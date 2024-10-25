SI

Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua Return Boosts Matthew Stafford's Fantasy Football Value

Michael Fabiano

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua had a big fantasy game in his return from injury.
They’re back!

Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua both returned to action last night in what was a big win for the Rams over the Minnesota Vikings, and their returns were terrific for both the Rams and from a fantasy football perspective … and not just for themselves, but for the entire offense.

Kupp, playing in his first game since Week 2, played 42 snaps, caught five passes for 51 yards with a touchdown, scoring 16.1 fantasy points. Nacua, who hadn’t played since Week 1, played 40 snaps (what snap limit?), caught seven passes for 106 yards, and scored 18.1 points of his own. Obviously, both players are now back to being fantasy starters.

The domino effect here had a huge, positive impact on Matthew Stafford.

The veteran quarterback, who hadn’t scored more than 12.8 fantasy points since Week 2, went off for four touchdowns and 24.8 points. That was more points than he had put up in his previous three games combined! It also puts Stafford back on the fantasy radar, as he’s a free agent in plenty of leagues (he’s available in more than 80% of ESPN leagues).

From a real football perspective, the Rams’ 30 points is the most their offense has scored in a game this season, and its 386 yards of total offense is the most since Week 1. So, the returns of Kupp and Nacua have put Los Angeles back in the good graces of fantasy fans.

