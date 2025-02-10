SI

Fabs' Way-Too-Early Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings 2.0 for 2025

Michael Fabiano

Bijan Robinson (left), Jahmyr Gibbs (center) and Saquon Barkley (right) are all in the top five of Fabs' Fantasy Running Backs Rankings 2.0.
Bijan Robinson (left), Jahmyr Gibbs (center) and Saquon Barkley (right) are all in the top five of Fabs' Fantasy Running Backs Rankings 2.0. / Jahmyr Gibbs: Lon Horwedel-Imagn ImagesSaquon Barkley : Kirby Lee-Imagn ImagesBijan Robinson: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Super Bowl LIX is in the books. It also means the start of what promises to be an exciting offseason that will see player movement via free agency and trades. With that said, I’ve compiled my second list of the top fantasy runners as we look ahead to 2025 … we’ll call it Fabs’ Way-Too-Early Running Back Rankings 2.0.

In 2024, we saw a number of running backs who broke out. Chase Brown became a top-10 player at the position, and Bucky Irving emerged into a highly productive fantasy starter with the Buccaneers. Chuba Hubbard produced a top-15 finish almost out of nowhere, and we saw Rico Dowdle go from a fantasy afterthought into a top-25 fantasy running back.

On the flip side, fans were disappointed by several runners, none more than Christian McCaffrey and Travis Etienne Jr. Both were drafted as top-10 running backs based on ADP data, and neither finished in the top 30 at the position. Others, such as Rashaad White, Rhamondre Stevenson, Javonte Williams, and Zamir White, didn’t meet expectations.

The upcoming offseason promises plenty of roster changes, which could include Aaron Jones, J.K. Dobbins, and Najee Harris (among others) potentially switching teams as free agents. Also, young runners coming out of college, none more prominent than Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty, could end up breaking into the top 20 at the position. But for now, here’s my second way-too-early look at the fantasy running back position for next season.

2025 Fantasy Football RB Rankings

RK

Player

Team

1

Bijan Robinson

ATL

2

Saquon Barkley

PHI

3

Jahmyr Gibbs

DET

4

De'Von Achane

MIA

5

Derrick Henry

BAL

6

Breece Hall

NYJ

7

Kyren Williams

LAR

8

Jonathan Taylor

IND

9

Josh Jacobs

GB

10

James Cook

BUF

11

Chase Brown

CIN

12

Bucky Irving

TB

13

Christian McCaffrey

SF

14

Alvin Kamara

NO

15

Joe Mixon

HOU

16

Kenneth Walker III

SEA

17

Chuba Hubbard

CAR

18

Isiah Pacheco

KC

19

James Conner

ARI

20

David Montgomery

DET

21

Tony Pollard

TEN

22

J.K. Dobbins

LAC

23

Aaron Jones

MIN

24

Tyrone Tracy Jr.

NYG

25

Brian Robinson Jr.

WAS

26

D'Andre Swift

CHI

27

Najee Harris

PIT

28

Rico Dowdle

DAL

29

Rhamondre Stevenson

NE

30

Rachaad White

TB

31

Travis Etienne Jr.

JAC

32

Jaylen Warren

PIT

33

Nick Chubb

CLE

34

Javonte Williams

DEN

35

Tyjae Spears

TEN

36

Tank Bigsby

JAC

37

Zach Charbonnet

SEA

38

Isaac Guerendo

SF

39

Jerome Ford

CLE

40

Trey Benson

ARI

41

Jaylen Wright

MIA

42

Blake Corum

LAR

43

Tyler Allgeier

ATL

44

Jaleel McLaughlin

DEN

45

Jordan Mason

SF

46

Audric Estime

DEN

47

Roschon Johnson

CHI

48

Alexander Mattison

LV

49

Ray Davis

BUF

50

Zack Moss

CIN

Published
Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

Home/FANTASY