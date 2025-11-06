SI

Fab's Five Fantasy Football Running Back Streamers For Week 10: Start Zach Charbonnet

Michael Fabiano

Seahawks RB Zach Charbonnet faces the Arizona Cardinals in Week 10.
Was Omarion Hampton one of your starting fantasy running backs? Does a starter have a bye or a bad matchup and you’re looking for help at the position this week? Well, you’re in luck! Here’s a look at my Fab's Five running back streamers for Week 10!

Note: Players listed are started in fewer than 50% of ESPN.com fantasy leagues.

Fantasy Football Streaming RBs Week 10

Kyle Monangai vs. Giants (44.4%): Whether it’s Monangai or D’Andre Swift (he missed last week’s game), the Bears starting running back is a strong play against the Giants. Their defense has allowed the second-most points per game to running backs, and five have scored 14-plus points against them. That makes Monangai (or Swift) a solid starter for fantasy managers in this matchup.

Zach Charbonnet vs. Cardinals (23.4%): Charbonnet is difficult to trust while he’s in a confusing backfield committee with Kenneth Walkeer III. But with four teams on a bye, both Seahawks running backs are worth a look as flex starters against Arizona. Their defense has surrendered 12 or more points to eight backs, including four with 18-plus, so the matchup is favorable this week.

RJ Harvey vs. Raiders (19.7%): Harvey has been red hot lately, scoring a combined four touchdowns and 40.7 fantasy points in the last two games. He’s done most of that damage as a receiver, catching six passes for 56 yards and two of his touchdowns. He faces a bad Raiders defense up next, as eight backs have beaten them for 10-plus points this season. As a result, Harvey has streamer value.

Woody Marks vs. Jaguars (19,7%): Marks scored just 2.7 points against a tough Denver defense last week, but he scored 12-plus points in three of his previous four games. He’s seeing enough touches on a weekly basis to be a viable flex option, and that’s the case this week against the Jaguars. Their defense has allowed three running backs to beat them for 18-plus points since Week 4.

Emari Demercado at Seahawks (1.6%): The Cardinals' backfield continues to be a thorn in the side of fantasy fans, as Demercado, not Bam Knight (23.2%), led their backs in touches last week. Whether that remains the same this week is in question, but the pass-catching Demercado could be a flex option against the Seahawks. Their defense has allowed the second-most catches to runners.

