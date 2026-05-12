Ashton Jeanty In The Top Three In 2026 Fantasy Running Back Dynasty Rankings
The start of the spring months also comes the start of dynasty league draft chatter. After all, the end of the yearly NFL draft means we now have a very clear idea of how rosters will look, who could end up where on team depth charts, and what a player’s value projects to be in 2026.
For those unaware, dynasty leagues are the closest you'll get to running a real NFL team. You build a roster with a one-time “all-players” draft, followed by yearly “rookies-only” drafts for as long as the league exists. If this seems like something you’d like to do in addition to your seasonal leagues, well, these dynasty startup league rank lists are for you.
The difference between these rankings and redraft rankings lies primarily in how they assess players' ages and long-term prospects. For example, Christian McCaffrey, who’ll be 30 this season, will be ranked ahead of backs like Omarion Hampton and James Cook in traditional leagues. However, that duo has more value than CMC in dynasty because of their ages.
With that said, here’s a look at my 2026 dynasty start-up league running back rankings.
Note: Ages for veterans reflect how old they'll be as of Sept. 30.
2026 Fantasy Dynasty Running Back Rankings
Rk
Player
Team
Age
1
Bijan Robinson
ATL
24
2
Jahmyr Gibbs
DET
24
3
Ashton Jeanty
LV
22
4
Jeremiyah Love
ARI
20
5
De'Von Achane
MIA
24
6
Jonathan Taylor
IND
27
7
Omarion Hampton
LAC
23
8
James Cook
BUF
27
9
TreVeyon Henderson
NE
23
10
Kenneth Walker III
KC
25
11
Bucky Irving
TB
24
12
Chase Brown
CIN
26
13
Quinshon Judkins
CLE
22
14
Kyren Williams
LAR
26
15
Breece Hall
NYJ
25
16
Christian McCaffrey
SF
30
17
Jadarian Price
SEA
22
18
Saquon Barkley
PHI
29
19
Travis Etienne Jr.
NO
27
20
Javonte Williams
DAL
25
21
Cam Skattebo
NYG
24
22
Josh Jacobs
GB
28
23
RJ Harvey
DEN
25
24
Derrick Henry
BAL
32
25
Bhayshul Tuten
JAC
23
26
Kyle Monangai
CHI
24
27
Zach Charbonnet
SEA
25
28
D'Andre Swift
CHI
27
29
Chuba Hubbard
CAR
27
30
Jaylen Warren
PIT
27
31
Rhamondre Stevenson
NE
28
32
David Montgomery
HOU
29
33
Tony Pollard
TEN
28
34
Blake Corum
LAR
25
35
Nicholas Singleton
TEN
22
36
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
WAS
25
37
Rico Dowdle
PIT
28
38
Woody Marks
HOU
25
39
Jonathan Brooks
CAR
23
40
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
NYG
26
41
J.K. Dobbins
DEN
27
42
Jordan Mason
MIN
27
43
Kaytron Allen
WAS
23
44
Jonah Coleman
DEN
22
45
Rachaad White
WAS
27
46
Dylan Sampson
CLE
22
47
Tyler Allgeier
ARI
26
48
Kenneth Gainwell
TB
27
49
Aaron Jones Sr.
MIN
31
50
Braelon Allen
NYJ
22
51
Tyjae Spears
TEN
25
52
Tank Bigsby
PHI
25
53
Trey Benson
ARI
24
54
Kaelon Black
SF
24
55
Mike Washington Jr.
LV
22
56
Adam Randall
BAL
21
57
Emmett Johnson
KC
22
58
Kaleb Johnson
PIT
23
59
Isiah Pacheco
DET
27
60
Alvin Kamara
NO
31
61
Keaton Mitchell
LAC
24
62
Jaydon Blue
DAL
22
63
James Conner
ARI
31
64
Brian Robinson Jr.
ATL
27
65
Devin Neal
NO
23
66
Kimani Vidal
LAC
25
67
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
JAC
26
68
Jaylen Wright
MIA
23
69
Demond Claiborne
MIN
22
70
Sean Tucker
TB
24
71
Emanuel Wilson
SEA
27
72
Ollie Gordon II
MIA
22
73
DJ Giddens
IND
23
74
Seth McGowan
IND
24
75
Jordan James
SF
22
76
Brashard Smith
KC
23
77
Ray Davis
BUF
26
78
Najee Harris
FA
28
79
MarShawn Lloyd
GB
25
80
Trevor Etienne
CAR
22
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Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano