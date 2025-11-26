Fab's Five Fantasy Football Kicker Streamers For Week 13: Start Zane Gonzalez
Was Spencer Shrader your starting fantasy football kicker? Does your regular starter have a bye or a bad matchup and you’re looking for help at the position this week? Well, you’re in luck! Here’s a look at my Fab's Five kicker streamers for Week 13!
Note: Players listed are started in fewer than 50% of ESPN.com fantasy leagues.
Fantasy Football Streaming Ks Week 13
Cairo Santos at Eagles (48%): Santos has scored at least eight fantasy points in five of his last six games, and this week’s matchup against the Eagles makes him a solid fantasy option. Their defense has allowed an average of nine points per game to kickers on the season, and all but one visiting booter has beaten them for eight or more points while at Lincoln Financial Field. That bodes well for Santos.
Cam Little at Titans (31.9%): Little, listed as a start ’em last week, posted an impressive 13 fantasy points in a win over the Cardinals. He has now scored at least 13 points in three of his last four games, and a plus matchup against the Titans is next on the slate. Their defense has allowed the third-most points per game to opposing road kickers, and six have beaten them for at least nine points overall this season.
Will Lutz at Commanders (5.6%): Lutz posted a season-high 18 fantasy points in the week before Denver’s bye week, and an upcoming matchup against the Commanders makes him a viable streamer. Their defense has allowed the third-most points per game to enemy kickers, and each of the last two enemy booters have beaten them for double digits. In all, six kickers have scored double digits against Washington.
Zane Gonzalez at Jets (1.5%): Gonzalez has posted a combined 27 fantasy points in his last two games with the Falcons, and this week’s matchup against the Jets makes him a solid streamer. No team in the league has allowed more fantasy points to kickers, as the position has averaged 10.6 points per game against them. In all, all but two enemy booters have scored at least eight fantasy points against New York.
Riley Patterson vs. Saints (0.3%): Patterson has been quietly consistent in the stat sheets lately, scoring at least 10 points in two of his last four games while averaging nearly nine points per game. This week he faces the Saints, who have allowed double digits to five kickers this season. In all, enemy booters have averaged nearly nine points per game against New Orleans, so Patterson is a worthwhile option.