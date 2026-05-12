Ashton Jeanty In The Top Three In 2026 Fantasy Running Back Dynasty Rankings

The start of the spring months also comes the start of dynasty league draft chatter. After all, the end of the yearly NFL draft means we now have a very clear idea of how rosters will look, who could end up where on team depth charts, and what a player’s value projects to be in 2026.

For those unaware, dynasty leagues are the closest you'll get to running a real NFL team. You build a roster with a one-time “all-players” draft, followed by yearly “rookies-only” drafts for as long as the league exists. If this seems like something you’d like to do in addition to your seasonal leagues, well, these dynasty startup league rank lists are for you.

The difference between these rankings and redraft rankings lies primarily in how they assess players' ages and long-term prospects. For example, Christian McCaffrey, who’ll be 30 this season, will be ranked ahead of backs like Omarion Hampton and James Cook in traditional leagues. However, that duo has more value than CMC in dynasty because of their ages.

With that said, here’s a look at my 2026 dynasty start-up league running back rankings.

Note: Ages for veterans reflect how old they'll be as of Sept. 30.

2026 Fantasy Dynasty Running Back Rankings

Rk Player Team Age 1 Bijan Robinson ATL 24 2 Jahmyr Gibbs DET 24 3 Ashton Jeanty LV 22 4 Jeremiyah Love ARI 20 5 De'Von Achane MIA 24 6 Jonathan Taylor IND 27 7 Omarion Hampton LAC 23 8 James Cook BUF 27 9 TreVeyon Henderson NE 23 10 Kenneth Walker III KC 25 11 Bucky Irving TB 24 12 Chase Brown CIN 26 13 Quinshon Judkins CLE 22 14 Kyren Williams LAR 26 15 Breece Hall NYJ 25 16 Christian McCaffrey SF 30 17 Jadarian Price SEA 22 18 Saquon Barkley PHI 29 19 Travis Etienne Jr. NO 27 20 Javonte Williams DAL 25 21 Cam Skattebo NYG 24 22 Josh Jacobs GB 28 23 RJ Harvey DEN 25 24 Derrick Henry BAL 32 25 Bhayshul Tuten JAC 23 26 Kyle Monangai CHI 24 27 Zach Charbonnet SEA 25 28 D'Andre Swift CHI 27 29 Chuba Hubbard CAR 27 30 Jaylen Warren PIT 27 31 Rhamondre Stevenson NE 28 32 David Montgomery HOU 29 33 Tony Pollard TEN 28 34 Blake Corum LAR 25 35 Nicholas Singleton TEN 22 36 Jacory Croskey-Merritt WAS 25 37 Rico Dowdle PIT 28 38 Woody Marks HOU 25 39 Jonathan Brooks CAR 23 40 Tyrone Tracy Jr. NYG 26 41 J.K. Dobbins DEN 27 42 Jordan Mason MIN 27 43 Kaytron Allen WAS 23 44 Jonah Coleman DEN 22 45 Rachaad White WAS 27 46 Dylan Sampson CLE 22 47 Tyler Allgeier ARI 26 48 Kenneth Gainwell TB 27 49 Aaron Jones Sr. MIN 31 50 Braelon Allen NYJ 22 51 Tyjae Spears TEN 25 52 Tank Bigsby PHI 25 53 Trey Benson ARI 24 54 Kaelon Black SF 24 55 Mike Washington Jr. LV 22 56 Adam Randall BAL 21 57 Emmett Johnson KC 22 58 Kaleb Johnson PIT 23 59 Isiah Pacheco DET 27 60 Alvin Kamara NO 31 61 Keaton Mitchell LAC 24 62 Jaydon Blue DAL 22 63 James Conner ARI 31 64 Brian Robinson Jr. ATL 27 65 Devin Neal NO 23 66 Kimani Vidal LAC 25 67 Chris Rodriguez Jr. JAC 26 68 Jaylen Wright MIA 23 69 Demond Claiborne MIN 22 70 Sean Tucker TB 24 71 Emanuel Wilson SEA 27 72 Ollie Gordon II MIA 22 73 DJ Giddens IND 23 74 Seth McGowan IND 24 75 Jordan James SF 22 76 Brashard Smith KC 23 77 Ray Davis BUF 26 78 Najee Harris FA 28 79 MarShawn Lloyd GB 25 80 Trevor Etienne CAR 22

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