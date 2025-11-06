Fab's Five Fantasy Football Quarterback Streamers For Week 10: Start Matthew Stafford
Was Kyler Murray your starting fantasy football quarterback? Does your regular starter have a bye or a bad matchup and you’re looking for help at the position this week? Well, you’re in luck! Here’s a look at my Fab's Five quarterback streamers for Week 10!
Note: Players listed are started in fewer than 50% of ESPN.com fantasy leagues.
Fantasy Football Streaming QBs Week 10
Caleb Williams vs. Giants (45.3%): Williams rebounded last week in a big way, posting a season-high 38.7 fantasy points in a crazy win over the Bengals. He’ll be hard to sit this week, as a plus matchup against the Giants looms. Five quarterbacks have beaten them for at least 20 fantasy points, and three of them have come since Week 6. Look for a high-scoring contest at Soldier Field.
Matthew Stafford at 49ers (41.3%): Stafford has been on a major tear, as he’s thrown 16 touchdown passes in his last five games, including nine in his last two contests. He should remain in starting lineups this week too, as the veteran faces a 49ers defense that has allowed 19-plus fantasy points to five quarterbacks. That includes four signal-callers who have hit that mark since Week 5.
Jared Goff at Commanders (33.9%): I typically don’t love starting Goff on the road, but a matchup against the Commanders is just too good to ignore. Their defense has been brutal, allowing 18-plus points to seven quarterbacks, including four with at least 23 points. What’s more, Sam Darnold just beat them for four touchdowns and 27.2 points. This all makes Goff a nice option.
Sam Darnold vs. Cardinals (24.7%): Darnold put up a huge stat line last week, throwing four touchdown passes and scoring 27.2 points against the Commanders. He has now put up at least 20 points in three of his last four games, during which time he has 11 scoring strikes. The Cardinals defense can be tough on quarterbacks, but Darnold should have a safe floor if you need a streamer.
Marcus Mariota vs. Lions (2.3%): Mariota will once again start for the Commanders in the absence of Jayden Daniels, and he’s worth a look for those in need against the Lions. Their defense has allowed at least 17 points to five quarterbacks this season, including three who have scored at least 19 points since Week 5. DraftKings has this game at 49.5, so the Vegas pundits expect a lot of points.