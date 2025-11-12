Quarterback Start 'Em, Sit 'Em For Fantasy Football Week 11
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson or Ja’Marr Chase. Instead, I'll look at the players who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings, which will be updated daily throughout the 2025 NFL season.
Fab's Top 10 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings Week 11
1. Josh Allen vs. Buccaneers
2. Lamar Jackson at Browns
3. Jalen Hurts vs. Lions
4. Justin Herbert at Jaguars
5. Drake Maye vs. Jets (Thurs.)
6. Dak Prescott at Raiders (Mon.)
7. Patrick Mahomes at Broncos
8. Matthew Stafford vs. Seahawks
9. Joe Flacco at Steelers
10. Jordan Love at Giants
Complete Week 11 quarterback rankings
Byes: Colts, Saints
Week 11 Start ‘Em: Quarterbacks
Start of the Week
Justin Herbert at Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Herbert failed to meet expectations last week against the Steelers, scoring just 14.7 points. Still, he had put up 18-plus points in his four previous games, and I’d keep Herbert in lineups against the Jaguars. Their defense has given up 17-plus fantasy points to seven different quarterbacks, including four who have posted at least 26 points. Start Herbert this week.
Start ‘Em
Dak Prescott at Raiders (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Prescott hit the skids in his last two games, scoring a combined 23 points with three interceptions. Still, I like him against the Raiders in a game that opened at a lofty 50.5 on DraftKings. The Silver & Black have allowed five quarterbacks to score 17-plus fantasy points since Week 2, and two have beaten them for 21-plus points in their last three games.
Jordan Love at Giants (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Love hasn’t been the most reliable quarterback in fantasy football, but it’s tough not to like this week’s matchup against the Giants. Over the last four weeks, their defense has allowed an average of more than 26 fantasy points per game to the position. In all, Big Blue has allowed six different field generals to beat them for 20-plus points. That makes Love a nice start.
Joe Flacco at Steelers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Flacco has been on statistical fire since taking over as the starting quarterback in Cincinnati, scoring 18-plus points in all four games. That includes three games with more than 24 points, one of which came against this week’s opponent, the Steelers. Their defense has allowed five different quarterbacks to beat them for 19-plus points, including two since Week 7.
Aaron Rodgers vs. Bengals (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Rodgers has seen his fantasy points drop in each of his last four games, and his 6.4 points last week was a season low. That’s the bad news. The good news is that he faces the Bengals next, a team that he beat for 22.6 points in Week 7. Cincinnati has been awful against quarterbacks, allowing six to beat them for more than 19 points. I’d stream Rodgers where needed.
More Starts
- Tua Tagovailoa vs. Commanders (Madrid, 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network)
- Jacoby Brissett vs. 49ers (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Geno Smith vs. Cowboys (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)
Week 11 Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks
Sit of the Week
Jared Goff at Eagles (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Goff, listed as a start ‘em last week, went off for three touchdowns and 24.8 points against the Commanders. He has a much tougher task this week though, as the veteran faces a tough road matchup against the Eagles. The lone quarterback to beat them for more than 18 points at home was Jaxson Dart, and he had 7.7 points as a rusher. I’d beware Goff this weekend.
Sit ‘Em
Baker Mayfield at Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Mayfield is a tough player to sit, so you might want to consider this more of a warning. This week’s matchup against the Bills is a brutal one, as their defense has allowed just 13.1 points per game to quarterbacks. Also, Buffalo has held Drake Maye and Patrick Mahomes to fewer than 12.5 fantasy points in games at Orchard Park. Start Mayfield with real caution.
Trevor Lawrence vs. Chargers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Listed as a sit ‘em last week, Lawrence posted a meager 9.8 fantasy points in a loss to the Texans. I’d keep him on the sidelines this week too, as the veteran faces a bad matchup against the Chargers. Their defense has allowed just three quarterbacks to beat them for more than 17.2 points, and six have been held to fewer than 14 points (five in single digits).
Sam Darnold at Rams (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Darnold has hit a rough patch in recent weeks for fantasy fans, scoring fewer than nine points in two of his last three games. I’d beware this week’s matchup too, as the Rams have allowed an average of just 15.1 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. I would use Darnold in Superflex leagues, but he’ll be ranked outside of my QB1 players in this huge NFC West tilt.
Mac Jones at Cardinals (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): I’m not sure if it will be Jones or Brock Purdy at the helm of the 49ers offense, but neither will be an attractive fantasy option against the Cardinals. Believe it or not, their defense has allowed just two opposing quarterbacks to beat them for more than 16.2 fantasy points. What’s more, Arizona has surrendered the fourth-fewest points to the position since Week 7.
More Sits
- Justin Fields at Patriots (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
- Bryce Young at Falcons (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Cam Ward vs. Texans (1 p.m. ET, Fox)