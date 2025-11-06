Fab's Five Fantasy Football Kicker Streamers For Week 10: Start Cairo Santos
Is Brandon Aubrey your starting fantasy football kicker? Does your regular starter have a bye or a bad matchup and you’re looking for help at the position this week? Well, you’re in luck! Here’s a look at my Fab's Five kicker streamers for Week 10!
Note: Players listed are started in fewer than 50% of ESPN.com fantasy leagues.
Fantasy Football Streaming Ks Week 10
Cairo Santos vs. Giants (45.5%): How’s this for a wild stat … in the Bears last five games, their starting kickers (Santos, Jake Moody) have scored a combined 68 fantasy points! That is nearly 14 points per game! That’s some hot streak, and it makes Santos a great fantasy play against the Giants. Their defense has allowed an average of more than 10 points per game to opposing home kickers in 2025.
Matt Prater at Dolphins (35.2%): Prater has been inconsistent of late, scoring three or fewer points in two of his last three games. Still, I’d start him in a favorable game against the Dolphins. Their defense is tied for the third-most field goals allowed (18), and visiting kickers have averaged more than 10 points per game against them. That’s good news for the veteran booter in this AFC East tilt.
Jason Myers vs. Cardinals (34.7%): Myers has quietly been one of the most consistent kickers in fantasy football, scoring nine or more points in each of his last three games and five of his last six. That includes scoring 13 points against this week’s opponent, Arizona, in Week 4. In all, the Cardinals have allowed four kickers to beat them for 11 or more points, and that’s all happened since Week 3.
Will Reichard vs. Ravens (13.1%): Reichard scored a solid 11 fantasy points last week, and he’s now posted a combined 34 points in his last three games. I’d keep him in fantasy lineups this week against the Ravens, who have surrendered the second-most field goal attempts in the league this season. What’s more, opposing home kickers have averaged 10 points per game against Baltimore.
Brandon McManus vs. Eagles (11.1%): McManus hasn’t put up huge numbers in the last two weeks, but I like him to improve in a plus matchup against the Eagles. Only the Jets have allowed more fantasy points per game to kickers, as five have beaten them for at least nine points. What’s more, their defense has surrendered a combined 26 fantasy points to kickers in the last two contests.