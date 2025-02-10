SI

Fabs' Way-Too-Early 2025 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings 2.0

Justin Jefferson (left), Ja'Marr Chase (center) and Amon-Ra St. Brown (right) are all in the top five of Fabs' Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings 2.0. / Ja’Marr Chase: Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn ImagesJustin Jefferson: Michael Owens/Getty ImagesAmon-Ra St. Brow: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

The 2024 fantasy football season is in the rearview mirror, so … what’s next? Well, if you’ve been playing this great hobby as long as I have, you know there’s never an offseason! I’ve already submitted the first edition of my Way-Too-Early Fantasy Wide Receiver Rankings for 2025, but I wanted to submit version 2.0 before free agency and the trades start flying.

This past season, we saw a number of players who weren’t expected to become fantasy assets, emerge into superstars and great values. Brian Thomas Jr. became a top-five player at the position, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba became a highly productive weekly fantasy starter with the Seahawks. Malik Nabers produced a top-10 finish in New York as a rookie, and we saw Jerry Jeudy go from a fantasy afterthought into a top-12 fantasy wide receiver.

On the flip side, fans were disappointed by several receivers, none more than Tyreek Hill and Marvin Harrison Jr. Both were drafted as top-10 wide receivers based on ADP data, and neither finished in the top 15 at the position. Others, such as Chris Olave, Cooper Kupp, Jaylen Waddle, Deebo Samuel Sr. and DK Metcalf, didn’t meet expectations.

The upcoming offseason promises plenty of roster changes, which could include Chris Godwin, Tee Higgins, Stefon Diggs and Keenan Allen (among others) potentially switching teams as free agents. Also, young wideouts coming out of college, maybe none bigger than Colorado’s Travis Hunter, could end up breaking into the top 20 at the position. But for now, here’s my second way-too-early look at the fantasy wide receiver position for next season.

2025 Fantasy Football WR Rankings

RK

Player

Team

1

Ja'Marr Chase

CIN

2

Justin Jefferson

MIN

3

Amon-Ra St. Brown

DET

4

CeeDee Lamb

DAL

5

Malik Nabers

NYG

6

Puka Nacua

LAR

7

Nico Collins

HOU

8

Drake London

ATL

9

Brian Thomas Jr.

JAC

10

A.J. Brown

PHI

11

Terry McLaurin

WAS

12

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

SEA

13

Mike Evans

TB

14

Rashee Rice

KC

15

Davante Adams

NYJ

16

Tyreek Hill

MIA

17

Garrett Wilson

NYJ

18

Tee Higgins

CIN

19

Chris Godwin

TB

20

Ladd McConkey

LAC

21

Marvin Harrison Jr.

ARI

22

D.J. Moore

CHI

23

Chris Olave

NO

24

DK Metcalf

SEA

25

Xavier Worthy

KC

26

Zay Flowers

BAL

27

Devonta Smith

PHI

28

Jordan Addison

MIN

29

Courtland Sutton

DEN

30

George Pickens

PIT

31

Jerry Jeudy

CLE

32

Jakobi Meyers

LV

33

Jameson Williams

DET

34

Stefon Diggs

HOU

35

Jaylen Waddle

MIA

36

Rashid Shaheed

NO

37

Rome Odunze

CHI

38

Jauan Jennings

SF

39

Jayden Reed

GB

40

Deebo Samuel Sr.

SF

41

Cooper Kupp

LAR

42

Khalil Shakir

BUF

43

Calvin Ridley

TEN

44

Josh Downs

IND

45

Brandon Aiyuk

SF

46

Darnell Mooney

ATL

47

Hollywood Brown

KC

48

Michael Pittman Jr.

IND

49

Keenan Allen

CHI

50

Cedric Tillman

CLE

51

Amari Cooper

BUF

52

Christian Kirk

JAC

53

Keon Coleman

BUF

54

Jalen McMillan

TB

55

Ricky Pearsall

SF

56

Quentin Johnston

LAC

57

Wan'Dale Robinson

NYG

58

Christian Watson

GB

59

Adam Thielen

CAR

60

Marvin Mims Jr.

DEN

Published
Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

