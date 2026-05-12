Drake Maye Moves up In 2026 Fantasy Quarterback Dynasty Rankings
With the month of May comes the start of dynasty league draft chatter. After all, the end of the NFL draft means we now have a very clear idea of how rosters will look, who could end up where on team depth charts, and what a player’s value projects to be in 2026.
For those unaware, dynasty leagues are the closest you'll get to running a real NFL team. You build a roster with a one-time “all-players” draft, followed by yearly “rookies-only” drafts for as long as the league exists. If this seems like something you’d like to do in addition to your seasonal leagues, well, these dynasty startup league rank lists are for you.
The difference between these rankings and redraft rankings lies primarily in how they assess players' ages and long-term prospects. For example, Dak Prescott, who’ll be 33 this season, will be ranked ahead of quarterbacks such as Bo Nix or Justin Herbert in traditional leagues. However, that duo has more value than Prescott in dynasty leagues due to their respective age difference.
With that said, here’s a look at my 2026 dynasty start-up league quarterback rankings.
2026 Fantasy Dynasty Quarterback Rankings
Rk
Player
Team
Age
1
Josh Allen
BUF
30
2
Drake Maye
NE
24
3
Lamar Jackson
BAL
29
4
Jayden Daniels
WAS
25
5
Caleb Williams
CHI
24
6
Joe Burrow
CIN
29
7
Jalen Hurts
PHI
28
8
Justin Herbert
LAC
28
9
Patrick Mahomes
KC
31
10
Jaxson Dart
NYG
23
11
Trevor Lawrence
JAC
26
12
Bo Nix
DEN
26
13
Dak Prescott
DAL
33
14
Brock Purdy
SF
26
15
Jordan Love
GB
27
16
Cam Ward
TEN
24
17
Fernando Mendoza
LV
22
18
Jared Goff
DET
31
19
Baker Mayfield
TB
31
20
Tyler Shough
NO
27
21
C.J. Stroud
HOU
24
22
Kyler Murray
MIN
29
23
Sam Darnold
SEA
29
24
Bryce Young
CAR
25
25
Malik Willis
MIA
27
26
Matthew Stafford
LAR
38
27
Daniel Jones
IND
29
28
Ty Simpson
LAR
23
29
Shedeur Sanders
CLE
24
30
Michael Penix Jr.
ATL
26
31
J.J. McCarthy
MIN
23
32
Anthony Richardson
IND
24
33
Tua Tagovailoa
ATL
28
34
Carson Beck
ARI
23
35
Geno Smith
NYJ
35
36
Jacoby Brissett
ARI
33
37
Justin Fields
KC
27
38
Deshaun Watson
CLE
31
39
Aaron Rodgers
FA
42
40
Drew Allar
PIT
22
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Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano