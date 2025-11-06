Fab's Five Fantasy Football Defense Streamers For Week 10: Start the Jaguars DST
Were the Chiefs your starting fantasy football defense? Does your regular starter have a bye or a bad matchup and you’re looking for help at the position this week? Well, you’re in luck! Here’s a look at my Fab's Five defensive streamers for Week 10!
Note: Defenses listed are started in fewer than 50% of ESPN.com fantasy leagues.
Fantasy Football Streaming DSTs Week 10
Jaguars defense at Texans (42.5%): The Jaguars defense can be useful for fantasy fans when the matchup is favorable, and that’s potentially the case this week in Houston. C.J. Stroud (concussion) is injured, so the Texans are starting backup quarterback Davis Mills in this AFC South contest. It’s tough not to like Jacksonville’s defense as a potential streamer in this scenario.
Browns defense at Jets (34.4%): The Browns are fresh off a bye week and return to action with a plus matchup against the Jets. Their offensive line has allowed 31 sacks, which is fourth-most, so pass rusher Myles Garrett and company should have a “fields” day. The Jets have also committed 10 giveaways, so Cleveland should produce a nice stat line in this old school AFC contest.
Ravens defense at Vikings (34.3%): The Ravens defense has looked a bit better in recent weeks, and an upcoming matchup against J.J. McCarthy and the Vikings makes it a viable streaming option. Their offensive line has allowed he third-most sacks (33) this season, and only three teams have committed more giveaways. So, fantasy fans looking for a defense should add and start the Ravens.
Bills defense at Dolphins (39.9%): Buffalo's defense hasn’t been great in fantasy this season, but it can be useful when the matchup is right. That’s the case this week, as the Bills travel south to Miami for an AFC East contest. No offense in the entire league has committed more turnovers than the Dolphins, and opposing defenses have averaged the fifth-most fantasy points against them.
Panthers defense vs. Saints (14.3%): The Panthers' defense is a solid streaming option this week against rookie quarterback Tyler Shough and the Saints. Their offense has committed the second-most giveaways in the league, not to mention 21 sacks of their quarterbacks. New Orleans has also averaged the second-fewest points (15.3 PPG) and the fourth-fewest offensive net yards.