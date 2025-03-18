Fabs' Latest 2025 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings: Justin Fields Up, Sam Darnold Down
The 2025 NFL offseason has seen several moves that have affected the quarterback position from a fantasy perspective. Geno Smith was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders, Sam Darnold left Minnesota for the Seattle Seahawks, and Justin Fields is heading to the Big Apple. That’s just a few of the transactions that will impact 2025 fantasy drafts.
While there are still more moves to be made, including the eventual landing spots for guys like Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, we do have a clearer view of what the quarterback position will look like next season … at least heading into the NFL Draft.
As you’ll see, Fields is one of the biggest risers at the position. A former top-10 quarterback in fantasy leagues, who is still in his prime, he’s now a low-end QB1 on my list. On the other hand, Darnold moving from the Vikings to the Seahawks has really hurt his value. A lot. A top-10 finisher last season, I have him barely in the QB2 conversation. Maybe I’ll ultimately be wrong, but it’s hard to argue that his success was a product of the offense in Minnesota.
Speaking of the Vikings, I’ve moved J.J. McCarthy into the top 24 in large part to coach Kevin O’Connell’s system and the weapons in the offense. This assumes, of course, that the team doesn’t add Rodgers. Stay tuned on that! The same goes for Michael Penix Jr., who will be a popular sleeper or breakout candidate as the starting quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons, but still has to secure the job with Kirk Cousins still on the roster.
Without further ado, here’s a look at my updated 2025 quarterback rank lists.
2025 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings
RK
Player
Team
1
Josh Allen
BUF
2
Lamar Jackson
BAL
3
Jalen Hurts
PHI
4
Jayden Daniels
WAS
5
Joe Burrow
CIN
6
Baker Mayfield
TB
7
Bo Nix
DEN
8
Kyler Murray
ARI
9
Patrick Mahomes
KC
10
Caleb Williams
CHI
11
Justin Fields
NYJ
12
Jared Goff
DET
13
Dak Prescott
DAL
14
Justin Herbert
LAC
15
Jordan Love
GB
16
Tua Tagovailoa
MIA
17
Brock Purdy
SF
18
Drake Maye
NE
19
C.J. Stroud
HOU
20
Trevor Lawrence
JAC
21
Michael Penix Jr.
ATL
22
J.J. McCarthy
MIN
23
Geno Smith
LV
24
Aaron Rodgers
FA
25
Sam Darnold
SEA
26
Bryce Young
CAR
27
Matthew Stafford
LAR
28
Anthony Richardson
IND
29
Derek Carr
NO
30
Russell Wilson
FA
31
Will Levis
TEN
32
Kenny Pickett
CLE
33
Kirk Cousins
ATL
34
Jameis Winston
FA
35
Daniel Jones
IND
36
Joe Flacco
FA
37
Mac Jones
SF
38
Aidan O'Connell
LV
39
Gardner Minshew
KC
40
Zach Wilson
MIA