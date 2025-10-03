Fab's Five Buy Low Fantasy Football Trade Candidates: Deal For Alvin Kamara
Trades are one of the most enjoyable and exciting parts of fantasy football, and it’s never too early to start looking to improve your roster. Like I always say, “if you’re not trading, you’re not trying!” With that said, here’s my Fab’s Five players you should buy low on now before their fantasy value rises over the next few weeks.
Fantasy Football Trade Targets Week 5
Alvin Kamara, RB, Saints: Kamara has had a slow start to the season, averaging just 11.9 points per game while failing to score more than 13.7 points three times. So, why would you trade for hm? Well, his value isn’t what it used to be, and there are reports he could be traded to a contender at the deadline. Imagine Kamara in the Chiefs offense? That’s enough to make a speculative trade offer.
David Montgomery, RB, Lions: Montgomery is coming off a brutal, 1.2-point game in a win over the Browns where he saw just nine touches. Things will of course get better, and as soon as this week against the Bengals. Rotowire ranks the Lions schedule as the ninth-most favorable among running backs for the rest of the season. Go get Montgomery now before his value jumps back up after Week 5.
Rashee Rice, WR, Chiefs: Rice is still suspended for the next two games, but it’s getting to the point where it makes sense to trade for him now. I see him as a potential No. 1 wide receiver in fantasy leagues upon his return, but you can likely get him at a reasonable price because you’re not going to have him until Week 7. The longer you wait to trader for him, the more expensive Rice will become in trade talks.
Jakobi Meyers, WR, Raiders: Meyers has posted a couple of stinkers in a row, scoring a combined 16.3 points. He’s still playing a full complement of snaps, however, and his target share in the Raiders offense is still at 27%. Meyers is also on pace for 140 targets, which would be 11 more than he had last season when he finished as the WR19. I’d buy into the dip and put Meyers on your trade list.
George Kittle, TE, 49ers: Kittle is currently on injured reserve with a bum hamstring, but he’s getting closer to a return. In fact, he’ll be eligible to get back for Week 6 if his rehab and recovery go well. Tight end is a dumpster fire, as is the 49ers offense due to injuries, so Kittle could be had for a discounted price and see a ton of targets upon his return. Make an offer and see if you can grab him now.