Tight End Start 'Em, Sit 'Em For Fantasy Football Week 11
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson or Ja’Marr Chase. Instead, I'll look at the players who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings, which will be updated daily throughout the 2025 NFL season.
Fab's Top 10 Fantasy Tight Ends Rankings Week 11
1. Trey McBride vs. 49ers
2. Brock Bowers vs. Cowboys (Mon.)
3. George Kittle vs. Cardinals
4. Jake Ferguson at Raiders (Mon.)
5. Oronde Gadsden at Jaguars
6. Sam LaPorta at Eagles
7. Travis Kelce at Broncos
8. Dallas Goedert vs. Lions
9. Mark Andrews at Browns
10. Cade Otton at Bills
Byes: Colts, Saints
Week 11 Start ‘Em: Tight Ends
Start of the Week
Pat Freiermuth vs. Bengals (1 p.m. ET, CBS): I’m not sure if it will be Freiermuth, Jonnu Smith or Darnell Washington, but there’s a good chance one of them will post a nice stat line against the Bengals. Their defense has allowed the most points per game to opposing tight ends, including 28.1 points to Freiermuth in Week 7. For those looking for some help at the position, the veteran is well worth a look.
Start ‘Em
Cade Otton at Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Otton has been on fire, scoring 10-plus points in four of his last five games, including 17.2 points in last week’s loss to New England. He’s also seen at least five targets in four straight games, and he should continue to see his share of chances with Chris Godwin out. So, while the matchup against Buffalo is bad on paper, I’m still rolling with Otton this weekend.
Theo Johnson vs. Packers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Johnson has quietly put up starter-worthy numbers for fantasy managers over the last seven weeks. In that span, he’s recorded double digits five times, including 14.5 points in a loss to the Bears in Week 10. Johnson has a nice matchup next on the schedule too, as the Packers have surrendered 11 or more fantasy points to five tight ends this season.
Kyle Pitts Sr. vs. Panthers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Pitts Sr. has failed to score more than 7.8 points in two straight games, but he’s still seeing enough targets to be startable in most fantasy leagues. He’s worth a roll of the dice this week, as the veteran faces a Panthers defense that has allowed six different tight ends to beat them for at least 9.9 points. At what is a thin position, Pitts Sr. has starting value.
More Starts
- Zach Ertz at Dolphins (Madrid, 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network)
- Oronde Gadsden at Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Colston Loveland at Vikings (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
Week 11 Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends
Sit of the Week
T.J. Hockenson vs. Bears (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Hockenson actually has a great matchup on paper, but how can you trust him as a fantasy starter? He has been held to single digits in five of his last six games, and he’s averaging fewer than four targets in games started by J.J. McCarthy. So, regardless of the matchup (this week it’s Chicago), it’s difficult to start Hockenson with any sort of confidence right now.
Sit ‘Em
Dalton Schultz at Titans (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Schultz, listed as a start last week, posted seven catches, a touchdown and 18.3 fantasy points. He has now scored 11 or more points in four of his last five games, but I would beware this week’s matchup against the Titans. Just two tight ends have had more than 9.3 points against them, including Tyler Warren (twice), Hunter Henry, and Schultz (Week 4).
Evan Engram vs. Chiefs (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Engram has failed to meet expectations in his first season with the Broncos, scoring single digits in all but one of his nine games this season. He’s also been held to 3.2 combined points the last two weeks, so things are getting even worse. I’d keep him on the sidelines against the Chiefs, who have held all but two tight ends to 10 or fewer points this season.
Luke Musgrave at Giants (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Musgrave will play a bigger role in the Packers offense without Tucker Kraft, but he’s clearly subject to the matchups. That’s the case this week, as he faces a Giants defense that’s allowed double digits fantasy points to just four tight ends this season. What’s more, Big Blue has held George Kittle, Travis Kelce and Oronde Gadsden to fewer than seven points.
More Sits
- Mason Taylor at Patriots (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
- Chig Okonkwo vs. Texans (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Dawson Knox vs. Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET, CBS)