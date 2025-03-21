Fabs' Latest 2025 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings: Brenton Strange Up, Travis Kelce Down
Tight end has been the least affected of the four major fantasy positions in the 2025 NFL offseason to this point. The biggest move was Evan Engram being released by the Jaguars and signing with the Broncos. We also saw Zach Ertz re-sign with the Commanders, Mike Gesicki re-up with the Bengals, and Juwan Johnson remain in New Orleans.
Again, it wasn’t an exciting offseason for the position.
Looking ahead to 2025, many of the names in my top 10 are familiar. Brock Bowers is now the top tight end after his amazing rookie season. Trey McBride comes in at No. 2. The previous top tight end, Sam LaPorta, comes in at No. 6, one spot ahead of Travis Kelce.
One of last season’s biggest breakout players, Jonnu Smith, comes in at No. 9. Engram, now in head coach Sean Payton’s offense, rounds out the top 10. Speaking of Engram, his release in Jacksonville opens a chance for Brenton Strange to take over as the starter in 2025. He’ll be maybe the most popular fantasy sleeper at the position for next season.
Without further ado, here’s a look at my updated 2025 tight end rank list.
2025 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings
RK
Player
Team
1
Brock Bowers
LV
2
Trey McBride
ARI
3
George Kittle
SF
4
T.J. Hockenson
MIN
5
David Njoku
CLE
6
Sam LaPorta
DET
7
Travis Kelce
KC
8
Mark Andrews
BAL
9
Jonnu Smith
MIA
10
Evan Engram
DEN
11
Jake Ferguson
DAL
12
Dallas Goedert
PHI
13
Pat Freiermuth
PIT
14
Tucker Kraft
GB
15
Dalton Kincaid
BUF
16
Cade Otton
TB
17
Brenton Strange
JAC
18
Mike Gesicki
CIN
19
Zach Ertz
WAS
20
Hunter Henry
NE
21
Kyle Pitts
ATL
22
Dalton Schultz
HOU
23
Taysom Hill
NO
24
Chigoziem Okonkwo
TEN
25
Cole Kmet
CHI
26
Juwan Johnson
NO
27
Isaiah Likely
BAL
28
Will Dissly
LAC
29
Theo Johnson
NYG
30
Tyler Higbee
LAR
31
Noah Fant
SEA
32
Ja'Tavion Sanders
CAR