Fabs' Latest 2025 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings: Brenton Strange Up, Travis Kelce Down

Michael Fabiano

Travis Kelce is coming off his worst fantasy season since 2015, averaging just 12.2 PPR points.
Tight end has been the least affected of the four major fantasy positions in the 2025 NFL offseason to this point. The biggest move was Evan Engram being released by the Jaguars and signing with the Broncos. We also saw Zach Ertz re-sign with the Commanders, Mike Gesicki re-up with the Bengals, and Juwan Johnson remain in New Orleans.

Again, it wasn’t an exciting offseason for the position.

Looking ahead to 2025, many of the names in my top 10 are familiar. Brock Bowers is now the top tight end after his amazing rookie season. Trey McBride comes in at No. 2. The previous top tight end, Sam LaPorta, comes in at No. 6, one spot ahead of Travis Kelce.

One of last season’s biggest breakout players, Jonnu Smith, comes in at No. 9. Engram, now in head coach Sean Payton’s offense, rounds out the top 10. Speaking of Engram, his release in Jacksonville opens a chance for Brenton Strange to take over as the starter in 2025. He’ll be maybe the most popular fantasy sleeper at the position for next season.

Without further ado, here’s a look at my updated 2025 tight end rank list.

2025 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings

RK

Player

Team

1

Brock Bowers

LV

2

Trey McBride

ARI

3

George Kittle

SF

4

T.J. Hockenson

MIN

5

David Njoku

CLE

6

Sam LaPorta

DET

7

Travis Kelce

KC

8

Mark Andrews

BAL

9

Jonnu Smith

MIA

10

Evan Engram

DEN

11

Jake Ferguson

DAL

12

Dallas Goedert

PHI

13

Pat Freiermuth

PIT

14

Tucker Kraft

GB

15

Dalton Kincaid

BUF

16

Cade Otton

TB

17

Brenton Strange

JAC

18

Mike Gesicki

CIN

19

Zach Ertz

WAS

20

Hunter Henry

NE

21

Kyle Pitts

ATL

22

Dalton Schultz

HOU

23

Taysom Hill

NO

24

Chigoziem Okonkwo

TEN

25

Cole Kmet

CHI

26

Juwan Johnson

NO

27

Isaiah Likely

BAL

28

Will Dissly

LAC

29

Theo Johnson

NYG

30

Tyler Higbee

LAR

31

Noah Fant

SEA

32

Ja'Tavion Sanders

CAR

