5 Best Fantasy Football Championship Belts and Trophy Ideas
Winning a fantasy football league championship is an incredible accomplishment. It takes time, effort, knowledge, and a little bit of luck during a months-long process that starts with the draft and ends with that nerve-wracking and often-times grueling fantasy title game.
After all of that work, you deserve something more than just a pat on the back and bragging rights … you deserve some hardware! That’s where your league commissioner should make arrangements for there to be a championship trophy or belt created for the winner!
Each league owner can chip in $10-$20 (whatever the cost) in addition to his/her league fee, and the extra money can be used to pay for the trophy or belt. If you want, you can get a FREE ring from my friends at TrophySmack when you buy an eligible item with the code “FABS.”
So, what sort of hardware should you invest in for your fantasy league’s champion? Here are a handful of ideas that you can discuss with your league mates before making your decision!
Best Fantasy Football Trophy Ideas
Championship Belt
As a lifelong wrestling fan, this is my favorite option. In fact, I have more than a dozen belts from league championships I’ve won in recent years. Let’s be honest … anyone who walks into a room with a championship belt round their waist or draped over their shoulder is automatically the coolest person, right? Alright, maybe I’m embellishing, but wearing that shiny title belt brings a sense of pride, accomplishment and certainly bragging rights.
Perpetual Trophy
A perpetual fantasy league trophy is exactly what it sounds like … a trophy that gets passed around from season to season based on the winner. It’s sort of like the NHL’s Stanley Cup. The winner gets the trophy for an entire year (or until a new champion is crowned), and each winner has his/her name added to the trophy in the form of a nameplate. This is a nice option for those commissioners and owners who don’t want a new trophy each year.
Replica Lombardi Trophy
At the conclusion of every NFL season, the Super Bowl champion is rewarded with the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Most recently, of course, the Philadelphia Eagles hoisted the trophy after a win over the Kansas City Chiefs. While you obviously can’t get the real one (the NFL won’t even let you hold the real one without white gloves!), you can buy a replica. I prefer to have something more original, especially with places like TrophySmack that allows you to create customized logos and trophies, but some diehard fans might like the Lombardi idea.
Championship Ring
There are some folks who don’t want something as big as a belt or a trophy. Instead, they’re looking for something smaller and simpler but with plenty of “bling.” If that sounds like you, a championship ring might be the best option. Most rings aren’t as massive or costly as real Super Bowl rings (which are kind of gaudy to be honest), but you can get some pretty cool ones and even ones that are customized to represent your league logo.
Championship Chain
This is one of the newer options in the industry. You can have a chain made with a huge league logo plate that hangs around the champion’s neck. There are also default chains with plates that read “Fantasy Football League Champion” or “Champ” that can also be found online. It’s a cool way to have an award without it being a belt or a traditional trophy.