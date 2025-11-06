Fab's Five Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Streamers For Week 10: Start Quentin Johnston
Was Malik Nabers one of your starting fantasy wide receivers? Does a starter have a bye or a bad matchup and you’re looking for help at the position this week? Well, you’re in luck! Here’s a look at my Fab's Five running back streamers for Week 10!
Note: Players listed are started in fewer than 50% of ESPN.com fantasy leagues.
Fantasy Football WR Streamers Week 10
Quentin Johnston vs. Steelers (45.2%): Johnston rebounded last week, scoring 15.3 points against the Titans after posting zero the week before. He also has a great matchup next on the slate against a Steelers' defense that’s allowed the most PPR points per game to perimeter receivers. In all, 10 different receivers have beaten them for 15-plus points regardless of alignment in 2025.
Romeo Doubs vs. Eagles (40%): Doubs continued to produce good totals for fantasy fans last week, scoring 16.1 fantasy points in a loss to the Panthers. He has now scored in double digits in four of his last five games, and the loss of Tucker Kraft could mean a few more looks each week. He has a good matchup too, as the Eagles have allowed nine wide receivers to score 12-plus points.
Khalil Shakir at Dolphins (38%): Shakir has been consistently in the double digits for most of the season, failing to score at least 11 points just twice in eight games. That includes a Week 3 game against this week’s opponent, the Dolphins, where he scored a touchdown and 14.5 fantasy points. So, while Miami has been mostly tough on receivers, I’m staying with Shakir in this AFC East battle.
Jameson Williams at Commanders (31.4%): Williams has scored 16-plus points in two of his last three games, so maybe he’s starting to turn things around? I’d use him this week against the Commanders, who have allowed 14 wide receivers to beat them for double digits this season. Regardless of alignment, their defense has given up the sixth-most PPR points per game to enemy receivers.
Troy Franklin vs. Raiders (25.4%): Franklin didn’t have a huge stat line last week, but he did see 10 targets against the Texans. He has now seen a combined 28 targets in the last three weeks (that’s more than Courtland Sutton), and the Raiders have allowed he sixth-most points per game (tie) to perimeter receivers. In all, 12 wideouts have beaten them for double digits regardless of alignment.