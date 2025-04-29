SI

Ashton Jeanty Leads Fabs' Top 15 Rookie Running Back Dynasty Rankings For 2025

Michael Fabiano

Ashton Jeanty poses after being selected sixth overall by the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field.
The running back position was considered the deepest in the 2025 NFL Draft, at least as it pertains to offensive skill position players. The class is led by Ashton Jeanty, who was taken sixth overall by the Las Vegas Raiders. Not only will he be the first rookie running back off the board in dynasty drafts, he’s also likely to be the first overall player drafted in 2025.

Unfortunately for those in redraft leagues, a majority of the other rookie runners don’t have a clear path to significant Year 1 touches. Omarion Hampton projects to share carries with Najee Harris in Los Angeles next season, but he has featured back potential beyond that. TreVeyon Henderson will have to share work with Rhamondre Stevenson in New England, but he could push to become their lead runner at some point in the next few seasons.

On a more positive note, Quinshon Judkins will be given every chance to lead the Cleveland Browns backfield. The same can be said of Kaleb Johnson in Pittsburgh and R.J. Harvey with the Denver Broncos. Jaydon Blue also landed in a good spot with the Dallas Cowboys.

With that said, here’s my initial look at my top 15 fantasy running backs for dynasty drafts.  

2025 Fantasy Football Dynasty Rookie RB Rankings

Rank

Player

Team

Age

1

Ashton Jeanty

LV

21

2

Omarion Hampton

LAC

22

3

Quinshon Judkins

CLE

21

4

TreVeyon Henderson

NE

21

5

Kaleb Johnson

PIT

22

6

RJ Harvey

DEN

24

7

Cam Skattebo

NYG

23

8

Jaydon Blue

DAL

21

9

Devin Neal

NO

22

10

Dylan Sampson

CLE

21

11

DJ Giddens

IND

22

12

Jordan James

SF

21

13

Trevor Etienne

CAR

21

14

Bhayshul Tuten

JAC

22

15

Ollie Gordon II

MIA

21

