Fabs' Latest 2025 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings: Garrett Wilson Up, George Pickens Down
The 2025 NFL offseason has seen a number of major moves that will affect wideouts from a fantasy perspective.
DK Metcalf was the first big mover, as he was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Davante Adams signed with the Los Angeles Rams, and Cooper Kupp went to the Seattle Seahawks. That’s just a few of the wideout transactions that will have a major impact on 2025 fantasy football drafts.
While there are still more moves to be made, including the eventual free-agency landing spots for guys like Keenan Allen and Stefon Diggs, we do have a clearer view of what the wide receiver position will look like for next season … at least heading into the upcoming NFL draft.
While many of the receivers in the top 20 are incumbents, you’ll notice a major move for Garrett Wilson (WR6) with Adams no longer in New York. Jaxon Smith-Njigba (WR12) has moved up too compared to his rookie ranking, as Metcalf and Tyler Lockett are gone. Puka Nacua is still in the top 10, but he does lose a bit off his ceiling with Adams in Hollywood.
Jauan Jennings was a big riser, as the 49ers traded away Deebo Samuel Sr., and Brandon Aiyuk is coming off a torn ACL. Speaking of Samuel Sr., he comes in at WR37 (flex starter) as a member of the Washington Commanders.
With Metcalf in the Steel City, George Pickens has dropped out of the WR2 conversation and is now more of a flex. Kupp, now in Seattle, comes in at WR39 … I’m not a fan of older, injury-prone wideouts changing teams (and leaving Sean McVay’s system).
Without further ado, here’s a look at my updated 2025 wide receiver rank lists.
2025 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings
RK
Player
Team
1
Ja'Marr Chase
CIN
2
Amon-Ra St. Brown
DET
3
CeeDee Lamb
DAL
4
Justin Jefferson
MIN
5
Malik Nabers
NYG
6
Garrett Wilson
NYJ
7
Nico Collins
HOU
8
Drake London
ATL
9
Brian Thomas Jr.
JAC
10
Puka Nacua
LAR
11
A.J. Brown
PHI
12
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
SEA
13
Terry McLaurin
WAS
14
Mike Evans
TB
15
Rashee Rice
KC
16
Davante Adams
LAR
17
Tyreek Hill
MIA
18
Tee Higgins
CIN
19
Chris Godwin
TB
20
Ladd McConkey
LAC
21
DK Metcalf
PIT
22
D.J. Moore
CHI
23
Devonta Smith
PHI
24
Jauan Jennings
SF
25
Marvin Harrison Jr.
ARI
26
Chris Olave
NO
27
Jakobi Meyers
LV
28
Zay Flowers
BAL
29
Rome Odunze
CHI
30
Jordan Addison
MIN
31
Jaylen Waddle
MIA
32
Jameson Williams
DET
33
Courtland Sutton
DEN
34
Keenan Allen
FA
35
Jerry Jeudy
CLE
36
George Pickens
PIT
37
Deebo Samuel Sr.
WAS
38
Xavier Worthy
KC
39
Cooper Kupp
SEA
40
Jayden Reed
GB
41
Stefon Diggs
FA
42
Josh Downs
IND
43
Rashid Shaheed
NO
44
Khalil Shakir
BUF
45
Calvin Ridley
TEN
46
Michael Pittman Jr.
IND
47
Brandon Aiyuk
SF
48
Christian Kirk
HOU
49
Keon Coleman
BUF
50
Darnell Mooney
ATL
51
Jalen McMillan
TB
52
Ricky Pearsall
SF
53
Cedric Tillman
CLE
54
Quentin Johnston
LAC
55
Christian Watson
GB
56
Amari Cooper
FA
57
Adam Thielen
CAR
58
Marvin Mims Jr.
DEN
59
Xavier Legette
CAR
60
Hollywood Brown
KC
61
Wan'Dale Robinson
NYG
62
Adonai Mitchell
IND
63
Rashod Bateman
BAL
64
Romeo Doubs
GB
65
Demario Douglas
NE
66
Josh Palmer
BUF
67
Jalen Coker
CAR
68
Mike Williams
LAC
69
Dontayvion Wicks
GB
70
Gabe Davis
JAC
71
Kayshon Boutte
NE
72
Michael Wilson
ARI
73
Jordan Whittington
LAR
74
DeAndre Hopkins
BAL
75
Brandin Cooks
FA
76
Parker Washington
JAC
77
Darius Slayton
NYG
78
Elijah Moore
FA
79
Tre Tucker
LV
80
Ray-Ray McCloud
ATL
81
Alec Pierce
IND
82
Devaughn Vele
DEN
83
Van Jefferson
TEN
84
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
MIA
85
Allen Lazard
NYJ
86
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
SEA
87
Curtis Samuel
BUF
88
Kavonte Turpin
DAL
89
Ja'Lynn Polk
NE
90
Troy Franklin
DEN
91
Jalen Tolbert
DAL
92
John Metchie
HOU
93
Tim Patrick
DET
94
Olamide Zaccheaus
CHI
95
Demarcus Robinson
SF
96
Andrei Iosivas
CIN
97
Jalen Nailor
MIN
98
Calvin Austin
PIT
99
Malik Washington
MIA
100
Mack Hollins
NE