2025 Fantasy Football Superflex Rankings: Jayden Daniels, Joe Burrow In The Top 5
Fantasy football has long been a staple for NFL fans who want to take their “fandom” to the next level. What’s more fun than drafting a team of NFL players and being both general manager and head coach for a team you’re trying to guide to a championship? As far as I’m concerned, fantasy football has been a major part of the league’s immense success.
It isn’t a perfect adaptation of the NFL, at least in its simplest form, however.
In the actual National Football League, the quarterbacks are the most important players on the field. That’s why dudes who haven’t even won a playoff game make oodles of cash. But in traditional fantasy football, managers wait on the position simply because they only have to start one quarterback each week. By comparison, managers start multiple running backs, wide receivers and in some cases, tight ends. As a result, fantasy doesn’t mirror the NFL.
That’s where “superflex” leagues come in.
Superflex fantasy leagues require fantasy managers to start a second quarterback at a flex position, increasing the fantasy value of the most valuable position in “real” football. It’s become a widely popular alternative to traditional, one-quarterback leagues. Heck, most of the new leagues I’ve created, re-draft or dynasty, are superflex so signal-callers have more value.
Of course, strategies in superflex leagues are much different than those in a traditional league. Because you can start two field generals, and the position often scores the most points, the first three to five rounds of drafts are loaded with them. Running backs are wide receivers are still relevant, but like in the NFL, quarterbacks are considered the most valuable asset.
With that in mind, here’s my top 200 fantasy players specifically for superflex leagues. As you’ll see, quarterbacks come off the board early and often. In fact, my top five players are signal-callers. So, for those of you looking for a different sort of challenge, get yourself in a superflex league and use these rankings to dominate!
Top 200 Fantasy Football Superflex Rankings
Rk
Player
Pos
TM
Bye
1
Josh Allen
QB
BUF
7
2
Lamar Jackson
QB
BAL
7
3
Jalen Hurts
QB
PHI
9
4
Jayden Daniels
QB
WAS
12
5
Joe Burrow
QB
CIN
10
6
Ja'Marr Chase
WR
CIN
10
7
Bijan Robinson
RB
ATL
5
8
Saquon Barkley
RB
PHI
9
9
Justin Jefferson
WR
MIN
6
10
Amon-Ra St. Brown
WR
DET
8
11
CeeDee Lamb
WR
DAL
10
12
Jahmyr Gibbs
RB
DET
8
13
Malik Nabers
WR
NYG
14
14
Baker Mayfield
QB
TB
9
15
Ashton Jeanty
RB
LV
8
16
De'Von Achane
RB
MIA
12
17
Puka Nacua
WR
LAR
8
18
Brian Thomas Jr.
WR
JAC
8
19
Bo Nix
QB
DEN
12
20
Nico Collins
WR
HOU
6
21
Patrick Mahomes
QB
KC
10
22
Kyler Murray
QB
ARI
8
23
Caleb Williams
QB
CHI
5
24
Drake London
WR
ATL
5
25
Brock Purdy
QB
SF
14
26
Dak Prescott
QB
DAL
10
27
Justin Herbert
QB
LAC
12
28
Christian McCaffrey
RB
SF
14
29
Justin Fields
QB
NYJ
9
30
Derrick Henry
RB
BAL
7
31
Jonathan Taylor
RB
IND
11
32
Josh Jacobs
RB
GB
5
33
Bucky Irving
RB
TB
9
34
Jared Goff
QB
DET
8
35
Brock Bowers
TE
LV
8
36
A.J. Brown
WR
PHI
9
37
Drake Maye
QB
NE
14
38
Garrett Wilson
WR
NYJ
9
39
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
WR
SEA
8
40
Jordan Love
QB
GB
5
41
Tua Tagovailoa
QB
MIA
12
42
Trey McBride
TE
ARI
8
43
Kyren Williams
RB
LAR
8
44
C.J. Stroud
QB
HOU
6
45
James Cook
RB
BUF
7
46
Breece Hall
RB
NYJ
9
47
Chase Brown
RB
CIN
10
48
Alvin Kamara
RB
NO
11
49
Joe Mixon
RB
HOU
6
50
Kenneth Walker III
RB
SEA
8
51
Terry McLaurin
WR
WAS
12
52
Trevor Lawrence
QB
JAC
8
53
Mike Evans
WR
TB
9
54
Chuba Hubbard
RB
CAR
14
55
Tyreek Hill
WR
MIA
12
56
Tee Higgins
WR
CIN
10
57
Ladd McConkey
WR
LAC
12
58
Davante Adams
WR
LAR
8
59
Omarion Hampton
RB
LAC
12
60
George Kittle
TE
SF
14
61
James Conner
RB
ARI
8
62
Quinshon Judkins
RB
CLE
9
63
DK Metcalf
WR
PIT
5
64
Rashee Rice
WR
KC
10
65
David Montgomery
RB
DET
8
66
RJ Harvey
RB
DEN
12
67
D.J. Moore
WR
CHI
5
68
Marvin Harrison Jr.
WR
ARI
8
69
Courtland Sutton
WR
DEN
12
70
Devonta Smith
WR
PHI
9
71
Zay Flowers
WR
BAL
7
72
Jerry Jeudy
WR
CLE
9
73
Sam LaPorta
TE
DET
8
74
Chris Olave
WR
NO
11
75
Jaylen Waddle
WR
MIA
12
76
Jameson Williams
WR
DET
8
77
Xavier Worthy
WR
KC
10
78
Rome Odunze
WR
CHI
5
79
T.J. Hockenson
TE
MIN
6
80
Jordan Addison
WR
MIN
6
81
Travis Kelce
TE
KC
10
82
Tetairoa McMillan
WR
CAR
14
83
D'Andre Swift
RB
CHI
5
84
Tony Pollard
RB
TEN
10
85
Calvin Ridley
WR
TEN
10
86
Chris Godwin
WR
TB
9
87
Kaleb Johnson
RB
PIT
5
88
Travis Hunter
WR
JAC
8
89
Aaron Jones Sr.
