SI

Fabs' Latest 2025 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings: Justin Fields Up, Sam Darnold Down

Michael Fabiano

Bills superstar Josh Allen remains the top fantasy football quarterback in Fabs' updated 2025 player rankings.
Bills superstar Josh Allen remains the top fantasy football quarterback in Fabs' updated 2025 player rankings. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 NFL offseason has seen several moves that have affected the quarterback position from a fantasy perspective. Geno Smith was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders, Sam Darnold left Minnesota for the Seattle Seahawks, and Justin Fields is heading to the Big Apple. That’s just a few of the transactions that will impact 2025 fantasy drafts.

While there are still more moves to be made, including the eventual landing spots for guys like Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, we do have a clearer view of what the quarterback position will look like next season … at least heading into the NFL Draft.

As you’ll see, Fields is one of the biggest risers at the position. A former top-10 quarterback in fantasy leagues, who is still in his prime, he’s now a low-end QB1 on my list. On the other hand, Darnold moving from the Vikings to the Seahawks has really hurt his value. A lot. A top-10 finisher last season, I have him barely in the QB2 conversation. Maybe I’ll ultimately be wrong, but it’s hard to argue that his success was a product of the offense in Minnesota.

Speaking of the Vikings, I’ve moved J.J. McCarthy into the top 24 in large part to coach Kevin O’Connell’s system and the weapons in the offense. This assumes, of course, that the team doesn’t add Rodgers. Stay tuned on that! The same goes for Michael Penix Jr., who will be a popular sleeper or breakout candidate as the starting quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons, but still has to secure the job with Kirk Cousins still on the roster.

Without further ado, here’s a look at my updated 2025 quarterback rank lists.

2025 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings

RK

Player

Team

1

Josh Allen

BUF

2

Lamar Jackson

BAL

3

Jalen Hurts

PHI

4

Jayden Daniels

WAS

5

Joe Burrow

CIN

6

Baker Mayfield

TB

7

Bo Nix

DEN

8

Kyler Murray

ARI

9

Patrick Mahomes

KC

10

Caleb Williams

CHI

11

Justin Fields

NYJ

12

Jared Goff

DET

13

Dak Prescott

DAL

14

Justin Herbert

LAC

15

Jordan Love

GB

16

Tua Tagovailoa

MIA

17

Brock Purdy

SF

18

Drake Maye

NE

19

C.J. Stroud

HOU

20

Trevor Lawrence

JAC

21

Michael Penix Jr.

ATL

22

J.J. McCarthy

MIN

23

Geno Smith

LV

24

Aaron Rodgers

FA

25

Sam Darnold

SEA

26

Bryce Young

CAR

27

Matthew Stafford

LAR

28

Anthony Richardson

IND

29

Derek Carr

NO

30

Russell Wilson

FA

31

Will Levis

TEN

32

Kenny Pickett

CLE

33

Kirk Cousins

ATL

34

Jameis Winston

FA

35

Daniel Jones

IND

36

Joe Flacco

FA

37

Mac Jones

SF

38

Aidan O'Connell

LV

39

Gardner Minshew

KC

40

Zach Wilson

MIA

Published
Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

Home/FANTASY