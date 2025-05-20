SI

2025 Fantasy Football Superflex Rankings: Jayden Daniels, Joe Burrow In The Top 5

Michael Fabiano

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels is in the top five in Michael Fabiano's Top 200 Superflex Rankings for 2025.
Commanders QB Jayden Daniels is in the top five in Michael Fabiano's Top 200 Superflex Rankings for 2025.

Fantasy football has long been a staple for NFL fans who want to take their “fandom” to the next level. What’s more fun than drafting a team of NFL players and being both general manager and head coach for a team you’re trying to guide to a championship? As far as I’m concerned, fantasy football has been a major part of the league’s immense success.

It isn’t a perfect adaptation of the NFL, at least in its simplest form, however.

In the actual National Football League, the quarterbacks are the most important players on the field. That’s why dudes who haven’t even won a playoff game make oodles of cash. But in traditional fantasy football, managers wait on the position simply because they only have to start one quarterback each week. By comparison, managers start multiple running backs, wide receivers and in some cases, tight ends. As a result, fantasy doesn’t mirror the NFL.

That’s where “superflex” leagues come in.

Superflex fantasy leagues require fantasy managers to start a second quarterback at a flex position, increasing the fantasy value of the most valuable position in “real” football. It’s become a widely popular alternative to traditional, one-quarterback leagues. Heck, most of the new leagues I’ve created, re-draft or dynasty, are superflex so signal-callers have more value.

Of course, strategies in superflex leagues are much different than those in a traditional league. Because you can start two field generals, and the position often scores the most points, the first three to five rounds of drafts are loaded with them. Running backs are wide receivers are still relevant, but like in the NFL, quarterbacks are considered the most valuable asset.

With that in mind, here’s my top 200 fantasy players specifically for superflex leagues. As you’ll see, quarterbacks come off the board early and often. In fact, my top five players are signal-callers. So, for those of you looking for a different sort of challenge, get yourself in a superflex league and use these rankings to dominate!

Top 200 Fantasy Football Superflex Rankings

Rk

Player

Pos

TM

Bye

1

Josh Allen

QB

BUF

7

2

Lamar Jackson

QB

BAL

7

3

Jalen Hurts

QB

PHI

9

4

Jayden Daniels

QB

WAS

12

5

Joe Burrow

QB

CIN

10

6

Ja'Marr Chase

WR

CIN

10

7

Bijan Robinson

RB

ATL

5

8

Saquon Barkley

RB

PHI

9

9

Justin Jefferson

WR

MIN

6

10

Amon-Ra St. Brown

WR

DET

8

11

CeeDee Lamb

WR

DAL

10

12

Jahmyr Gibbs

RB

DET

8

13

Malik Nabers

WR

NYG

14

14

Baker Mayfield

QB

TB

9

15

Ashton Jeanty

RB

LV

8

16

De'Von Achane

RB

MIA

12

17

Puka Nacua

WR

LAR

8

18

Brian Thomas Jr.

