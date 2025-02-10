Fabs' Way-Too-Early Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings 2.0 for 2025
Super Bowl LIX is in the books. It also means the start of what promises to be an exciting offseason that will see player movement via free agency and trades. With that said, I’ve compiled my second list of the top fantasy runners as we look ahead to 2025 … we’ll call it Fabs’ Way-Too-Early Running Back Rankings 2.0.
In 2024, we saw a number of running backs who broke out. Chase Brown became a top-10 player at the position, and Bucky Irving emerged into a highly productive fantasy starter with the Buccaneers. Chuba Hubbard produced a top-15 finish almost out of nowhere, and we saw Rico Dowdle go from a fantasy afterthought into a top-25 fantasy running back.
On the flip side, fans were disappointed by several runners, none more than Christian McCaffrey and Travis Etienne Jr. Both were drafted as top-10 running backs based on ADP data, and neither finished in the top 30 at the position. Others, such as Rashaad White, Rhamondre Stevenson, Javonte Williams, and Zamir White, didn’t meet expectations.
The upcoming offseason promises plenty of roster changes, which could include Aaron Jones, J.K. Dobbins, and Najee Harris (among others) potentially switching teams as free agents. Also, young runners coming out of college, none more prominent than Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty, could end up breaking into the top 20 at the position. But for now, here’s my second way-too-early look at the fantasy running back position for next season.
2025 Fantasy Football RB Rankings
RK
Player
Team
1
Bijan Robinson
ATL
2
Saquon Barkley
PHI
3
Jahmyr Gibbs
DET
4
De'Von Achane
MIA
5
Derrick Henry
BAL
6
Breece Hall
NYJ
7
Kyren Williams
LAR
8
Jonathan Taylor
IND
9
Josh Jacobs
GB
10
James Cook
BUF
11
Chase Brown
CIN
12
Bucky Irving
TB
13
Christian McCaffrey
SF
14
Alvin Kamara
NO
15
Joe Mixon
HOU
16
Kenneth Walker III
SEA
17
Chuba Hubbard
CAR
18
Isiah Pacheco
KC
19
James Conner
ARI
20
David Montgomery
DET
21
Tony Pollard
TEN
22
J.K. Dobbins
LAC
23
Aaron Jones
MIN
24
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
NYG
25
Brian Robinson Jr.
WAS
26
D'Andre Swift
CHI
27
Najee Harris
PIT
28
Rico Dowdle
DAL
29
Rhamondre Stevenson
NE
30
Rachaad White
TB
31
Travis Etienne Jr.
JAC
32
Jaylen Warren
PIT
33
Nick Chubb
CLE
34
Javonte Williams
DEN
35
Tyjae Spears
TEN
36
Tank Bigsby
JAC
37
Zach Charbonnet
SEA
38
Isaac Guerendo
SF
39
Jerome Ford
CLE
40
Trey Benson
ARI
41
Jaylen Wright
MIA
42
Blake Corum
LAR
43
Tyler Allgeier
ATL
44
Jaleel McLaughlin
DEN
45
Jordan Mason
SF
46
Audric Estime
DEN
47
Roschon Johnson
CHI
48
Alexander Mattison
LV
49
Ray Davis
BUF
50
Zack Moss
CIN