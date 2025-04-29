Ashton Jeanty Leads Fabs' Top 15 Rookie Running Back Dynasty Rankings For 2025
The running back position was considered the deepest in the 2025 NFL Draft, at least as it pertains to offensive skill position players. The class is led by Ashton Jeanty, who was taken sixth overall by the Las Vegas Raiders. Not only will he be the first rookie running back off the board in dynasty drafts, he’s also likely to be the first overall player drafted in 2025.
Unfortunately for those in redraft leagues, a majority of the other rookie runners don’t have a clear path to significant Year 1 touches. Omarion Hampton projects to share carries with Najee Harris in Los Angeles next season, but he has featured back potential beyond that. TreVeyon Henderson will have to share work with Rhamondre Stevenson in New England, but he could push to become their lead runner at some point in the next few seasons.
On a more positive note, Quinshon Judkins will be given every chance to lead the Cleveland Browns backfield. The same can be said of Kaleb Johnson in Pittsburgh and R.J. Harvey with the Denver Broncos. Jaydon Blue also landed in a good spot with the Dallas Cowboys.
With that said, here’s my initial look at my top 15 fantasy running backs for dynasty drafts.
2025 Fantasy Football Dynasty Rookie RB Rankings
Rank
Player
Team
Age
1
Ashton Jeanty
LV
21
2
Omarion Hampton
LAC
22
3
Quinshon Judkins
CLE
21
4
TreVeyon Henderson
NE
21
5
Kaleb Johnson
PIT
22
6
RJ Harvey
DEN
24
7
Cam Skattebo
NYG
23
8
Jaydon Blue
DAL
21
9
Devin Neal
NO
22
10
Dylan Sampson
CLE
21
11
DJ Giddens
IND
22
12
Jordan James
SF
21
13
Trevor Etienne
CAR
21
14
Bhayshul Tuten
JAC
22
15
Ollie Gordon II
MIA
21