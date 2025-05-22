2025 Fantasy Football Top 50 Rookie Player Rankings: Ashton Jeanty Is The No. 1 Player
The 2025 NFL offseason has already held its "tentpole" events, the most recent of which was the NFL Draft and the release of the league's schedule. As a result, fantasy football managers now have all the information needed to put together their ranking list for the upcoming NFL campaign.
Of course, if you don't have the time to do that, I have you all covered!
A big part of constructing those rankings, of course, includes the new crop of rookies who will enter the league with a focus on making a short- and long-term impact. Those prospects are in focus in redraft leagues, but even more importantly, in dynasty leagues where managers are only picking from first-year players.
With a focus on those dynasty leagues, here's my list of the top 50 rookies for 2025.
2025 Fantasy Football Rookie Player Rankings
Rank
Player
Pos
Team
Bye
1
Ashton Jeanty
RB
LV
8
2
Omarion Hampton
RB
LAC
12
3
Tetairoa McMillan
WR
CAR
14
4
Travis Hunter
WR
JAC
8
5
Quinshon Judkins
RB
CLE
9
6
TreVeyon Henderson
RB
NE
14
7
RJ Harvey
RB
DEN
12
8
Emeka Egbuka
WR
TB
9
9
Tyler Warren
TE
IND
11
10
Colston Loveland
TE
CHI
5
11
Kaleb Johnson
RB
PIT
5
12
Matthew Golden
WR
GB
5
13
Tre Harris
WR
LAC
12
14
Jayden Higgins
WR
HOU
6
15
Luther Burden III
WR
CHI
5
16
Cam Ward
QB
TEN
10
17
Bhayshul Tuten
RB
JAC
8
18
Cam Skattebo
RB
NYG
14
19
Jack Bech
WR
LV
8
20
Jalen Royals
WR
KC
10
21
Jaxson Dart
QB
NYG
14
22
Jaydon Blue
RB
DAL
10
23
Pat Bryant
WR
DEN
12
24
Jaylin Noel
WR
HOU
6
25
Mason Taylor
TE
NYJ
9
26
Kyle Williams
WR
NE
14
27
Terrance Ferguson
TE
LAR
8
28
Tyler Shough
QB
NO
11
29
Devin Neal
RB
NO
11
30
Elijah Arroyo
TE
SEA
8
31
Harold Fannin Jr.
TE
CLE
9
32
Jalen Milroe
QB
SEA
8
33
Dylan Sampson
RB
CLE
9
34
Jordan James
RB
SF
14
35
Tory Horton
WR
SEA
8
36
Elic Ayomanor
WR
TEN
10
37
DJ Giddens
RB
IND
11
38
Tai Felton
WR
MIN
6
39
Dillon Gabriel
QB
CLE
9
40
Shedeur Sanders
QB
CLE
9
41
Woody Marks
RB
HOU
6
42
Trevor Etienne
RB
CAR
14
43
Chimere Dike
WR
TEN
10
44
Savion Williams
WR
GB
5
45
Jarquez Hunter
RB
LAR
8
46
Tahj Brooks
RB
CIN
10
47
Dont'e Thornton
WR
LV
8
48
Isaac TeSlaa
WR
DET
8
49
Kyle Monangai
RB
CHI
5
50
Ollie Gordon II
RB
MIA
12