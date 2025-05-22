2025 Fantasy Football Rookie Quarterback Rankings: Cam Ward At The Top
The 2025 rookie quarterback draft class isn’t what you would call impressive. There are no “can’t miss” prospects coming out of college, but there are a handful of players who could come in and make a fantasy football impact, either right out of the gate or at some point down the line.
The group is led by Cam Ward, who was the first overall pick of the Tennessee Titans. The New York Giants landed Jaxson Dart as their quarterback of the future, though when he gets playing time is a question mark with Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston on the roster.
Tyler Shough has a good chance to start in Year 1 after the retirement of Derek Carr, so his stock is on the rise. The biggest surprise of the draft, of course, was Shedeur Sanders falling into the fifth round before being picked by the Cleveland Browns ... and he wasn't even the first quarterback they drafted! That was Oregon's Dillon Gabriel in Round 3.
Jalen Milroe has plenty of fantasy upside, but he will have to play the waiting game in Seattle behind newly signed starter Sam Darnold. While he won't be taken in redrafts, Milroe is still an attractive long-term fantasy option for dynasty managers willing to keep him on the bench for a few years.
The rest of my top 10 quarterbacks are all potential NFL starters down the line, or will be backup signal-callers at the next level.
Note: Ages listed are based on player’s age starting in September.
2025 Fantasy Football Rookie Quarterback Rankings
Rank
Player
Team
Bye
Age
1
Cam Ward
TEN
10
23
2
Jaxson Dart
NYG
14
22
3
Tyler Shough
NO
11
26
4
Jalen Milroe
SEA
8
23
5
Dillon Gabriel
CLE
9
24
6
Shedeur Sanders
CLE
9
23
7
Will Howard
PIT
5
24
8
Riley Leonard
IND
11
23
9
Kyle McCord
PHI
9
23
10
Quinn Ewers
MIA
12
22