2025 Fantasy Football Rookie Wide Receiver Rankings: Tetairoa McMillan Ahead of Travis Hunter

Michael Fabiano

Panthers WR Tetairoa McMillan will be one of the first rookies selected in 2025 fantasy football redraft and dynasty leagues.
The 2025 wide receiver draft class has some talent and NFL upside, but it’s not what you would call a stacked class. Tetairoa McMillan is likely to be the first pure wide receiver picked in both redraft and dynasty leagues, as he has a shot to be the No. 1 option in the Panthers' passing game in Year 1.

The Jacksonville Jaguars moved up to the second overall pick to land Travis Hunter, who the team plans to use as a wide receiver initially but will also use him as a cornerback as he learns the defense. While he does have Brian Thomas Jr. ahead of him, Hunter could push for WR3/flex value. Most of the rest of the rookie wideouts have hurdles to jump if they're going to make a Year 1 fantasy impact.

Emeka Egbuka will have plenty of competition in Tampa Bay's passing game as a rookie, and the same holds true of speedster Matthew Golden in Green Bay. Tre Harris has a shot to be a Year 1 starter, but he'll have to unseat veterans Mike Williams and Quinton Johnston. Jayden Higgins also has a chance to start as a rookie, as the Houston Texans will be without Tank Dell in 2025.

The rest of the best include slot man Luther Burden III, who projects to start for the Chicago Bears right out of the gate, and Jack Bech in Las Vegas. He should start opposite Jakobi Meyers in the Las Vegas Raiders' passing game. The rest of my top 20 wide receivers are all potential NFL starters down the line or potential slot/return men at the next level.

2025 Fantasy Football Rookie Wide Receiver Rankings

Note: Ages listed are based on player’s age starting in September.

Rank

Player

Team

Bye

Age

1

Tetairoa McMillan

CAR

14

22

2

Travis Hunter

JAC

8

22

3

Emeka Egbuka

TB

9

22

4

Matthew Golden

GB

5

22

5

Tre Harris

LAC

12

23

6

Jayden Higgins

HOU

6

22

7

Luther Burden III

CHI

5

21

8

Jack Bech

LV

8

22

9

Jalen Royals

KC

10

22

10

Pat Bryant

DEN

12

22

11

Jaylin Noel

HOU

6

23

12

Kyle Williams

NE

14

22

13

Tory Horton

SEA

8

22

14

Elic Ayomanor

TEN

10

22

15

Tai Felton

MIN

6

22

16

Chimere Dike

TEN

10

23

17

Savion Williams

GB

5

23

18

Dont'e Thornton

LV

8

22

19

Isaac TeSlaa

DET

8

23

20

Tez Johnson

TB

9

23

Published
Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

