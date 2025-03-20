SI

Fabs' Latest 2025 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings: Garrett Wilson Up, George Pickens Down

Michael Fabiano

Garrett Wilson finished 10th in fantasy points among wide receivers last season, and that was with Davante Adams in New York for 11 games.
The 2025 NFL offseason has seen a number of major moves that will affect wideouts from a fantasy perspective.

DK Metcalf was the first big mover, as he was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Davante Adams signed with the Los Angeles Rams, and Cooper Kupp went to the Seattle Seahawks. That’s just a few of the wideout transactions that will have a major impact on 2025 fantasy football drafts.

While there are still more moves to be made, including the eventual free-agency landing spots for guys like Keenan Allen and Stefon Diggs, we do have a clearer view of what the wide receiver position will look like for next season … at least heading into the upcoming NFL draft.

While many of the receivers in the top 20 are incumbents, you’ll notice a major move for Garrett Wilson (WR6) with Adams no longer in New York. Jaxon Smith-Njigba (WR12) has moved up too compared to his rookie ranking, as Metcalf and Tyler Lockett are gone. Puka Nacua is still in the top 10, but he does lose a bit off his ceiling with Adams in Hollywood.

Jauan Jennings was a big riser, as the 49ers traded away Deebo Samuel Sr., and Brandon Aiyuk is coming off a torn ACL. Speaking of Samuel Sr., he comes in at WR37 (flex starter) as a member of the Washington Commanders.

With Metcalf in the Steel City, George Pickens has dropped out of the WR2 conversation and is now more of a flex. Kupp, now in Seattle, comes in at WR39 … I’m not a fan of older, injury-prone wideouts changing teams (and leaving Sean McVay’s system).

Without further ado, here’s a look at my updated 2025 wide receiver rank lists.

2025 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings

RK

Player

Team

1

Ja'Marr Chase

CIN

2

Amon-Ra St. Brown

DET

3

CeeDee Lamb

DAL

4

Justin Jefferson

MIN

5

Malik Nabers

NYG

6

Garrett Wilson

NYJ

7

Nico Collins

HOU

8

Drake London

ATL

9

Brian Thomas Jr.

JAC

10

Puka Nacua

LAR

11

A.J. Brown

PHI

12

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

SEA

13

Terry McLaurin

WAS

14

Mike Evans

TB

15

Rashee Rice

KC

16

Davante Adams

LAR

17

Tyreek Hill

MIA

18

Tee Higgins

CIN

19

Chris Godwin

TB

20

Ladd McConkey

LAC

21

DK Metcalf

PIT

22

D.J. Moore

CHI

23

Devonta Smith

PHI

24

Jauan Jennings

SF

25

Marvin Harrison Jr.

ARI

26

Chris Olave

NO

27

Jakobi Meyers

LV

28

Zay Flowers

BAL

29

Rome Odunze

CHI

30

Jordan Addison

MIN

31

Jaylen Waddle

MIA

32

Jameson Williams

DET

33

Courtland Sutton

DEN

34

Keenan Allen

FA

35

Jerry Jeudy

CLE

36

George Pickens

PIT

37

Deebo Samuel Sr.

WAS

38

Xavier Worthy

KC

39

Cooper Kupp

SEA

40

Jayden Reed

GB

41

Stefon Diggs

FA

42

Josh Downs

IND

43

Rashid Shaheed

NO

44

Khalil Shakir

BUF

45

Calvin Ridley

TEN

46

Michael Pittman Jr.

IND

47

Brandon Aiyuk

SF

48

Christian Kirk

HOU

49

Keon Coleman

BUF

50

Darnell Mooney

ATL

51

Jalen McMillan

TB

52

Ricky Pearsall

SF

53

Cedric Tillman

CLE

54

Quentin Johnston

LAC

55

Christian Watson

GB

56

Amari Cooper

FA

57

Adam Thielen

CAR

58

Marvin Mims Jr.

DEN

59

Xavier Legette

CAR

60

Hollywood Brown

KC

61

Wan'Dale Robinson

NYG

62

Adonai Mitchell

IND

63

Rashod Bateman

BAL

64

Romeo Doubs

GB

65

Demario Douglas

NE

66

Josh Palmer

BUF

67

Jalen Coker

CAR

68

Mike Williams

LAC

69

Dontayvion Wicks

GB

70

Gabe Davis

JAC

71

Kayshon Boutte

NE

72

Michael Wilson

ARI

73

Jordan Whittington

LAR

74

DeAndre Hopkins

BAL

75

Brandin Cooks

FA

76

Parker Washington

JAC

77

Darius Slayton

NYG

78

Elijah Moore

FA

79

Tre Tucker

LV

80

Ray-Ray McCloud

ATL

81

Alec Pierce

IND

82

Devaughn Vele

DEN

83

Van Jefferson

TEN

84

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

MIA

85

Allen Lazard

NYJ

86

Marquez Valdes-Scantling

SEA

87

Curtis Samuel

BUF

88

Kavonte Turpin

DAL

89

Ja'Lynn Polk

NE

90

Troy Franklin

DEN

91

Jalen Tolbert

DAL

92

John Metchie

HOU

93

Tim Patrick

DET

94

Olamide Zaccheaus

CHI

95

Demarcus Robinson

SF

96

Andrei Iosivas

CIN

97

Jalen Nailor

MIN

98

Calvin Austin

PIT

99

Malik Washington

MIA

100

Mack Hollins

NE

