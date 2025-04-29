Tetairoa McMillan Leads Fabs' Top 20 Rookie Wide Receiver Dynasty Rankings For 2025
Fantasy managers looking for the next Justin Jefferson, Ja’Marr Chase or CeeDee Lamb in this year’s rookie class will likely be disappointed. While there’s talent at the position, I’m hard pressed to find many true alpha receivers at the conclusion of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Tetairoa McMillan could become a No. 1 wideout in Carolina, but he has a lot of competition (Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker, Adam Thielen) on the roster in Year 1. It’s hard not to love Travis Hunter’s talent as a receiver, but Brian Thomas Jr. is the top option in the Jacksonville pass attack. We’re also still unsure if he will see enough snaps at wideout to be a valuable fantasy asset. Other wideouts like Matthew Golden and Luther Burden III have explosive playmaking skills, but could be capped because of crowded receiver rooms.
Emeka Egbuka’s selection by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was curious, to be certain, as the team already has an established slot receiver in veteran Chris Godwin. I’m a fan of Jayden Higgins, especially in Year 1, but his fantasy stock could slide in the future when Tank Dell returns in 2026. As you can tell, many of these receiver outlooks are clouded at this point.
With that said, here’s my initial look at my top 20 fantasy wide receivers for dynasty drafts.
2025 Fantasy Football Dynasty WR Rankings
Rank
Player
Team
Age
1
Tetairoa McMillan
CAR
22
2
Travis Hunter
JAC
22
3
Emeka Egbuka
TB
22
4
Luther Burden III
CHI
21
5
Matthew Golden
GB
22
6
Jayden Higgins
HOU
22
7
Tre Harris
LAC
23
8
Jack Bech
LV
22
9
Jaylin Noel
HOU
23
10
Jalen Royals
KC
22
11
Chimere Dike
TEN
23
12
Kyle Williams
NE
22
13
Elic Ayomanor
TEN
22
14
Pat Bryant
DEN
22
15
Tai Felton
MIN
22
16
Tory Horton
SEA
22
17
Dont'e Thornton
LV
22
18
Tez Johnson
TB
23
19
Savion Williams
GB
23
20
Isaac TeSlaa
DET
23