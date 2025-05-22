2025 Fantasy Football Rookie Tight End Rankings: Tyler Warren Ahead Of Colston Loveland
The 2025 tight end draft class has some potential impact makers at the next level, but we’re looking for pass catchers as opposed to blockers who can shine in the world of fantasy football. Versatility is the key, as teams and fantasy fans want tight ends who can run routes out of the slot while also being able to set up inline and stay on the field as blockers.
The two best players at the position are the Colts' Tyler Warren and the Bears' Colston Loveland, both of whom went in the top 15 of the NFL Draft. Warren might have a clear path to targets, however, as Loveland will have to contend with Cole Kmet in the Windy City. Both have great long-term value.
Mason Taylor is also a rookie tight end to watch. He has a great shot to start in Year 1 in addition to being the Jets' tight end of the future. Elijah Arroyo, Terrance Ferguson and Harold Fannin Jr. are also attractive prospects, but they're more likely to be future fantasy starters for dynasty managers.
The rest of my top 10 tight ends are all potential NFL starters down the line or potential backups and role players in the league.
2025 Fantasy Football Rookie Tight End Rankings
Rank
Player
Team
Bye
Age
1
Tyler Warren
IND
11
23
2
Colston Loveland
CHI
5
21
3
Mason Taylor
NYJ
9
21
4
Elijah Arroyo
SEA
8
22
5
Terrance Ferguson
LAR
8
22
6
Harold Fannin Jr.
CLE
9
22
7
Gunnar Helm
TEN
10
23
8
Oronde Gadsden II
LAC
12
22
9
Mitchell Evans
CAR
14
22
10
Luke Lachey
HOU
6
24