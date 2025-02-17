5 Best Tee Higgins Trade Destinations for Fantasy Football
Tee Higgins is coming off a solid fantasy season, averaging a career-high 18.5 points in his 12 games. His NFL future is up in the air, however, as the veteran is slated to become a free agent. The Cincinnati Bengals could decide to franchise Higgins for a second time … that would cost them $26.2 million. Otherwise, he’ll hit the free-agent market very soon.
If Higgins is allowed to walk, there will be no shortage of teams looking to add the talented, 26-year-old receiver. He’s easily the most attractive free agent at his position heading into the offseason. From a fantasy perspective, here are five teams that would best serve Higgins to either retain or exceed the value he’s gained over his first five seasons.
Tee Higgins Fantasy Football Trade Destinations
Buffalo Bills
Amari Cooper and Mack Hollins are both free agents, so the Bills will be looking for help at the perimeter receiver position. Higgins could come right in and become the No. 1 option in the passing game, playing alongside Keon Coleman and Khalil Shakir, and making him a potential No. 1 wideout in fantasy terms as well. It also would be a real positive for Higgins to catch passes from a superstar like Josh Allen. This would be a fantasy dream.
Washington Commanders
The Commanders have five receivers heading to free agency, including three perimeter men in Dyami Bown, Noah Brown and K.J. Osborn. Their top tight end, Zach Ertz, is also a free agent. Imagine an offense, led by Jayden Daniels, that featured both Higgins and Terry McLaurin. That would be great news for their young quarterback and Higgins. Even with McLaurin in the mix, Higgins would be a WR2 in fantasy.
San Francisco 49ers
This might be a bit of a pie-in-the-sky scenario, but consider a situation where the Niners trade Deebo Samuel Sr. and sign Higgins to replace him. While it would be bad for Ricky Pearsall’s fantasy prospects in Year 2, Higgins would likely be the top option in the passing game for head coach Kyle Shanahan with Brandon Aiyuk coming off a serious knee injury. Higgins would have No. 2 fantasy wideout value if he landed in the Bay Area.
Denver Broncos
The Broncos have an up-and-coming offense with Bo Nix at the helm, and adding a wide receiver like Higgins would make it even more explosive. The presence of Courtland Sutton might keep Higgins from reaching WR1 fantasy status, but he would get plenty of targets in coach Sean Payton's offense. Much like Marques Colston in New Orleans, Payton would work his magic and make Higgins a star in both real and fantasy terms.
Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders are almost completely devoid of talent at wide receiver beyond Jakobi Meyers, so Higgins would see plenty of work as their new No. 1 receiver. What the Raiders do at quarterback will be a big factor, but Higgins could be a nice fit based on their severe need and a high potential target share. Las Vegas, flush with money, could add Higgins and a veteran quarterback like Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson, this offseason. They could also draft a QB with the No. 6 pick.