WR

JAC

8

19

Bo Nix

QB

DEN

12

20

Nico Collins

WR

HOU

6

21

Patrick Mahomes

QB

KC

10

22

Kyler Murray

QB

ARI

8

23

Caleb Williams

QB

CHI

5

24

Drake London

WR

ATL

5

25

Brock Purdy

QB

SF

14

26

Dak Prescott

QB

DAL

10

27

Justin Herbert

QB

LAC

12

28

Christian McCaffrey

RB

SF

14

29

Justin Fields

QB

NYJ

9

30

Derrick Henry

RB

BAL

7

31

Jonathan Taylor

RB

IND

11

32

Josh Jacobs

RB

GB

5

33

Bucky Irving

RB

TB

9

34

Jared Goff

QB

DET

8

35

Brock Bowers

TE

LV

8

36

A.J. Brown

WR

PHI

9

37

Drake Maye

QB

NE

14

38

Garrett Wilson

WR

NYJ

9

39

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

WR

SEA

8

40

Jordan Love

QB

GB

5

41

Tua Tagovailoa

QB

MIA

12

42

Trey McBride

TE

ARI

8

43

Kyren Williams

RB

LAR

8

44

C.J. Stroud

QB

HOU

6

45

James Cook

RB

BUF

7

46

Breece Hall

RB

NYJ

9

47

Chase Brown

RB

CIN

10

48

Alvin Kamara

RB

NO

11

49

Joe Mixon

RB

HOU

6

50

Kenneth Walker III

RB

SEA

8

51

Terry McLaurin

WR

WAS

12

52

Trevor Lawrence

QB

JAC

8

53

Mike Evans

WR

TB

9

54

Chuba Hubbard

RB

CAR

14

55

Tyreek Hill

WR

MIA

12

56

Tee Higgins

WR

CIN

10

57

Ladd McConkey

WR

LAC

12

58

Davante Adams

WR

LAR

8

59

Omarion Hampton

RB

LAC

12

60

George Kittle

TE

SF

14

61

James Conner

RB

ARI

8

62

Quinshon Judkins

RB

CLE

9

63

DK Metcalf

WR

PIT

5

64

Rashee Rice

WR

KC

10

65

David Montgomery

RB

DET

8

66

RJ Harvey

RB

DEN

12

67

D.J. Moore

WR

CHI

5

68

Marvin Harrison Jr.

WR

ARI

8

69

Courtland Sutton

WR

DEN

12

70

Devonta Smith

WR

PHI

9

71

Zay Flowers

WR

BAL

7

72

Jerry Jeudy

WR

CLE

9

73

Sam LaPorta

TE

DET

8

74

Chris Olave

WR

NO

11

75

Jaylen Waddle

WR

MIA

12

76

Jameson Williams

WR

DET

8

77

Xavier Worthy

WR

KC

10

78

Rome Odunze

WR

CHI

5

79

T.J. Hockenson

TE

MIN

6

80

Jordan Addison

WR

MIN

6

81

Travis Kelce

TE

KC

10

82

Tetairoa McMillan

WR

CAR

14

83

D'Andre Swift

RB

CHI

5

84

Tony Pollard

RB

TEN

10

85

Calvin Ridley

WR

TEN

10

86

Chris Godwin

WR

TB

9

87

Kaleb Johnson

RB

PIT

5

88

Travis Hunter

WR

JAC

8

89

Aaron Jones Sr.

RB

MIN

6

90

TreVeyon Henderson

RB

NE

14

91

Jakobi Meyers

WR

LV

8

92

Khalil Shakir

WR

BUF

7

93

Mark Andrews

TE

BAL

7

94

David Njoku

TE

CLE

9

95

Tyrone Tracy Jr.

RB

NYG

14

96

Jauan Jennings

WR

SF

14

97

Brian Robinson Jr.

RB

WAS

12

98

Isiah Pacheco

RB

KC

10

99

Evan Engram

TE

DEN

12

100

Michael Penix Jr.

QB

ATL

5

101

Deebo Samuel Sr.

WR

WAS

12

102

Jonnu Smith

TE

MIA

12

103

Stefon Diggs

WR

NE

14

104

Matthew Stafford

QB

LAR

8

105

George Pickens

WR

DAL

10

106

Michael Pittman Jr.

WR

IND

11

107

J.J. McCarthy

QB

MIN

6

108

Jaylen Warren

RB

PIT

5

109

Cam Ward

QB

TEN

10

110

Brandon Aiyuk

WR

SF

14

111

Jayden Reed

WR

GB

5

112

Geno Smith

QB

LV

8

113

Travis Etienne Jr.

