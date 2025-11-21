Fab's Five Buy Low Fantasy Football Trade Candidates: Deal For A.J. Brown
Trades are one of the most enjoyable and exciting parts of fantasy football, and the trade deadline is fast approaching. Like I always say, “if you’re not trading, you’re not trying!” With that said, here’s my Fab’s Five players you should buy low on now before their fantasy value rises over the next few weeks.
Week 12 Fantasy Football Trade Targets
Jaxson Dart, QB, Giants: Dart is back at practice and has a chance to start against the Lions, so it appears the concussion he suffered in Week 10 wasn’t overly serious. He has been very consistent and productive as an NFL starter, and Dart faces terrific matchups against the Lions, Commanders, Vikings and Raiders (the final three are all in the fantasy playoffs). I’d pounce on Dart now in a trade.
Bucky Irving, RB, Buccaneers: Irving hasn’t played since Week 4, as he’s been dealing with multiple injuries. That makes trying to acquire him in a trade a bit of a gamble, but no risk it, no biscuit! The good news is that Irving has gotten back to practicing on a limited basis, so it seems he’s getting closer to a return. If you can get Irving at a discount, I’d make the move and roster him for the stretch run.
Derrick Henry, RB, Ravens: Henry has not been the same consistent superstar we’ve come to know and love, as he’s averaging fewer than 14 points per game. That could be an advantage in trade negotiations, however, and I bet you can get Henry at a reasonable price right now. He has a great schedule down the stretch too, facing the Jets and the Bengals twice. Go out and make an offer for him now.
Jaylen Waddle, WR, Dolphins: Waddle is coming off one of his worst games of the year, scoring just 8.2 fantasy points. He’s also off this week, so that could make him a bit more affordable. The good news is that Waddle has been mostly consistent since Tyreek Hill was lost for the season, and he has a favorable schedule that includes games against the Saints, Jets, Steelers, Bengals and Buccaneers.
A.J. Brown WR, Eagles: Brown has been a total dud in fantasy this season, so why would you want him? Well, take a look at his schedule. Brown gets the terrible Cowboys defense this week, and other plus matchups against the Bears, Raiders and Commanders (two coming in the fantasy playoffs). Is it a risk? Absolutely. But Brown should not cost much to acquire, and the upcoming slate is very solid.