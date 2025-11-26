Fab's Five Fantasy Football Quarterback Streamers For Week 13: Start Jacoby Brissett
Was Kyler Murray your starting fantasy football quarterback? Does your regular starter have a bye or a bad matchup and you’re looking for help at the position this week? Well, you’re in luck! Here’s a look at my Fab's Five quarterback streamers for Week 13!
Note: Players listed are started in fewer than 50% of ESPN.com fantasy leagues.
Fantasy Football Streaming QBs Week 13
Jared Goff vs. Packers (40%): Goff has always been a better fantasy quarterback at home, and this week he’s facing the Packers at Ford Field. While Green Bay has a good defense, it has still allowed 18-plus fantasy points to four quarterbacks. Also, the only high-end field general who hasn’t had a good game against them is Jalen Hurts. Goff has also scored 17 or more points in three straight games on Turkey Day.
Jacoby Brissett at Buccaneers (28.9%): Brissett has been on absolute fire since taking over as the Cardinals starting quarterback, scoring at least 18.7 fantasy points in all five games. In fact, he’s sixth in points at the position since Week 6. I’d start him in what could be a high-scoring game against the Buccaneers, who have allowed 18-plus fantasy points to three different opposing quarterbacks since Week 10.
Trevor Lawrence at Titans (12.2%): Lawrence hasn’t put up huge fantasy numbers in the last three weeks, but he did throw three touchdown passes against the Cardinals last week. He has a plus matchup next on the schedule, facing a Titans defense that’s allowed an average of 20.6 points to enemy quarterbacks in the last four weeks. What’s more, three have scored 23-plus points against them since Week 7.
Sam Darnold vs. Vikings (19%): Can you say … revenge? Darnold faces the team that let him walk in the offseason (a move they seriously regret now), so you know he’ll want to put up a nice stat line. The Vikings have allowed 17-plus points to six quarterbacks, and most of the best signal-callers they’ve faced has put up good totals … even Geno Smith beat them for 17.5 points. If you need help, I’d start Darnold.
Jaxson Dart at Patriots (16%): I’m not sure if Dart (concussion) will play on Monday night, but he did practice some last week and it at least looks like he could play against the Pats. If he does, the rookie is a nice streamer. He’s failed to score more than 16 fantasy points in just one of his seven starts, and he’s averaging 22.9 points per game overall. Keep tabs on Dart’s status all week, and start ’em if he’s active on Monday.