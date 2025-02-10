Fabs' Way-Too-Early 2025 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings 2.0
The 2024 fantasy football season is in the rearview mirror, so … what’s next? Well, if you’ve been playing this great hobby as long as I have, you know there’s never an offseason! I’ve already submitted the first edition of my Way-Too-Early Fantasy Wide Receiver Rankings for 2025, but I wanted to submit version 2.0 before free agency and the trades start flying.
This past season, we saw a number of players who weren’t expected to become fantasy assets, emerge into superstars and great values. Brian Thomas Jr. became a top-five player at the position, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba became a highly productive weekly fantasy starter with the Seahawks. Malik Nabers produced a top-10 finish in New York as a rookie, and we saw Jerry Jeudy go from a fantasy afterthought into a top-12 fantasy wide receiver.
On the flip side, fans were disappointed by several receivers, none more than Tyreek Hill and Marvin Harrison Jr. Both were drafted as top-10 wide receivers based on ADP data, and neither finished in the top 15 at the position. Others, such as Chris Olave, Cooper Kupp, Jaylen Waddle, Deebo Samuel Sr. and DK Metcalf, didn’t meet expectations.
The upcoming offseason promises plenty of roster changes, which could include Chris Godwin, Tee Higgins, Stefon Diggs and Keenan Allen (among others) potentially switching teams as free agents. Also, young wideouts coming out of college, maybe none bigger than Colorado’s Travis Hunter, could end up breaking into the top 20 at the position. But for now, here’s my second way-too-early look at the fantasy wide receiver position for next season.
2025 Fantasy Football WR Rankings
RK
Player
Team
1
Ja'Marr Chase
CIN
2
Justin Jefferson
MIN
3
Amon-Ra St. Brown
DET
4
CeeDee Lamb
DAL
5
Malik Nabers
NYG
6
Puka Nacua
LAR
7
Nico Collins
HOU
8
Drake London
ATL
9
Brian Thomas Jr.
JAC
10
A.J. Brown
PHI
11
Terry McLaurin
WAS
12
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
SEA
13
Mike Evans
TB
14
Rashee Rice
KC
15
Davante Adams
NYJ
16
Tyreek Hill
MIA
17
Garrett Wilson
NYJ
18
Tee Higgins
CIN
19
Chris Godwin
TB
20
Ladd McConkey
LAC
21
Marvin Harrison Jr.
ARI
22
D.J. Moore
CHI
23
Chris Olave
NO
24
DK Metcalf
SEA
25
Xavier Worthy
KC
26
Zay Flowers
BAL
27
Devonta Smith
PHI
28
Jordan Addison
MIN
29
Courtland Sutton
DEN
30
George Pickens
PIT
31
Jerry Jeudy
CLE
32
Jakobi Meyers
LV
33
Jameson Williams
DET
34
Stefon Diggs
HOU
35
Jaylen Waddle
MIA
36
Rashid Shaheed
NO
37
Rome Odunze
CHI
38
Jauan Jennings
SF
39
Jayden Reed
GB
40
Deebo Samuel Sr.
SF
41
Cooper Kupp
LAR
42
Khalil Shakir
BUF
43
Calvin Ridley
TEN
44
Josh Downs
IND
45
Brandon Aiyuk
SF
46
Darnell Mooney
ATL
47
Hollywood Brown
KC
48
Michael Pittman Jr.
IND
49
Keenan Allen
CHI
50
Cedric Tillman
CLE
51
Amari Cooper
BUF
52
Christian Kirk
JAC
53
Keon Coleman
BUF
54
Jalen McMillan
TB
55
Ricky Pearsall
SF
56
Quentin Johnston
LAC
57
Wan'Dale Robinson
NYG
58
Christian Watson
GB
59
Adam Thielen
CAR
60
Marvin Mims Jr.
DEN