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Drake Maye Moves up In 2026 Fantasy Quarterback Dynasty Rankings

Our top 10 is dominated by several young signal-callers, including Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Jaxson Dart.
Michael Fabiano|
Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has become a valuable asset in fantasy football dynasty leagues.
Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has become a valuable asset in fantasy football dynasty leagues. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With the month of May comes the start of dynasty league draft chatter. After all, the end of the NFL draft means we now have a very clear idea of how rosters will look, who could end up where on team depth charts, and what a player’s value projects to be in 2026.

For those unaware, dynasty leagues are the closest you'll get to running a real NFL team. You build a roster with a one-time “all-players” draft, followed by yearly “rookies-only” drafts for as long as the league exists. If this seems like something you’d like to do in addition to your seasonal leagues, well, these dynasty startup league rank lists are for you. 

The difference between these rankings and redraft rankings lies primarily in how they assess players' ages and long-term prospects. For example, Dak Prescott, who’ll be 33 this season, will be ranked ahead of quarterbacks such as Bo Nix or Justin Herbert in traditional leagues. However, that duo has more value than Prescott in dynasty leagues due to their respective age difference.

With that said, here’s a look at my 2026 dynasty start-up league quarterback rankings.

2026 Fantasy Dynasty Quarterback Rankings

Rk

Player

Team

Age

1

Josh Allen

BUF

30

2

Drake Maye

NE

24

3

Lamar Jackson

BAL

29

4

Jayden Daniels

WAS

25

5

Caleb Williams

CHI

24

6

Joe Burrow

CIN

29

7

Jalen Hurts

PHI

28

8

Justin Herbert

LAC

28

9

Patrick Mahomes

KC

31

10

Jaxson Dart

NYG

23

11

Trevor Lawrence

JAC

26

12

Bo Nix

DEN

26

13

Dak Prescott

DAL

33

14

Brock Purdy

SF

26

15

Jordan Love

GB

27

16

Cam Ward

TEN

24

17

Fernando Mendoza

LV

22

18

Jared Goff

DET

31

19

Baker Mayfield

TB

31

20

Tyler Shough

NO

27

21

C.J. Stroud

HOU

24

22

Kyler Murray

MIN

29

23

Sam Darnold

SEA

29

24

Bryce Young

CAR

25

25

Malik Willis

MIA

27

26

Matthew Stafford

LAR

38

27

Daniel Jones

IND

29

28

Ty Simpson

LAR

23

29

Shedeur Sanders

CLE

24

30

Michael Penix Jr.

ATL

26

31

J.J. McCarthy

MIN

23

32

Anthony Richardson

IND

24

33

Tua Tagovailoa

ATL

28

34

Carson Beck

ARI

23

35

Geno Smith

NYJ

35

36

Jacoby Brissett

ARI

33

37

Justin Fields

KC

27

38

Deshaun Watson

CLE

31

39

Aaron Rodgers

FA

42

40

Drew Allar

PIT

22

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Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

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