RB
MIN
6
90
TreVeyon Henderson
RB
NE
14
91
Jakobi Meyers
WR
LV
8
92
Khalil Shakir
WR
BUF
7
93
Mark Andrews
TE
BAL
7
94
David Njoku
TE
CLE
9
95
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
RB
NYG
14
96
Jauan Jennings
WR
SF
14
97
Brian Robinson Jr.
RB
WAS
12
98
Isiah Pacheco
RB
KC
10
99
Evan Engram
TE
DEN
12
100
Michael Penix Jr.
QB
ATL
5
101
Deebo Samuel Sr.
WR
WAS
12
102
Jonnu Smith
TE
MIA
12
103
Stefon Diggs
WR
NE
14
104
Matthew Stafford
QB
LAR
8
105
George Pickens
WR
DAL
10
106
Michael Pittman Jr.
WR
IND
11
107
J.J. McCarthy
QB
MIN
6
108
Jaylen Warren
RB
PIT
5
109
Cam Ward
QB
TEN
10
110
Brandon Aiyuk
WR
SF
14
111
Jayden Reed
WR
GB
5
112
Geno Smith
QB
LV
8
113
Travis Etienne Jr.
RB
JAC
8
114
Josh Downs
WR
IND
11
115
Cooper Kupp
WR
SEA
8
116
Tucker Kraft
TE
GB
5
117
Anthony Richardson
QB
IND
11
118
Rhamondre Stevenson
RB
NE
14
119
Sam Darnold
QB
SEA
8
120
Bryce Young
QB
CAR
14
121
Darnell Mooney
WR
ATL
5
122
Tyler Warren
TE
IND
11
123
Russell Wilson
QB
NYG
14
124
Ricky Pearsall
WR
SF
14
125
Aaron Rodgers
QB
FA
N/A
126
Tyler Shough
QB
NO
11
127
Austin Ekeler
RB
WAS
12
128
Joe Flacco
QB
CLE
9
129
Javonte Williams
RB
DAL
10
130
Tank Bigsby
RB
JAC
8
131
Jalen McMillan
WR
TB
9
132
Jake Ferguson
TE
DAL
10
133
Najee Harris
RB
LAC
12
134
Colston Loveland
TE
CHI
5
135
Rachaad White
RB
TB
9
136
Christian Kirk
WR
HOU
6
137
Rashid Shaheed
WR
NO
11
138
Keon Coleman
WR
BUF
7
139
Zach Charbonnet
RB
SEA
8
140
Cam Skattebo
RB
NYG
14
141
Keenan Allen
WR
FA
N/A
142
Dalton Kincaid
TE
BUF
7
143
Jordan Mason
RB
MIN
6
144
Cedric Tillman
WR
CLE
9
145
Jaleel McLaughlin
RB
DEN
12
146
Jerome Ford
RB
CLE
9
147
Dallas Goedert
TE
PHI
9
148
Isaac Guerendo
RB
SF
14
149
Tyjae Spears
RB
TEN
10
150
Hollywood Brown
WR
KC
10
151
Jaydon Blue
RB
DAL
10
152
Tyler Allgeier
RB
ATL
5
153
Trey Benson
RB
ARI
8
154
Emeka Egbuka
WR
TB
9
155
Kareem Hunt
RB
KC
10
156
Hunter Henry
TE
NE
14
157
Quentin Johnston
WR
LAC
12
158
Marvin Mims Jr.
WR
DEN
12
159
Adam Thielen
WR
CAR
14
160
Luther Burden III
WR
CHI
5
161
Matthew Golden
WR
GB
5
162
Bhayshul Tuten
RB
JAC
8
163
Rico Dowdle
RB
CAR
14
164
Pat Freiermuth
TE
PIT
5
165
Wan'Dale Robinson
WR
NYG
14
166
Mason Rudolph
QB
PIT
5
167
Rashod Bateman
WR
BAL
7
168
Jaxson Dart
QB
NYG
14
169
Romeo Doubs
WR
GB
5
170
DeAndre Hopkins
WR
BAL
7
171
Daniel Jones
QB
IND
11
172
Xavier Legette
WR
CAR
14
173
Kirk Cousins
QB
ATL
5
174
Cade Otton
TE
TB
9
175
Jalen Milroe
QB
SEA
8
176
Adonai Mitchell
WR
IND
11
177
Kenny Pickett
QB
CLE
9
178
Mike Gesicki
TE
CIN
10
179
Spencer Rattler
QB
NO
11
180
Demario Douglas
WR
NE
14
181
Josh Palmer
WR
BUF
7
182
Will Levis
QB
TEN
10
183
Tre Harris
WR
LAC
12
184
Jayden Higgins
WR
HOU
6
185
Kyle Pitts
TE
ATL
5
186
Tyler Lockett
WR
TEN
10
187
Zach Ertz
TE
WAS
12
188
Roschon Johnson
RB
CHI
5
189
Braelon Allen
RB
NYJ
9
190
MarShawn Lloyd
RB
GB
5
191
Brenton Strange
TE
JAC
8
192
Jalen Coker
WR
CAR
14
193
Jack Bech
WR
LV
8
194
Dylan Sampson
RB
CLE
9
195
Justice Hill
RB
BAL
7
196
Jaylen Wright
RB
MIA
12
197
Alec Pierce
WR
IND
11
198
Dalton Schultz
TE
HOU
6
199
J.K. Dobbins
RB
FA
N/A
200
Nick Chubb
RB
FA
N/A