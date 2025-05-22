SI

2025 Fantasy Football Rookie Running Backs Rankings: Omarion Hampton Behind Ashton Jeanty

Michael Fabiano

Chargers RB Omarion Hampton will be one of the most valuable fantasy football rookies in redraft and dynasty drafts.
The 2025 running back draft class was loaded with talent, so fantasy football managers should have a number of potential impact makers to choose from in their dynasty drafts. The group is led by Ashton Jeanty, who will be the first overall rookie selected in both redraft and long-term leagues.

Omarion Hampton is next in line among rookie fantasy runners, as he'll be in play to lead the Chargers' backfield in touches in Year 1. Quinshon Judkins appears to have a clear path to workload with the Cleveland Browns with Nick Chubb no longer on the roster. TreVeyon Henderson should be in a committee (at worst) with veteran runner Rhamondre Stevenson in his first year in New England.

RJ Harvey, a second-round pick of the Denver Broncos, will be the favorite to lead their backfield for head coach Sean Payton, and Kaleb Johnson could take over the Najee Harris role in Pittsburgh.

The rest of my top 20 running backs are all potential NFL starters down the line or future committee backs at the next level.

Note: Ages listed are based on player’s age starting in September.

2025 Fantasy Football Rookie Running Back Rankings

Rank

Player

Team

Bye

Age

1

Ashton Jeanty

LV

8

21

2

Omarion Hampton

LAC

12

22

3

Quinshon Judkins

CLE

9

21

4

TreVeyon Henderson

NE

14

21

5

RJ Harvey

DEN

12

24

6

Kaleb Johnson

PIT

5

22

7

Bhayshul Tuten

JAC

8

22

8

Cam Skattebo

NYG

14

23

9

Jaydon Blue

DAL

10

21

10

Devin Neal

NO

11

22

11

Dylan Sampson

CLE

9

21

12

Jordan James

SF

14

21

13

DJ Giddens

IND

11

22

14

Trevor Etienne

CAR

14

21

15

Jarquez Hunter

LAR

8

22

16

Tahj Brooks

CIN

10

23

17

Kyle Monangai

CHI

5

23

18

Ollie Gordon II

MIA

12

21

19

Damien Martinez

SEA

8

21

20

Brashard Smith

KC

10

22

Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

