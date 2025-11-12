Defense & Kicker Start 'Em, Sit 'Em For Fantasy Football Week 11
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson or Ja’Marr Chase. Instead, I'll look at the players who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings, which will be updated daily throughout the 2025 NFL season.
Fab's Top 10 Fantasy Defense Rankings Week 11
1. Texans defense at Titans
2. Patriots defense vs. Jets (Thurs.)
3. Ravens defense at Browns
4. Packers defense at Giants
5. Chargers defense at Jaguars
6. Vikings defense vs Bears
7. Steelers defense vs. Bengals
8. Bills defense vs. Buccaneers
9. Falcons defense vs. Panthers
10. Dolphins vs. Commanders (Madrid)
Complete Week 11 defense rankings
Byes: Colts, Saints
Week 11 Start ‘Em Defenses
Start of the Week
Texans defense at Titans (1 p.m. ET, Fox): The Texans' defense gets the advantage of a plus matchup against Cam Ward and the Titans this week. Tennessee has allowed the most sacks of any team in the league, and their offense has committed 13 giveaways. The Titans are also averaging a league-low 14.4 points and 244 total net yards per game, so Houston should have a strong fantasy stat line.
Start ‘Em
Ravens defense at Browns (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): The Ravens defense has played better in recent weeks, and a matchup against rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel and the Browns makes it a nice streaming option for fantasy fans. Defenses have combined to average the second-most fantasy points against Cleveland, whose offense has allowed 26 sacks and a total of 83 quarterback pressures this season.
Packers defense at Giants (1 p.m. ET, Fox): The Giants offense is a mess of injuries, as Jaxson Dart is a huge question mark coming off a concussion. Big Blue also fired its head coach, Brian Daboll, so the franchise is in a state of transition. That won’t help them on the field, especially if Russell Wilson is under center. Regardless, Micah Parsons and the Packers' defense should post nice totals this week.
More Starts
- Patriots defense vs. Jets (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
- Falcons defense vs. Panthers (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- 49ers defense at Cardinals (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox)
Week 11 Sit ‘Em Defenses
Sit of the Week
Eagles defense vs. Lions (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): The Eagles defense typically plays well at home, but that doesn’t change the fact that a matchup against the Lions is anything but favorable on paper. Their offense is averaging 31.4 points and 372.4 total net yards per game, and it’s committed just six giveaways on the season. Detroit has also allowed just 18 sacks, so the Eagles defense is a fade this week.
Sit ‘Em
Broncos defense vs. Chiefs (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): The Broncos defense is one of the best units in fantasy football, but a matchup against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs is hard to ignore. Kansas City has committed the fewest giveaways in the NFL (3), and their line has allowed just 17 sacks this season. Defenses have also combined to average the third-fewest points against K.C., so beware Denver.
Buccaneers defense at Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Buccaneers defense is worth a look when the matchup is right, but that’s not the case this week in Buffalo. Their offense has committed just nine giveaways, and Josh Allen and crew are averaging 34.3 points a game on their home field. The Bills have also committed the second-fewest giveaways and the fewest sacks among home offenses in 2025.
More Sits
- Seahawks defense at Rams (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Rams defense vs. Seahawks (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Chiefs defense at Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)
Fab's Top 10 Fantasy Kicker Rankings Week 11
1. Brandon Aubrey at Raiders (Mon.)
2. Jake Bates at Eagles
3. Will Reichard vs. Bears
4. Chris Boswell vs. Bengals
5. Cairo Santos at Vikings
6. Eddy Pineiro at Cardinals
7. Tyler Loop at Browns
8. Jason Myers at Rams
9. Daniel Carlson vs. Cowboys (Mon.)
10. Andres Borregales vs. Jets (Thurs.)
Complete Week 11 kicker rankings
Byes: Colts, Saints
Week 11 Start ‘Em Kickers
Start of the Week
Jake Bates at Eagles (8:15 p.m. ET, NBC): Bates posted one of his best stat lines of the season last week, scoring 13 fantasy points in a win over the Commanders. He’s in a good spot to post another solid total this week too, as he faces an Eagles defense that’s given up 10 field goals and an average of nearly 11 fantasy points per game to road kickers. In what could be a barnburner, Bates should be in lineups.
Start ‘Em
Eddy Pineiro at Cardinals (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Pineiro has scored one or fewer points in two of his last three games, but he’s also scored 11 or more in four of his last six contests. Yes, he’s been all or nothing. I’m going to stick with him this week though, as he faces an Arizona defense that he beat for 12 points back in Week 3. They’ve also surrendered an average of 10 points per game to visiting kickers in 2025.
Jason Myers at Rams (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Myers has quietly been one of the top kickers in fantasy football, scoring at least nine points in four straight games and six of his last seven overall. He should continue to produce against the Rams, who have allowed 10 field goals and the most fantasy points per game (tied) to road kickers. Myers could still be available in some leagues, so add and start him.
More Starts
- Andres Borregales vs. Jets (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
- Cairo Santos at Vikings (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Evan McPherson at Steelers (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
Week 11 Sit ‘Em Kickers
Sit of the Week
Jake Elliott vs. Lions (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Elliott might be a big name due to his past success, but his stats have been anything but big. He’s failed to score double digits in all but one game, and the veteran has been held to six or fewer points four times. I’d keep him out of lineups against the Lions, who have allowed just six field goals and an average of 6.6 fantasy points per contest to home kickers.
Sit ‘Em
Harrison Butker at Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Butker has not been what you would call a must-start kicker this season, scoring eight or fewer points in each of his last five games before the bye. Things are unlikely to change against the Broncos, who have been tough on kickers at Mile High. In fact, their defense has allowed just six field goals and an average of 5.2 points a game to the position at home.
Matt Prater vs. Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Prater has been brutal in recent weeks, as he’s scored three or fewer points in three of his last four games. That includes a one-point stinker in an embarrassing loss to the Dolphins last week. I’d push him onto the sidelines against the Buccaneers, who have allowed just six field goals and an average of 6.6 points per game to opposing home kickers this season.
More Sits
- Nick Folk at Patriots (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
- Joey Slye vs. Texans (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Wil Lutz vs. Chiefs (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)