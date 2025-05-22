SI

2025 Fantasy Football Rookie Quarterback Rankings: Cam Ward At The Top

Titans QB Cam Ward will be the first rookie quarterback selected in most redraft and dynasty leagues in 2025.
The 2025 rookie quarterback draft class isn’t what you would call impressive. There are no “can’t miss” prospects coming out of college, but there are a handful of players who could come in and make a fantasy football impact, either right out of the gate or at some point down the line.

The group is led by Cam Ward, who was the first overall pick of the Tennessee Titans. The New York Giants landed Jaxson Dart as their quarterback of the future, though when he gets playing time is a question mark with Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston on the roster.

Tyler Shough has a good chance to start in Year 1 after the retirement of Derek Carr, so his stock is on the rise. The biggest surprise of the draft, of course, was Shedeur Sanders falling into the fifth round before being picked by the Cleveland Browns ... and he wasn't even the first quarterback they drafted! That was Oregon's Dillon Gabriel in Round 3.

Jalen Milroe has plenty of fantasy upside, but he will have to play the waiting game in Seattle behind newly signed starter Sam Darnold. While he won't be taken in redrafts, Milroe is still an attractive long-term fantasy option for dynasty managers willing to keep him on the bench for a few years.

The rest of my top 10 quarterbacks are all potential NFL starters down the line, or will be backup signal-callers at the next level.

2025 Fantasy Football Rookie Quarterback Rankings

Rank

Player

Team

Bye

Age

1

Cam Ward

TEN

10

23

2

Jaxson Dart

NYG

14

22

3

Tyler Shough

NO

11

26

4

Jalen Milroe

SEA

8

23

5

Dillon Gabriel

CLE

9

24

6

Shedeur Sanders

CLE

9

23

7

Will Howard

PIT

5

24

8

Riley Leonard

IND

11

23

9

Kyle McCord

PHI

9

23

10

Quinn Ewers

MIA

12

22

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

