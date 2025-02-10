Fabs' Way-Too-Early 2025 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings 2.0
The NFL offseason figures to be wild and exciting based on the expectation of big trades and free-agent signings. All of this will, of course, have a major impact on fantasy drafts. I’ve already submitted the first edition of my Way-Too-Early Fantasy Tight End Rankings for 2025, but I wanted to submit version 2.0 before free agency and the trades start flying.
At the tight end position, we had a number of players who weren’t expected to become fantasy assets but busted out nonetheless. Brock Bowers led the position as a rookie in what was a record-breaking season, and Jonnu Smith became a top-five player at the position. Zach Ertz and Tucker Kraft produced top-10 finishes, and we saw Cade Otton go from a fantasy afterthought into a top-15 fantasy tight end with the Buccaneers.
On the flip side, fans were disappointed by several tight ends, none more than Evan Engram and Dalton Kincaid. Both were drafted as top-10 players at the position based on ADP data, and neither finished in the top 25. Kyle Pitts, who had a TE7 ADP, finished TE15. Others, like Jake Ferguson, Dallas Goedert and T.J. Hockenson, didn’t meet expectations.
The upcoming offseason promises plenty of roster changes, which could include Ertz and Mike Gesicki (among others) potentially switching teams as free agents. Also, players who are coming out of college like Penn State’s Tyler Warren could break into the top 20. But for now, here’s my second way-too-early look at the fantasy tight end position for next season.
2025 Fantasy Football TE Rankings
RK
Player
Team
1
Brock Bowers
LV
2
Trey McBride
ARI
3
George Kittle
SF
4
Sam LaPorta
DET
5
David Njoku
CLE
6
T.J. Hockenson
MIN
7
Travis Kelce
KC
8
Mark Andrews
BAL
9
Jonnu Smith
MIA
10
Evan Engram
JAC
11
Jake Ferguson
DAL
12
Dallas Goedert
PHI
13
Dalton Kincaid
BUF
14
Pat Freiermuth
PIT
15
Tucker Kraft
GB
16
Cade Otton
TB
17
Hunter Henry
NE
18
Kyle Pitts
ATL
19
Zach Ertz
WAS
20
Taysom Hill
NO
21
Mike Gesicki
CIN
22
Dalton Schultz
HOU
23
Chigoziem Okonkwo
TEN
24
Cole Kmet
CHI
25
Isaiah Likely
BAL
26
Tyler Conklin
NYJ
27
Theo Johnson
NYG
28
Will Dissly
LAC
29
Ben Sinnott
WAS
30
Ja'Tavion Sanders
CAR
31
Tyler Higbee
LAR
32
Noah Fant
SEA