. The retirement of Derek Carr in New Orleans leaves another rookie, Tyler Shough, as a potential starter. He’s seen his value increase with a starting job now available to win.
Jaxon Dart, drafted by the New York Giants at No. 25, has the next best chance to be a fantasy impact maker. However, he’ll likely have to wait until Year 2 as the G-Men have Russell Wilson at quarterback and Jameis Winston possibly second on the depth chart.
With that said, here’s my initial look at my top 10 fantasy quarterbacks for dynasty drafts.
2025 Fantasy Football Rookie Quarterback Rankings
Note: Ages listed as how old the player will be by the end of September.
Rk
Player
Pos
Team
Bye
Age
1
Cam Ward
QB
TEN
10
23
2
Jaxson Dart
QB
NYG
14
22
3
Tyler Shough
QB
NO
11
26
4
Jalen Milroe
QB
SEA
8
23
5
Shedeur Sanders
QB
CLE
9
23
6
Dillon Gabriel
QB
CLE
9
24
7
Will Howard
QB
PIT
5
24
8
Riley Leonard
QB
IND
11
23
9
Kyle McCord
QB
PHI
9
23
10
Quinn Ewers
QB
MIA
12
22