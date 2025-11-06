Fab's Five Fantasy Football Tight End Streamers For Week 10: Start Cade Otton
Was Tucker Kraft your starting fantasy football tight end? Does a starter have a bye or a bad matchup and you’re looking for help at the position this week? Well, you’re in luck! Here’s a look at my Fab's Five tight end streamers for Week 10!
Note: Players listed are started in fewer than 50% of ESPN.com fantasy leagues.
Fantasy Football TE Streamers Week 10
Dalton Kincaid at Dolphins (36%): I whiffed badly on Kincaid last week, as he went off for 22.1 points despite a bad matchup (on paper) against the Chiefs. Next up is a date with the Dolphins, who surrendered double digits to seven tight ends this season. In all, Miami has given up the fifth-most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. Get Kincaid back into your starting lineups.
Theo Johnson at Bears (23.7%): Johnson has quietly put up starter-worthy numbers for fantasy fans over the last six weeks. In that time, he’s scored double digits in four contests, including 11.7 points in a loss to the 49ers in Week 9. The matchup is good this week too, as the Bears have allowed double digits to three tight ends since Week 6. That makes Johnson a nice sleeper pick.
Juwan Johnson at Panthers (13.4%): Johnson has started to put up better totals lately, as he’s hit double-digit points in three straight games. That includes last week’s game, where he scored a touchdown and 12.1 points. With Rashid Shaheed now in Seattle, there’s even more chances for Johnson to produce in the offense. He’s a viable option this week against Carolina in an NFC South matchup.
Colston Loveland vs. Giants (12%): Loveland went off last week, scoring two touchdowns and 29.8 fantasy points in a win over the Bengals. While I wouldn’t expect that type of stat line again, he is playing more snaps and running more routes with Cole Kmet banged up. So, while the matchup against the Giants isn’t great on paper, Loveland is still a very solid option for managers this week.
Cade Otton vs. Patriots (5.1%): Otton was starting to get hot before the Bucs’ bye week, scoring double digits in three of his previous four games. He’s also seen at least five targets in four straight games, as Baker Mayfield looks to him more often with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin injured. Otton also faces a Patriots defense that has allowed six tight ends to beat them for 11-plus points in 2025.