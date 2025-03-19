Fabs' Latest 2025 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings: Najee Harris Up, Aaron Jones Down
The 2025 NFL offseason has seen several moves that have affected the running back position from a fantasy football perspective. Najee Harris signed with the Los Angeles Chargers, Javonte Williams landed in Dallas, and Rico Dowdle left the Cowboys for Carolina. That’s just a few of the transactions that will impact 2025 fantasy football drafts.
While there are still more moves to be made, including the eventual landing spots for guys like J.K. Dobbins and Nick Chubb, we do have a clearer view of what the running back position will look like for next season … at least heading into the upcoming NFL Draft.
While many of the backs in the top 20 are incumbents, you’ll see that Harris has pushed into the RB2 conversation in the offense of Chargers OC Greg Roman. On the flip side, the offseason has been bad for Isiah Pacheco. The Chiefs signed Elijah Mitchell and re-signed Kareem Hunt, so Pacheco has moved off the RB1 radar and is now more of a low RB2.
Speaking of Mitchell, his former team, the San Francisco 49ers, lost him and traded away Jordan Mason to Minnesota. That move makes Issac Guerendo more valuable as a fantasy handcuff behind injury-prone starter Christian McCaffrey. Also, Mason moving to the Vikings puts a damper on the value of Aaron Jones in what projects as a committee.
Without further ado, here’s a look at my updated 2025 running back rank lists.
2025 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings
RK
Player
Team
1
Bijan Robinson
ATL
2
Saquon Barkley
PHI
3
Jahmyr Gibbs
DET
4
De'Von Achane
MIA
5
Derrick Henry
BAL
6
Breece Hall
NYJ
7
Kyren Williams
LAR
8
Jonathan Taylor
IND
9
Josh Jacobs
GB
10
James Cook
BUF
11
Chase Brown
CIN
12
Bucky Irving
TB
13
Christian McCaffrey
SF
14
Alvin Kamara
NO
15
Joe Mixon
HOU
16
Kenneth Walker III
SEA
17
Chuba Hubbard
CAR
18
James Conner
ARI
19
David Montgomery
DET
20
Najee Harris
LAC
21
Tony Pollard
TEN
22
Isiah Pacheco
KC
23
J.K. Dobbins
FA
24
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
NYG
25
Brian Robinson Jr.
WAS
26
D'Andre Swift
CHI
27
Rhamondre Stevenson
NE
28
Aaron Jones
MIN
29
Rachaad White
TB
30
Travis Etienne Jr.
JAC
31
Jerome Ford
CLE
32
Jaylen Warren
PIT
33
Javonte Williams
DAL
34
Nick Chubb
FA
35
Audric Estime
DEN
36
Sincere McCormick
LV
37
Jordan Mason
MIN
38
Tank Bigsby
JAC
39
Austin Ekeler
WAS
40
Jaleel McLaughlin
DEN
41
Isaac Guerendo
SF
42
Zach Charbonnet
SEA
43
Tyjae Spears
TEN
44
Kareem Hunt
KC
45
Rico Dowdle
CAR
46
Tyler Allgeier
ATL
47
Zack Moss
CIN
48
Braelon Allen
NYJ
49
Justice Hill
BAL
50
Antonio Gibson
NE
51
Trey Benson
ARI
52
Miles Sanders
DAL
53
Devin Singletary
NYG
54
Khalil Herbert
IND
55
AJ Dillon
PHI
56
Ty Johnson
BUF
57
Kendre Miller
NO
58
Raheem Mostert
LV
59
Jaylen Wright
MIA
60
MarShawn Lloyd
GB
61
Kenneth Gainwell
PIT
62
Roschon Johnson
CHI
63
Dameon Pierce
HOU
64
Sean Tucker
TB
65
Alexander Mattison
MIA
66
Isaiah Davis
NYJ
67
Ray Davis
BUF
68
Blake Corum
LAR
69
Samaje Perine
CIN
70
Emari Demercado
ARI
71
Ronnie Rivers
LAR
72
Will Shipley
PHI
73
Keaton Mitchell
BAL
74
Elijah Mitchell
KC
75
Hassan Haskins
LAC
76
Pierre Strong Jr.
CLE
77
Jeremy McNichols
WAS
78
Emanuel Wilson
GB
79
Ty Chandler
MIN
80
Cordarrelle Patterson
PIT