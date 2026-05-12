Drake Maye Moves up In 2026 Fantasy Quarterback Dynasty Rankings

With the month of May comes the start of dynasty league draft chatter. After all, the end of the NFL draft means we now have a very clear idea of how rosters will look, who could end up where on team depth charts, and what a player’s value projects to be in 2026.

For those unaware, dynasty leagues are the closest you'll get to running a real NFL team. You build a roster with a one-time “all-players” draft, followed by yearly “rookies-only” drafts for as long as the league exists. If this seems like something you’d like to do in addition to your seasonal leagues, well, these dynasty startup league rank lists are for you.

The difference between these rankings and redraft rankings lies primarily in how they assess players' ages and long-term prospects. For example, Dak Prescott, who’ll be 33 this season, will be ranked ahead of quarterbacks such as Bo Nix or Justin Herbert in traditional leagues. However, that duo has more value than Prescott in dynasty leagues due to their respective age difference.

With that said, here’s a look at my 2026 dynasty start-up league quarterback rankings.

2026 Fantasy Dynasty Quarterback Rankings

Rk Player Team Age 1 Josh Allen BUF 30 2 Drake Maye NE 24 3 Lamar Jackson BAL 29 4 Jayden Daniels WAS 25 5 Caleb Williams CHI 24 6 Joe Burrow CIN 29 7 Jalen Hurts PHI 28 8 Justin Herbert LAC 28 9 Patrick Mahomes KC 31 10 Jaxson Dart NYG 23 11 Trevor Lawrence JAC 26 12 Bo Nix DEN 26 13 Dak Prescott DAL 33 14 Brock Purdy SF 26 15 Jordan Love GB 27 16 Cam Ward TEN 24 17 Fernando Mendoza LV 22 18 Jared Goff DET 31 19 Baker Mayfield TB 31 20 Tyler Shough NO 27 21 C.J. Stroud HOU 24 22 Kyler Murray MIN 29 23 Sam Darnold SEA 29 24 Bryce Young CAR 25 25 Malik Willis MIA 27 26 Matthew Stafford LAR 38 27 Daniel Jones IND 29 28 Ty Simpson LAR 23 29 Shedeur Sanders CLE 24 30 Michael Penix Jr. ATL 26 31 J.J. McCarthy MIN 23 32 Anthony Richardson IND 24 33 Tua Tagovailoa ATL 28 34 Carson Beck ARI 23 35 Geno Smith NYJ 35 36 Jacoby Brissett ARI 33 37 Justin Fields KC 27 38 Deshaun Watson CLE 31 39 Aaron Rodgers FA 42 40 Drew Allar PIT 22

More NFL from Sports Illustrated