Tyler Warren Leads Fabs' Top 10 Rookie Dynasty Tight End Rankings For 2025

Michael Fabiano

Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Tyler Warren (44) leads Fabs fantasy football dynasty rankings.
Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Tyler Warren (44) leads Fabs fantasy football dynasty rankings.

The recent fantasy emergences of Sam LaPorta and Brock Bowers have the value of rookie tight ends on the rise in both redraft and dynasty. This year’s draft class has some talented options, maybe none more than Tyler Warren and Colston Loveland, who were both first-round selections. Warren will elicit comparisons to Dallas Clark in Indianapolis, while Colston will be Chicago’s new lead tight end, possibly as soon as this upcoming season.  

Mason Taylor (Jets), Elijah Arroyo (Seahawks), Harold Fannin Jr. (Browns) and Terrance Ferguson (Rams) also have plenty of fantasy appeal, most likely in dynasty formats.

With that said, here’s my initial look at my top 10 fantasy tight ends for dynasty drafts.  

2025 Fantasy Football Dynasty Tight End Rookie Rankings

Rank

Player

Team

Age

1

Tyler Warren

IND

23

2

Colston Loveland

CHI

21

3

Mason Taylor

NYJ

21

4

Elijah Arroyo

SEA

22

5

Harold Fannin Jr.

CLE

22

6

Terrance Ferguson

LAR

22

7

Gunnar Helm

TEN

23

8

Oronde Gadsden II

LAC

22

9

Mitchell Evans

CAR

22

10

Luke Lachey

HOU

24

MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

