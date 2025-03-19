SI

Fabs' Latest 2025 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings: Najee Harris Up, Aaron Jones Down

Michael Fabiano

Najee Harris signing with the Los Angeles Chargers has increased his fantasy football value for next season.
Najee Harris signing with the Los Angeles Chargers has increased his fantasy football value for next season. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The 2025 NFL offseason has seen several moves that have affected the running back position from a fantasy football perspective. Najee Harris signed with the Los Angeles Chargers,  Javonte Williams landed in Dallas, and Rico Dowdle left the Cowboys for Carolina. That’s just a few of the transactions that will impact 2025 fantasy football drafts.

While there are still more moves to be made, including the eventual landing spots for guys like J.K. Dobbins and Nick Chubb, we do have a clearer view of what the running back position will look like for next season … at least heading into the upcoming NFL Draft.

While many of the backs in the top 20 are incumbents, you’ll see that Harris has pushed into the RB2 conversation in the offense of Chargers OC Greg Roman. On the flip side, the offseason has been bad for Isiah Pacheco. The Chiefs signed Elijah Mitchell and re-signed Kareem Hunt, so Pacheco has moved off the RB1 radar and is now more of a low RB2.

Speaking of Mitchell, his former team, the San Francisco 49ers, lost him and traded away Jordan Mason to Minnesota. That move makes Issac Guerendo more valuable as a fantasy handcuff behind injury-prone starter Christian McCaffrey. Also, Mason moving to the Vikings puts a damper on the value of Aaron Jones in what projects as a committee.

Without further ado, here’s a look at my updated 2025 running back rank lists.

2025 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings

RK

Player

Team

1

Bijan Robinson

ATL

2

Saquon Barkley

PHI

3

Jahmyr Gibbs

DET

4

De'Von Achane

MIA

5

Derrick Henry

BAL

6

Breece Hall

NYJ

7

Kyren Williams

LAR

8

Jonathan Taylor

IND

9

Josh Jacobs

GB

10

James Cook

BUF

11

Chase Brown

CIN

12

Bucky Irving

TB

13

Christian McCaffrey

SF

14

Alvin Kamara

NO

15

Joe Mixon

HOU

16

Kenneth Walker III

SEA

17

Chuba Hubbard

CAR

18

James Conner

ARI

19

David Montgomery

DET

20

Najee Harris

LAC

21

Tony Pollard

TEN

22

Isiah Pacheco

KC

23

J.K. Dobbins

FA

24

Tyrone Tracy Jr.

NYG

25

Brian Robinson Jr.

WAS

26

D'Andre Swift

CHI

27

Rhamondre Stevenson

NE

28

Aaron Jones

MIN

29

Rachaad White

TB

30

Travis Etienne Jr.

JAC

31

Jerome Ford

CLE

32

Jaylen Warren

PIT

33

Javonte Williams

DAL

34

Nick Chubb

FA

35

Audric Estime

DEN

36

Sincere McCormick

LV

37

Jordan Mason

MIN

38

Tank Bigsby

JAC

39

Austin Ekeler

WAS

40

Jaleel McLaughlin

DEN

41

Isaac Guerendo

SF

42

Zach Charbonnet

SEA

43

Tyjae Spears

TEN

44

Kareem Hunt

KC

45

Rico Dowdle

CAR

46

Tyler Allgeier

ATL

47

Zack Moss

CIN

48

Braelon Allen

NYJ

49

Justice Hill

BAL

50

Antonio Gibson

NE

51

Trey Benson

ARI

52

Miles Sanders

DAL

53

Devin Singletary

NYG

54

Khalil Herbert

IND

55

AJ Dillon

PHI

56

Ty Johnson

BUF

57

Kendre Miller

NO

58

Raheem Mostert

LV

59

Jaylen Wright

MIA

60

MarShawn Lloyd

GB

61

Kenneth Gainwell

PIT

62

Roschon Johnson

CHI

63

Dameon Pierce

HOU

64

Sean Tucker

TB

65

Alexander Mattison

MIA

66

Isaiah Davis

NYJ

67

Ray Davis

BUF

68

Blake Corum

LAR

69

Samaje Perine

CIN

70

Emari Demercado

ARI

71

Ronnie Rivers

LAR

72

Will Shipley

PHI

73

Keaton Mitchell

BAL

74

Elijah Mitchell

KC

75

Hassan Haskins

LAC

76

Pierre Strong Jr.

CLE

77

Jeremy McNichols

WAS

78

Emanuel Wilson

GB

79

Ty Chandler

MIN

80

Cordarrelle Patterson

PIT

Published
Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

Home/FANTASY