2025 Fantasy Football Rookie Wide Receiver Rankings: Tetairoa McMillan Ahead of Travis Hunter
The 2025 wide receiver draft class has some talent and NFL upside, but it’s not what you would call a stacked class. Tetairoa McMillan is likely to be the first pure wide receiver picked in both redraft and dynasty leagues, as he has a shot to be the No. 1 option in the Panthers' passing game in Year 1.
The Jacksonville Jaguars moved up to the second overall pick to land Travis Hunter, who the team plans to use as a wide receiver initially but will also use him as a cornerback as he learns the defense. While he does have Brian Thomas Jr. ahead of him, Hunter could push for WR3/flex value. Most of the rest of the rookie wideouts have hurdles to jump if they're going to make a Year 1 fantasy impact.
Emeka Egbuka will have plenty of competition in Tampa Bay's passing game as a rookie, and the same holds true of speedster Matthew Golden in Green Bay. Tre Harris has a shot to be a Year 1 starter, but he'll have to unseat veterans Mike Williams and Quinton Johnston. Jayden Higgins also has a chance to start as a rookie, as the Houston Texans will be without Tank Dell in 2025.
The rest of the best include slot man Luther Burden III, who projects to start for the Chicago Bears right out of the gate, and Jack Bech in Las Vegas. He should start opposite Jakobi Meyers in the Las Vegas Raiders' passing game. The rest of my top 20 wide receivers are all potential NFL starters down the line or potential slot/return men at the next level.
2025 Fantasy Football Rookie Wide Receiver Rankings
Note: Ages listed are based on player’s age starting in September.
Rank
Player
Team
Bye
Age
1
Tetairoa McMillan
CAR
14
22
2
Travis Hunter
JAC
8
22
3
Emeka Egbuka
TB
9
22
4
Matthew Golden
GB
5
22
5
Tre Harris
LAC
12
23
6
Jayden Higgins
HOU
6
22
7
Luther Burden III
CHI
5
21
8
Jack Bech
LV
8
22
9
Jalen Royals
KC
10
22
10
Pat Bryant
DEN
12
22
11
Jaylin Noel
HOU
6
23
12
Kyle Williams
NE
14
22
13
Tory Horton
SEA
8
22
14
Elic Ayomanor
TEN
10
22
15
Tai Felton
MIN
6
22
16
Chimere Dike
TEN
10
23
17
Savion Williams
GB
5
23
18
Dont'e Thornton
LV
8
22
19
Isaac TeSlaa
DET
8
23
20
Tez Johnson
TB
9
23