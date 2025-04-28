SI

Ashton Jeanty Leads Fabs' Top 50 Fantasy Football Dynasty Rookie Rankings for 2025

Michael Fabiano

Ashton Jeanty will be the consensus top fantasy pick in the majority of dynasty leagues in 2025.
The minds of dynasty fantasy football managers are racing after the completion of the 2025 NFL Draft, as we now know where our first-year players will be playing and who they’re up against in depth chart positioning.

I will say this draft was not the best for the redraft crowd, but there are plenty of players who could see their future stock rise now and in the future.

For example, Omarion Hampton will likely be splitting work with Najee Harris in his first NFL season. That hurts his redraft appeal. But because Harris is only on a one-year deal, Hampton’s long-term outlook is far more appealing.

The same goes for their teammate Tre Harris. The Chargers brought back Mike Williams this offseason, but he’s only on a one-year deal. Beyond 2025, Harris will have an easier path to targets in their offense.

With that said, here’s my initial look at my top 50 fantasy rookies for dynasty drafts.  

2025 Dynasty Fantasy Football Rookie Rankings

Rank

Player

Pos

Team

1

Ashton Jeanty

RB

LV

2

Omarion Hampton

RB

LAC

3

Tetairoa McMillan

WR

CAR

4

Travis Hunter

WR

JAC

5

Quinshon Judkins

RB

CLE

6

TreVeyon Henderson

RB

NE

7

Emeka Egbuka

WR

TB

8

Tyler Warren

TE

IND

9

Kaleb Johnson

RB

PIT

10

Colston Loveland

TE

CHI

11

Luther Burden III

WR

CHI

12

Matthew Golden

WR

GB

13

RJ Harvey

RB

DEN

14

Cam Ward

QB

TEN

15

Cam Skattebo

RB

NYG

16

Jayden Higgins

WR

HOU

17

Tre Harris

WR

LAC

18

Jaxson Dart

QB

NYG

19

Jaydon Blue

RB

DAL

20

Jack Bech

WR

LV

21

Jaylin Noel

WR

HOU

22

Jalen Royals

WR

KC

23

Mason Taylor

TE

NYJ

24

Devin Neal

RB

NO

25

Dylan Sampson

RB

CLE

26

Tyler Shough

QB

NO

27

DJ Giddens

RB

IND

28

Elijah Arroyo

TE

SEA

29

Chimere Dike

WR

TEN

30

Harold Fannin Jr.

TE

CLE

31

Kyle Williams

WR

NE

32

Elic Ayomanor

WR

TEN

33

Dillon Gabriel

QB

CLE

34

Shedeur Sanders

QB

CLE

35

Jalen Milroe

QB

SEA

36

Pat Bryant

WR

DEN

37

Tai Felton

WR

MIN

38

Tory Horton

WR

SEA

39

Jordan James

RB

SF

40

Terrance Ferguson

TE

LAR

41

Trevor Etienne

RB

CAR

42

Bhayshul Tuten

RB

JAC

43

Ollie Gordon II

RB

MIA

44

Dont'e Thornton

WR

LV

45

Tez Johnson

WR

TB

46

Savion Williams

WR

GB

47

Isaac TeSlaa

WR

DET

48

Gunnar Helm

TE

TEN

49

Oronde Gadsden II

TE

LAC

50

Will Howard

QB

PIT

MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

