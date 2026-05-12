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Ashton Jeanty In The Top Three In 2026 Fantasy Running Back Dynasty Rankings

Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs are at the top of our chart, along with a stud rookie.
Michael Fabiano|
Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty will be a top-five player in all fantasy football dynasty startup drafts.
Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty will be a top-five player in all fantasy football dynasty startup drafts. | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The start of the spring months also comes the start of dynasty league draft chatter. After all, the end of the yearly NFL draft means we now have a very clear idea of how rosters will look, who could end up where on team depth charts, and what a player’s value projects to be in 2026.

For those unaware, dynasty leagues are the closest you'll get to running a real NFL team. You build a roster with a one-time “all-players” draft, followed by yearly “rookies-only” drafts for as long as the league exists. If this seems like something you’d like to do in addition to your seasonal leagues, well, these dynasty startup league rank lists are for you. 

The difference between these rankings and redraft rankings lies primarily in how they assess players' ages and long-term prospects. For example, Christian McCaffrey, who’ll be 30 this season, will be ranked ahead of backs like Omarion Hampton and James Cook in traditional leagues. However, that duo has more value than CMC in dynasty because of their ages.

With that said, here’s a look at my 2026 dynasty start-up league running back rankings.

Note: Ages for veterans reflect how old they'll be as of Sept. 30.

2026 Fantasy Dynasty Running Back Rankings

Rk

Player

Team

Age

1

Bijan Robinson

ATL

24

2

Jahmyr Gibbs

DET

24

3

Ashton Jeanty

LV

22

4

Jeremiyah Love

ARI

20

5

De'Von Achane

MIA

24

6

Jonathan Taylor

IND

27

7

Omarion Hampton

LAC

23

8

James Cook

BUF

27

9

TreVeyon Henderson

NE

23

10

Kenneth Walker III

KC

25

11

Bucky Irving

TB

24

12

Chase Brown

CIN

26

13

Quinshon Judkins

CLE

22

14

Kyren Williams

LAR

26

15

Breece Hall

NYJ

25

16

Christian McCaffrey

SF

30

17

Jadarian Price

SEA

22

18

Saquon Barkley

PHI

29

19

Travis Etienne Jr.

NO

27

20

Javonte Williams

DAL

25

21

Cam Skattebo

NYG

24

22

Josh Jacobs

GB

28

23

RJ Harvey

DEN

25

24

Derrick Henry

BAL

32

25

Bhayshul Tuten

JAC

23

26

Kyle Monangai

CHI

24

27

Zach Charbonnet

SEA

25

28

D'Andre Swift

CHI

27

29

Chuba Hubbard

CAR

27

30

Jaylen Warren

PIT

27

31

Rhamondre Stevenson

NE

28

32

David Montgomery

HOU

29

33

Tony Pollard

TEN

28

34

Blake Corum

LAR

25

35

Nicholas Singleton

TEN

22

36

Jacory Croskey-Merritt

WAS

25

37

Rico Dowdle

PIT

28

38

Woody Marks

HOU

25

39

Jonathan Brooks

CAR

23

40

Tyrone Tracy Jr.

NYG

26

41

J.K. Dobbins

DEN

27

42

Jordan Mason

MIN

27

43

Kaytron Allen

WAS

23

44

Jonah Coleman

DEN

22

45

Rachaad White

WAS

27

46

Dylan Sampson

CLE

22

47

Tyler Allgeier

ARI

26

48

Kenneth Gainwell

TB

27

49

Aaron Jones Sr.

MIN

31

50

Braelon Allen

NYJ

22

51

Tyjae Spears

TEN

25

52

Tank Bigsby

PHI

25

53

Trey Benson

ARI

24

54

Kaelon Black

SF

24

55

Mike Washington Jr.

LV

22

56

Adam Randall

BAL

21

57

Emmett Johnson

KC

22

58

Kaleb Johnson

PIT

23

59

Isiah Pacheco

DET

27

60

Alvin Kamara

NO

31

61

Keaton Mitchell

LAC

24

62

Jaydon Blue

DAL

22

63

James Conner

ARI

31

64

Brian Robinson Jr.

ATL

27

65

Devin Neal

NO

23

66

Kimani Vidal

LAC

25

67

Chris Rodriguez Jr.

JAC

26

68

Jaylen Wright

MIA

23

69

Demond Claiborne

MIN

22

70

Sean Tucker

TB

24

71

Emanuel Wilson

SEA

27

72

Ollie Gordon II

MIA

22

73

DJ Giddens

IND

23

74

Seth McGowan

IND

24

75

Jordan James

SF

22

76

Brashard Smith

KC

23

77

Ray Davis

BUF

26

78

Najee Harris

FA

28

79

MarShawn Lloyd

GB

25

80

Trevor Etienne

CAR

22

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Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

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