Cam Ward Leads Fabs' Top 10 Rookie Quarterback Dynasty Rankings For 2025

Michael Fabiano

Cam Ward was drafted first by the Titans and should start immediately.
The quarterback position was not one of the most attractive in terms of prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft. It became even less so when Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders, a projected top 10 pick, didn’t come off the board until the fifth round. What’s more, the team that drafted him, the Cleveland Browns, had already selected a quarterback (Dillon Gabriel out of Oregon) earlier in the draft. So, Sanders’ stock comes with major questions.

On a positive note, the No. 1 overall pick, Cam Ward, should be given every chance to be the Week 1 starter for the Tennessee Titans. He’s easily the best dynasty quarterback in the class.

Jaxon Dart, drafted by the New York Giants at No. 25, has the next best chance to be a fantasy impact maker. However, he’ll likely have to wait until Year 2 as the G-Men have Russell Wilson at quarterback and Jameis Winston possibly second on the depth chart.

With that said, here’s my initial look at my top 10 fantasy quarterbacks for dynasty drafts.  

2025 Fantasy Football Dynasty Quarterback Rookie Rankings

Rank

Player

Team

Age

1

Cam Ward

TEN

23

2

Jaxson Dart

NYG

22

3

Tyler Shough

NO

26

4

Dillon Gabriel

CLE

24

5

Shedeur Sanders

CLE

23

6

Jalen Milroe

SEA

23

7

Will Howard

PIT

24

8

Riley Leonard

IND

23

9

Kyle McCord

PHI

23

10

Quinn Ewers

MIA

22