RB

JAC

8

114

Josh Downs

WR

IND

11

115

Cooper Kupp

WR

SEA

8

116

Tucker Kraft

TE

GB

5

117

Anthony Richardson

QB

IND

11

118

Rhamondre Stevenson

RB

NE

14

119

Sam Darnold

QB

SEA

8

120

Bryce Young

QB

CAR

14

121

Darnell Mooney

WR

ATL

5

122

Tyler Warren

TE

IND

11

123

Russell Wilson

QB

NYG

14

124

Ricky Pearsall

WR

SF

14

125

Aaron Rodgers

QB

FA

N/A

126

Tyler Shough

QB

NO

11

127

Austin Ekeler

RB

WAS

12

128

Joe Flacco

QB

CLE

9

129

Javonte Williams

RB

DAL

10

130

Tank Bigsby

RB

JAC

8

131

Jalen McMillan

WR

TB

9

132

Jake Ferguson

TE

DAL

10

133

Najee Harris

RB

LAC

12

134

Colston Loveland

TE

CHI

5

135

Rachaad White

RB

TB

9

136

Christian Kirk

WR

HOU

6

137

Rashid Shaheed

WR

NO

11

138

Keon Coleman

WR

BUF

7

139

Zach Charbonnet

RB

SEA

8

140

Cam Skattebo

RB

NYG

14

141

Keenan Allen

WR

FA

N/A

142

Dalton Kincaid

TE

BUF

7

143

Jordan Mason

RB

MIN

6

144

Cedric Tillman

WR

CLE

9

145

Jaleel McLaughlin

RB

DEN

12

146

Jerome Ford

RB

CLE

9

147

Dallas Goedert

TE

PHI

9

148

Isaac Guerendo

RB

SF

14

149

Tyjae Spears

RB

TEN

10

150

Hollywood Brown

WR

KC

10

151

Jaydon Blue

RB

DAL

10

152

Tyler Allgeier

RB

ATL

5

153

Trey Benson

RB

ARI

8

154

Emeka Egbuka

WR

TB

9

155

Kareem Hunt

RB

KC

10

156

Hunter Henry

TE

NE

14

157

Quentin Johnston

WR

LAC

12

158

Marvin Mims Jr.

WR

DEN

12

159

Adam Thielen

WR

CAR

14

160

Luther Burden III

WR

CHI

5

161

Matthew Golden

WR

GB

5

162

Bhayshul Tuten

RB

JAC

8

163

Rico Dowdle

RB

CAR

14

164

Pat Freiermuth

TE

PIT

5

165

Wan'Dale Robinson

WR

NYG

14

166

Mason Rudolph

QB

PIT

5

167

Rashod Bateman

WR

BAL

7

168

Jaxson Dart

QB

NYG

14

169

Romeo Doubs

WR

GB

5

170

DeAndre Hopkins

WR

BAL

7

171

Daniel Jones

QB

IND

11

172

Xavier Legette

WR

CAR

14

173

Kirk Cousins

QB

ATL

5

174

Cade Otton

TE

TB

9

175

Jalen Milroe

QB

SEA

8

176

Adonai Mitchell

WR

IND

11

177

Kenny Pickett

QB

CLE

9

178

Mike Gesicki

TE

CIN

10

179

Spencer Rattler

QB

NO

11

180

Demario Douglas

WR

NE

14

181

Josh Palmer

WR

BUF

7

182

Will Levis

QB

TEN

10

183

Tre Harris

WR

LAC

12

184

Jayden Higgins

WR

HOU

6

185

Kyle Pitts

TE

ATL

5

186

Tyler Lockett

WR

TEN

10

187

Zach Ertz

TE

WAS

12

188

Roschon Johnson

RB

CHI

5

189

Braelon Allen

RB

NYJ

9

190

MarShawn Lloyd

RB

GB

5

191

Brenton Strange

TE

JAC

8

192

Jalen Coker

WR

CAR

14

193

Jack Bech

WR

LV

8

194

Dylan Sampson

RB

CLE

9

195

Justice Hill

RB

BAL

7

196

Jaylen Wright

RB

MIA

12

197

Alec Pierce

WR

IND

11

198

Dalton Schultz

TE

HOU

6

199

J.K. Dobbins

RB

FA

N/A

200

Nick Chubb

RB

FA

N/A

Published
Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

