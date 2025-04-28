Ashton Jeanty Leads Fabs' Top 50 Fantasy Football Dynasty Rookie Rankings for 2025
The minds of dynasty fantasy football managers are racing after the completion of the 2025 NFL Draft, as we now know where our first-year players will be playing and who they’re up against in depth chart positioning.
I will say this draft was not the best for the redraft crowd, but there are plenty of players who could see their future stock rise now and in the future.
For example, Omarion Hampton will likely be splitting work with Najee Harris in his first NFL season. That hurts his redraft appeal. But because Harris is only on a one-year deal, Hampton’s long-term outlook is far more appealing.
The same goes for their teammate Tre Harris. The Chargers brought back Mike Williams this offseason, but he’s only on a one-year deal. Beyond 2025, Harris will have an easier path to targets in their offense.
With that said, here’s my initial look at my top 50 fantasy rookies for dynasty drafts.
2025 Dynasty Fantasy Football Rookie Rankings
Rank
Player
Pos
Team
1
Ashton Jeanty
RB
LV
2
Omarion Hampton
RB
LAC
3
Tetairoa McMillan
WR
CAR
4
Travis Hunter
WR
JAC
5
Quinshon Judkins
RB
CLE
6
TreVeyon Henderson
RB
NE
7
Emeka Egbuka
WR
TB
8
Tyler Warren
TE
IND
9
Kaleb Johnson
RB
PIT
10
Colston Loveland
TE
CHI
11
Luther Burden III
WR
CHI
12
Matthew Golden
WR
GB
13
RJ Harvey
RB
DEN
14
Cam Ward
QB
TEN
15
Cam Skattebo
RB
NYG
16
Jayden Higgins
WR
HOU
17
Tre Harris
WR
LAC
18
Jaxson Dart
QB
NYG
19
Jaydon Blue
RB
DAL
20
Jack Bech
WR
LV
21
Jaylin Noel
WR
HOU
22
Jalen Royals
WR
KC
23
Mason Taylor
TE
NYJ
24
Devin Neal
RB
NO
25
Dylan Sampson
RB
CLE
26
Tyler Shough
QB
NO
27
DJ Giddens
RB
IND
28
Elijah Arroyo
TE
SEA
29
Chimere Dike
WR
TEN
30
Harold Fannin Jr.
TE
CLE
31
Kyle Williams
WR
NE
32
Elic Ayomanor
WR
TEN
33
Dillon Gabriel
QB
CLE
34
Shedeur Sanders
QB
CLE
35
Jalen Milroe
QB
SEA
36
Pat Bryant
WR
DEN
37
Tai Felton
WR
MIN
38
Tory Horton
WR
SEA
39
Jordan James
RB
SF
40
Terrance Ferguson
TE
LAR
41
Trevor Etienne
RB
CAR
42
Bhayshul Tuten
RB
JAC
43
Ollie Gordon II
RB
MIA
44
Dont'e Thornton
WR
LV
45
Tez Johnson
WR
TB
46
Savion Williams
WR
GB
47
Isaac TeSlaa
WR
DET
48
Gunnar Helm
TE
TEN
49
Oronde Gadsden II
TE
LAC
50
Will Howard
QB
PIT