Fabs' Way-Too-Early 2025 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings 2.0
The conclusion of Super Bowl LIX put a bow on the 2024 NFL season. It also means the start of what promises to be an exciting offseason that will see plenty of player movement via free agency and trades. With that said, I’ve compiled my second list of the top fantasy quarterbacks of 2025 … we’ll call it Fabs’ Way-Too-Early Quarterbacks Rankings 2.0.
In 2024, we saw positive movement from a number of players who weren’t expected to be high-end fantasy assets. Jayden Daniels became an elite player in his rookie season, and Baker Mayfield re-emerged as a productive fantasy starter with the Buccaneers. Bo Nix produced a top-10 finish almost out of nowhere in his first NFL campaign, and veteran Sam Darnold went from being a fantasy afterthought to a top-10 signal-caller.
On the flip side, fans were disappointed by the likes of C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson. Both were drafted as top-six quarterbacks based on ADP data, and neither finished in the top 15. Others, like Patrick Mahomes, Caleb Williams, Tua Tagovailoa, Kirk Cousins, Trevor Lawrence and Dak Prescott didn’t meet expectations. That’s reflected in the rankings.
The upcoming offseason promises plenty of roster changes, which could include Darnold, Russell Wilson, and Justin Fields potentially changing teams as free agents. Also, we could see Aaron Rodgers and Kirk Cousins on the move, which could impact fantasy values. But for now, here’s my way-too-early look at the fantasy quarterback position for next season.
2025 Fantasy Football QB Rankings
RK
Player
Team
1
Josh Allen
BUF
2
Lamar Jackson
BAL
3
Jalen Hurts
PHI
4
Jayden Daniels
WAS
5
Joe Burrow
CIN
6
Baker Mayfield
TB
7
Bo Nix
DEN
8
Kyler Murray
ARI
9
Jared Goff
DET
10
Patrick Mahomes
KC
11
Brock Purdy
SF
12
Jordan Love
GB
13
Sam Darnold
MIN
14
Dak Prescott
DAL
15
Caleb Williams
CHI
16
Tua Tagovailoa
MIA
17
Justin Herbert
LAC
18
Drake Maye
NE
19
Anthony Richardson
IND
20
C.J. Stroud
HOU
21
Bryce Young
CAR
22
Michael Penix Jr.
ATL
23
Geno Smith
SEA
24
Trevor Lawrence
JAC
25
J.J. McCarthy
MIN
26
Russell Wilson
PIT
27
Derek Carr
NO
28
Matthew Stafford
LAR
29
Aaron Rodgers
NYJ
30
Justin Fields
PIT
31
Kirk Cousins
ATL
32
Will Levis
TEN
33
Aidan O'Connell
LV
34
Mac Jones
JAC
35
Gardner Minshew
LV
36
Joe Flacco
IND
37
Daniel Jones
MIN
38
Sam Howell
SEA
39
Drew Lock
NYG
40
Deshaun Watson
CLE