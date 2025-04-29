Tyler Warren Leads Fabs' Top 10 Rookie Dynasty Tight End Rankings For 2025
The recent fantasy emergences of Sam LaPorta and Brock Bowers have the value of rookie tight ends on the rise in both redraft and dynasty. This year’s draft class has some talented options, maybe none more than Tyler Warren and Colston Loveland, who were both first-round selections. Warren will elicit comparisons to Dallas Clark in Indianapolis, while Colston will be Chicago’s new lead tight end, possibly as soon as this upcoming season.
Mason Taylor (Jets), Elijah Arroyo (Seahawks), Harold Fannin Jr. (Browns) and Terrance Ferguson (Rams) also have plenty of fantasy appeal, most likely in dynasty formats.
With that said, here’s my initial look at my top 10 fantasy tight ends for dynasty drafts.
2025 Fantasy Football Dynasty Tight End Rookie Rankings
Rank
Player
Team
Age
1
Tyler Warren
IND
23
2
Colston Loveland
CHI
21
3
Mason Taylor
NYJ
21
4
Elijah Arroyo
SEA
22
5
Harold Fannin Jr.
CLE
22
6
Terrance Ferguson
LAR
22
7
Gunnar Helm
TEN
23
8
Oronde Gadsden II
LAC
22
9
Mitchell Evans
CAR
22
10
Luke Lachey
HOU
24