2025 Fantasy Football Rookie Running Backs Rankings: Omarion Hampton Behind Ashton Jeanty
The 2025 running back draft class was loaded with talent, so fantasy football managers should have a number of potential impact makers to choose from in their dynasty drafts. The group is led by Ashton Jeanty, who will be the first overall rookie selected in both redraft and long-term leagues.
Omarion Hampton is next in line among rookie fantasy runners, as he'll be in play to lead the Chargers' backfield in touches in Year 1. Quinshon Judkins appears to have a clear path to workload with the Cleveland Browns with Nick Chubb no longer on the roster. TreVeyon Henderson should be in a committee (at worst) with veteran runner Rhamondre Stevenson in his first year in New England.
RJ Harvey, a second-round pick of the Denver Broncos, will be the favorite to lead their backfield for head coach Sean Payton, and Kaleb Johnson could take over the Najee Harris role in Pittsburgh.
The rest of my top 20 running backs are all potential NFL starters down the line or future committee backs at the next level.
Note: Ages listed are based on player’s age starting in September.
2025 Fantasy Football Rookie Running Back Rankings
Rank
Player
Team
Bye
Age
1
Ashton Jeanty
LV
8
21
2
Omarion Hampton
LAC
12
22
3
Quinshon Judkins
CLE
9
21
4
TreVeyon Henderson
NE
14
21
5
RJ Harvey
DEN
12
24
6
Kaleb Johnson
PIT
5
22
7
Bhayshul Tuten
JAC
8
22
8
Cam Skattebo
NYG
14
23
9
Jaydon Blue
DAL
10
21
10
Devin Neal
NO
11
22
11
Dylan Sampson
CLE
9
21
12
Jordan James
SF
14
21
13
DJ Giddens
IND
11
22
14
Trevor Etienne
CAR
14
21
15
Jarquez Hunter
LAR
8
22
16
Tahj Brooks
CIN
10
23
17
Kyle Monangai
CHI
5
23
18
Ollie Gordon II
MIA
12
21
19
Damien Martinez
SEA
8
21
20
Brashard Smith
KC
10
22