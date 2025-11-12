Wide Receiver Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em For Fantasy Football Week 11
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson or Ja’Marr Chase. Instead, I'll look at the players who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings, which will be updated daily throughout the 2025 NFL season.
Fab's Top 10 Fantasy Wide Receivers Rankings Week 11
1. Ja’Marr Chase at Steelers
2. Puka Nacua vs. Seahawks
3. CeeDee Lamb at Raiders (Mon.)
4. Jaxon Smith-Njigba at Rams
5. Amon-Ra St. Brown at Eagles
6. Rashee Rice at Broncos
7. Drake London vs. Panthers
8. Emeka Egbuka at Bills A.J. Brown
9. Jaylen Waddle vs. Commanders (Madrid)
10. Justin Jefferson vs. Bears
Complete Week 11 wide receiver rankings
Byes: Colts, Saints
Week 11 Start ‘Em: Wide Receivers
Start of the Week
Jaylen Waddle vs. Commanders (Madrid, 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network): Waddle has put up great totals in the last three weeks, scoring a combined 54.5 fantasy points during that time. This week he faces a great matchup against the Commanders, who have allowed 12 wide receivers to beat them for 12-plus points this season. That includes five who have put up 16-plus fantasy points in the last three weeks.
Start ‘Em
George Pickens at Raiders (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Pickens has been very consistent in the last three games, scoring 12-plus points in every contest while seeing a combined 24 targets. While his numbers have decreased since CeeDee Lamb’s return, Pickens has still been a nice No. 2 wideout. I’d start him against the Raiders, who have allowed nine wideouts to beat them for 14-plus points in 2025.
DK Metcalf vs. Bengals (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Metcalf, listed as a sit ‘em last week, put up a mere three catches for 6.5 points versus the Chargers. He has now scored eight or fewer points in three of his last four games, but I’m keeping Metcalf active against the Bengals. Their defense has allowed nine wideouts to beat them for 13-plus points this season, and the game total opened at a lofty 49.5 on DraftKings.
Romeo Doubs at Giants (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Doubs (and most Packers) put up a stinker last week, but this week’s matchup against the Giants makes him an attractive option. Their defense has allowed 13 wide receivers to beat them for at least 14 fantasy points, and five have put up 20-plus points against them. Big Blue has also allowed the ninth-most points per game to perimeter receivers, so start Doubs.
Quentin Johnston at Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, CBS): I liked Johnston last week, but he scored just 9.2 fantasy points. The good news is that he was targeted 10 times in the game, and that could continue with Oronde Gadsden banged up. Johnston also has a great matchup against the Jaguars, who have surrendered 10 touchdowns and the second-most fantasy points per game to opposing perimeter receivers.
More Starts
- Tee Higgins at Steelers (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Rome Odunze at Vikings (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Tre Tucker vs. Cowboys (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)
Week 11 Sit ‘Em: Wide Receivers
Sit of the Week
Courtland Sutton vs. Chiefs (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Sutton has struggled lately, putting up fewer than 11 fantasy points in three straight games and four of his last five. I’d beware this week’s matchup too, as Sutton faces a Chiefs defense that’s given up the fifth-fewest points per game to perimeter receivers. Also, a mere three enemy receivers have beaten them for more than 14.4 points regardless of alignment.
Sit ‘Em
Xavier Worthy at Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Worthy’s fantasy stats have taken a big tumble, as he’s failed to produce more than 10.3 points in a game since Rashee Rice’s return. In all, the speedster has averaged a mere nine points per game. Worthy also has a tough matchup against the Broncos, who have allowed the fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers (25.3 PPG) this season.
Tetairoa McMillan at Falcons (1 p.m. ET, Fox): McMillan hasn’t put up bad numbers in the last few weeks, but he also isn’t performing to the point he’s not subject to matchups. This week, he faces a tough one against CB A.J. Terrell and the Falcons. Back in Week 3, their defense held the talented rookie to a mere three catches and 7.8 points. I’d beware McMillan this week in a battle of NFC South teams.
Deebo Samuel Sr. at Dolphins (Madrid, 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network): Samuel Sr. scored a touchdown last week, but he still finished with a modest 12.9 points in a loss to Detroit. He had failed to score double digits in his previous three games, and a matchup against the Dolphins is bad on paper. Their defense has given up the fewest yards per game and the fourth-fewest points per game to wide receivers.
Jordan Addison vs. Bears (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Addison, listed as a sit ‘em last week, put up just 6.5 fantasy points in a loss to the Ravens. And while this weekend’s game against the Bears is good on paper, I worry about Addison’s value with J.J. McCarthy under center. The quarterback completed just 48% of his passes last weekend, and Addison’s numbers have been unimpressive with McCarthy under center.
More Sits
- Jakobi Meyers vs. Chargers (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- DJ Moore at Vikings (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Jerry Jeudy vs. Ravens 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)