Fabs' Way-Too-Early 2025 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings 2.0

Michael Fabiano

Trey McBride (left), George Kittle (center) and Brock Bowers (right) are among Fabs' Top Five Fantasy Tight End Rankings 2.0. / George Kittle: Sergio Estrada-Imagn ImagesBrock Bowers: Stephen Maturen/Getty ImagesTray McBride: Mike Christy/Getty Images

The NFL offseason figures to be wild and exciting based on the expectation of big trades and free-agent signings. All of this will, of course, have a major impact on fantasy drafts. I’ve already submitted the first edition of my Way-Too-Early Fantasy Tight End Rankings for 2025, but I wanted to submit version 2.0 before free agency and the trades start flying.

At the tight end position, we had a number of players who weren’t expected to become fantasy assets but busted out nonetheless. Brock Bowers led the position as a rookie in what was a record-breaking season, and Jonnu Smith became a top-five player at the position. Zach Ertz and Tucker Kraft produced top-10 finishes, and we saw Cade Otton go from a fantasy afterthought into a top-15 fantasy tight end with the Buccaneers.

On the flip side, fans were disappointed by several tight ends, none more than Evan Engram and Dalton Kincaid. Both were drafted as top-10 players at the position based on ADP data, and neither finished in the top 25. Kyle Pitts, who had a TE7 ADP, finished TE15. Others, like Jake Ferguson, Dallas Goedert and T.J. Hockenson, didn’t meet expectations.

The upcoming offseason promises plenty of roster changes, which could include Ertz and Mike Gesicki (among others) potentially switching teams as free agents. Also, players who are coming out of college like Penn State’s Tyler Warren could break into the top 20. But for now, here’s my second way-too-early look at the fantasy tight end position for next season.

2025 Fantasy Football TE Rankings

RK

Player

Team

1

Brock Bowers

LV

2

Trey McBride

ARI

3

George Kittle

SF

4

Sam LaPorta

DET

5

David Njoku

CLE

6

T.J. Hockenson

MIN

7

Travis Kelce

KC

8

Mark Andrews

BAL

9

Jonnu Smith

MIA

10

Evan Engram

JAC

11

Jake Ferguson

DAL

12

Dallas Goedert

PHI

13

Dalton Kincaid

BUF

14

Pat Freiermuth

PIT

15

Tucker Kraft

GB

16

Cade Otton

TB

17

Hunter Henry

NE

18

Kyle Pitts

ATL

19

Zach Ertz

WAS

20

Taysom Hill

NO

21

Mike Gesicki

CIN

22

Dalton Schultz

HOU

23

Chigoziem Okonkwo

TEN

24

Cole Kmet

CHI

25

Isaiah Likely

BAL

26

Tyler Conklin

NYJ

27

Theo Johnson

NYG

28

Will Dissly

LAC

29

Ben Sinnott

WAS

30

Ja'Tavion Sanders

CAR

31

Tyler Higbee

LAR

32

Noah Fant

SEA

Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

