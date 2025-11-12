Running Back Start 'Em, Sit 'Em For Fantasy Football Week 11
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson or Ja’Marr Chase. Instead, I'll look at the players who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings, which will be updated daily throughout the 2025 NFL season.
Fab's Top 10 Fantasy Running Backs Rankings Week 11
1. Christian McCaffrey at Cardinals
2. Bijan Robinson vs. Panthers
3. Jahmyr Gibbs at Eagles
4. De’Von Achane vs. Commanders (Madrid)
5. Josh Jacobs at Giants
6. James Cook vs. Buccaneers
7. Saquon Barkley vs. Lions
8. Ashton Jeanty vs. Cowboys (Mon.)
9. Rico Dowdle at Falcons
10. Javonte Williams at Raiders (Mon.)
Complete Week 11 running back rankings
Byes: Colts, Saints
Week 11 Start ‘Em: Running Backs
Start of the Week
Rico Dowdle at Falcons (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Dowdle wasn’t great last week, but he still put up 15.3 fantasy points in a bad loss to the Saints. He’s in a smash spot this week though, as the veteran faces a Falcons defense that has allowed a league-high eight touchdowns and the most points per game to running backs since Week 7. In that time, two runners have beaten their defense for more than 39 points.
Start ‘Em
Quinshon Judkins vs. Ravens (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Judkins had a modest stat line last week, scoring 10.5 fantasy points despite a good matchup against the Jets. I’m sticking with the rookie though, as he faces another plus matchup against the Ravens. Their run defense has allowed nine running backs to beat them for 12-plus points, and the position has averaged a solid 4.7 yards per carry against them.
Rachaad White at Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Admittedly, White has not been great in his last three games, scoring a combined 26.9 fantasy points. I’m still going to start him this week while Bucky Irving remains out of action against the Bills. Their run defense has allowed the eighth-most points per game to runners since Week 7, and four have beaten them for at least 12.5 fantasy points in their last five contests.
Jaylen Warren vs. Bengals (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Warren wasn’t great last week, but he still had double digits and saw a 50% touch share in the Steelers backfield. He also has a plus matchup this week against the Bengals, who he beat for 19.8 fantasy points in Week 7. In all, their defense has allowed 12 running backs to beat them for 15-plus points, including six with 19-plus points and four with 22-plus points.
Woody Marks vs. Titans (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Marks made a big move last week, as he took the starting job from Nick Chubb and saw a near 33% touch share in the Houston offense. He should be in starting lineups this week too, as the rookie faces a Titans defense that he beat for a career-high 27.9 fantasy points back in Week 4. What’s more, Tennessee has given up 16-plus points to six running backs in 2025.
More Starts
- TreVeyon Henderson vs. Jets (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
- Aaron Jones Sr. vs. Bears (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Javonte Williams at Raiders (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)
Week 11 Sit ‘Em: Running Backs
Sit of the Week
Kenneth Walker III at Rams (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Walker III continues to flounder in the Seahawks backfield, scoring fewer than 10 points in each of his last six games. He also hasn’t scored a touchdown since Week 3, as Zach Charbonnet gets more red-zone looks. Walker III also has a bad matchup this week against the Rams, who have surrendered the fewest PPR points per game to backs this season.
Sit ‘Em
David Montgomery at Eagles (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Montgomery isn’t putting up terrible totals lately, but he has been great either … he has failed to score at least 10 points in two of his last four games. I’d beware a matchup against the Eagles, who have allowed fewer than 79 rushing yards to all but three running backs this season. So, unless you’re in need of a flex risk-reward flex starter, Montgomery is a sit.
Tony Pollard vs. Texans (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Pollard has been one of the season’s biggest duds among backs, scoring fewer than eight fantasy points in three of his last four games. In all, he’s averaging just 9.9 points per game. I’d keep him on the sidelines against the Texans, who have allowed just four runners to beat them for more than 14.6 points. At this point, teammate Tyjae Spears seems like a better choice.
Kareem Hunt at Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Hunt is a tough player to sit while he’s the lead back in Kansas City, but I’d temper expectations against a formidable Broncos team. Their defense has allowed just five rushing touchdowns, 3.8 yards per rush and the fifth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing running backs this season. Also, no back has beaten them for more than 60 rushing yards at Mile High.
Tyrone Tracy Jr. vs. Packers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Tracy Jr. played 49 snaps and saw a 29% touch share last week, but he still scored just 8.1 fantasy points in a loss to the Bears. He is still losing work to veteran Devin Singletary (11 touches in Week 10), and a matchup against the Packers makes him tough to start. Their defense has allowed the sixth-fewest points per game to opposing running backs this season.
More Sits
- J.K. Dobbins vs. Chiefs (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Jordan Mason vs. Bears (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Nick Chubb vs. Titans (1 p.m. ET, Fox)