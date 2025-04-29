SI

Tetairoa McMillan Leads Fabs' Top 20 Rookie Wide Receiver Dynasty Rankings For 2025

Michael Fabiano

The Carolina Panthers picked wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan with the No. 8 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Fantasy managers looking for the next Justin Jefferson, Ja’Marr Chase or CeeDee Lamb in this year’s rookie class will likely be disappointed. While there’s talent at the position, I’m hard pressed to find many true alpha receivers at the conclusion of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Tetairoa McMillan could become a No. 1 wideout in Carolina, but he has a lot of competition (Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker, Adam Thielen) on the roster in Year 1. It’s hard not to love Travis Hunter’s talent as a receiver, but Brian Thomas Jr. is the top option in the Jacksonville pass attack. We’re also still unsure if he will see enough snaps at wideout to be a valuable fantasy asset. Other wideouts like Matthew Golden and Luther Burden III have explosive playmaking skills, but could be capped because of crowded receiver rooms.

Emeka Egbuka’s selection by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was curious, to be certain, as the team already has an established slot receiver in veteran Chris Godwin. I’m a fan of Jayden Higgins, especially in Year 1, but his fantasy stock could slide in the future when Tank Dell returns in 2026.  As you can tell, many of these receiver outlooks are clouded at this point.

With that said, here’s my initial look at my top 20 fantasy wide receivers for dynasty drafts.  

2025 Fantasy Football Dynasty WR Rankings

Rank

Player

Team

Age

1

Tetairoa McMillan

CAR

22

2

Travis Hunter

JAC

22

3

Emeka Egbuka

TB

22

4

Luther Burden III

CHI

21

5

Matthew Golden

GB

22

6

Jayden Higgins

HOU

22

7

Tre Harris

LAC

23

8

Jack Bech

LV

22

9

Jaylin Noel

HOU

23

10

Jalen Royals

KC

22

11

Chimere Dike

TEN

23

12

Kyle Williams

NE

22

13

Elic Ayomanor

TEN

22

14

Pat Bryant

DEN

22

15

Tai Felton

MIN

22

16

Tory Horton

SEA

22

17

Dont'e Thornton

LV

22

18

Tez Johnson

TB

23

19

Savion Williams

GB

23

20

Isaac TeSlaa

DET

23

