2025 Fantasy Football Top 50 Rookie Player Rankings: Ashton Jeanty Is The No. 1 Player

Michael Fabiano

Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty will be the consensus top rookie in 2025 fantasy football drafts.
The 2025 NFL offseason has already held its "tentpole" events, the most recent of which was the NFL Draft and the release of the league's schedule. As a result, fantasy football managers now have all the information needed to put together their ranking list for the upcoming NFL campaign.

Of course, if you don't have the time to do that, I have you all covered!

A big part of constructing those rankings, of course, includes the new crop of rookies who will enter the league with a focus on making a short- and long-term impact. Those prospects are in focus in redraft leagues, but even more importantly, in dynasty leagues where managers are only picking from first-year players.

With a focus on those dynasty leagues, here's my list of the top 50 rookies for 2025.

2025 Fantasy Football Rookie Player Rankings

Rank

Player

Pos

Team

Bye

1

Ashton Jeanty

RB

LV

8

2

Omarion Hampton

RB

LAC

12

3

Tetairoa McMillan

WR

CAR

14

4

Travis Hunter

WR

JAC

8

5

Quinshon Judkins

RB

CLE

9

6

TreVeyon Henderson

RB

NE

14

7

RJ Harvey

RB

DEN

12

8

Emeka Egbuka

WR

TB

9

9

Tyler Warren

TE

IND

11

10

Colston Loveland

TE

CHI

5

11

Kaleb Johnson

RB

PIT

5

12

Matthew Golden

WR

GB

5

13

Tre Harris

WR

LAC

12

14

Jayden Higgins

WR

HOU

6

15

Luther Burden III

WR

CHI

5

16

Cam Ward

QB

TEN

10

17

Bhayshul Tuten

RB

JAC

8

18

Cam Skattebo

RB

NYG

14

19

Jack Bech

WR

LV

8

20

Jalen Royals

WR

KC

10

21

Jaxson Dart

QB

NYG

14

22

Jaydon Blue

RB

DAL

10

23

Pat Bryant

WR

DEN

12

24

Jaylin Noel

WR

HOU

6

25

Mason Taylor

TE

NYJ

9

26

Kyle Williams

WR

NE

14

27

Terrance Ferguson

TE

LAR

8

28

Tyler Shough

QB

NO

11

29

Devin Neal

RB

NO

11

30

Elijah Arroyo

TE

SEA

8

31

Harold Fannin Jr.

TE

CLE

9

32

Jalen Milroe

QB

SEA

8

33

Dylan Sampson

RB

CLE

9

34

Jordan James

RB

SF

14

35

Tory Horton

WR

SEA

8

36

Elic Ayomanor

WR

TEN

10

37

DJ Giddens

RB

IND

11

38

Tai Felton

WR

MIN

6

39

Dillon Gabriel

QB

CLE

9

40

Shedeur Sanders

QB

CLE

9

41

Woody Marks

RB

HOU

6

42

Trevor Etienne

RB

CAR

14

43

Chimere Dike

WR

TEN

10

44

Savion Williams

WR

GB

5

45

Jarquez Hunter

RB

LAR

8

46

Tahj Brooks

RB

CIN

10

47

Dont'e Thornton

WR

LV

8

48

Isaac TeSlaa

WR

DET

8

49

Kyle Monangai

RB

CHI

5

50

Ollie Gordon II

RB

MIA

12

