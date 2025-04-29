Cam Ward Leads Fabs' Top 10 Rookie Quarterback Dynasty Rankings For 2025
The quarterback position was not one of the most attractive in terms of prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft. It became even less so when Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders, a projected top 10 pick, didn’t come off the board until the fifth round. What’s more, the team that drafted him, the Cleveland Browns, had already selected a quarterback (Dillon Gabriel out of Oregon) earlier in the draft. So, Sanders’ stock comes with major questions.
On a positive note, the No. 1 overall pick, Cam Ward, should be given every chance to be the Week 1 starter for the Tennessee Titans. He’s easily the best dynasty quarterback in the class.
Jaxon Dart, drafted by the New York Giants at No. 25, has the next best chance to be a fantasy impact maker. However, he’ll likely have to wait until Year 2 as the G-Men have Russell Wilson at quarterback and Jameis Winston possibly second on the depth chart.
With that said, here’s my initial look at my top 10 fantasy quarterbacks for dynasty drafts.
2025 Fantasy Football Dynasty Quarterback Rookie Rankings
Rank
Player
Team
Age
1
Cam Ward
TEN
23
2
Jaxson Dart
NYG
22
3
Tyler Shough
NO
26
4
Dillon Gabriel
CLE
24
5
Shedeur Sanders
CLE
23
6
Jalen Milroe
SEA
23
7
Will Howard
PIT
24
8
Riley Leonard
IND
23
9
Kyle McCord
PHI
23
10
Quinn Ewers
MIA
22