SI

Fabs' Way-Too-Early 2025 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings 2.0

Michael Fabiano

Lamar Jackson (left), Josh Allen (center) and Jayden Daniels (right) are in the top five in Fabs' Fantasy Quarterback Rankings 2.0.
Lamar Jackson (left), Josh Allen (center) and Jayden Daniels (right) are in the top five in Fabs' Fantasy Quarterback Rankings 2.0. / Josh Allen: Jamie Germano/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORKLamar Jackson: Matt Kartozian-Imagn ImagesJayden Daniels: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The conclusion of Super Bowl LIX put a bow on the 2024 NFL season. It also means the start of what promises to be an exciting offseason that will see plenty of player movement via free agency and trades. With that said, I’ve compiled my second list of the top fantasy quarterbacks of 2025 … we’ll call it Fabs’ Way-Too-Early Quarterbacks Rankings 2.0.

In 2024, we saw positive movement from a number of players who weren’t expected to be high-end fantasy assets. Jayden Daniels became an elite player in his rookie season, and Baker Mayfield re-emerged as a productive fantasy starter with the Buccaneers. Bo Nix produced a top-10 finish almost out of nowhere in his first NFL campaign, and veteran Sam Darnold went from being a fantasy afterthought to a top-10 signal-caller.

On the flip side, fans were disappointed by the likes of C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson. Both were drafted as top-six quarterbacks based on ADP data, and neither finished in the top 15. Others, like Patrick Mahomes, Caleb Williams, Tua Tagovailoa, Kirk Cousins, Trevor Lawrence and Dak Prescott didn’t meet expectations. That’s reflected in the rankings.

The upcoming offseason promises plenty of roster changes, which could include Darnold, Russell Wilson, and Justin Fields potentially changing teams as free agents. Also, we could see Aaron Rodgers and Kirk Cousins on the move, which could impact fantasy values. But for now, here’s my way-too-early look at the fantasy quarterback position for next season.

2025 Fantasy Football QB Rankings

RK

Player

Team

1

Josh Allen

BUF

2

Lamar Jackson

BAL

3

Jalen Hurts

PHI

4

Jayden Daniels

WAS

5

Joe Burrow

CIN

6

Baker Mayfield

TB

7

Bo Nix

DEN

8

Kyler Murray

ARI

9

Jared Goff

DET

10

Patrick Mahomes

KC

11

Brock Purdy

SF

12

Jordan Love

GB

13

Sam Darnold

MIN

14

Dak Prescott

DAL

15

Caleb Williams

CHI

16

Tua Tagovailoa

MIA

17

Justin Herbert

LAC

18

Drake Maye

NE

19

Anthony Richardson

IND

20

C.J. Stroud

HOU

21

Bryce Young

CAR

22

Michael Penix Jr.

ATL

23

Geno Smith

SEA

24

Trevor Lawrence

JAC

25

J.J. McCarthy

MIN

26

Russell Wilson

PIT

27

Derek Carr

NO

28

Matthew Stafford

LAR

29

Aaron Rodgers

NYJ

30

Justin Fields

PIT

31

Kirk Cousins

ATL

32

Will Levis

TEN

33

Aidan O'Connell

LV

34

Mac Jones

JAC

35

Gardner Minshew

LV

36

Joe Flacco

IND

37

Daniel Jones

MIN

38

Sam Howell

SEA

39

Drew Lock

NYG

40

Deshaun Watson

CLE

Published
Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

Home/FANTASY