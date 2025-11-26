Fab's Five Fantasy Football Tight End Streamers For Week 13: Start Juwan Johnson
Was Tucker Kraft your starting fantasy football tight end? Does a starter have a bye or a bad matchup and you’re looking for help at the position this week? Well, you’re in luck! Here’s a look at my Fab's Five tight end streamers for Week 13!
Note: Players listed are started in fewer than 50% of ESPN.com fantasy leagues.
Fantasy Football TE Streamers Week 13
Dalton Schultz at Colts (28.7%): Schultz is coming off his worst game of the season, scoring just 1.8 fantasy points against the Bills. Still, he had posted 11-plus points in each of his previous three games and five of his previous six, and a matchup against the Colts makes him startable this week. Their defense has allowed the fifth-most points per game to tight ends, and six have beaten them for double digits.
Juwan Johnson at Dolphins (24.1%): Johnson continues to produce good stats, scoring 10.6 points last week in a loss to Atlanta. He has now scored double digits in five straight games, during which time he’s averaged 13 points. The matchup is favorable this week too, as the Dolphins have allowed 10-plus points to seven tight ends. In all, their defense has allowed the fourth-most points per game to the position.
Theo Johnson at Patriots (29.9%): Johnson bounced back last week, scoring 10.7 fantasy points in a loss to the Lions. He has now scored double figures in three of his last four games, and this week’s matchup against the Patriots is favorable. Their defense has allowed 11-plus points to seven opposing tight ends, including four who have gone over that total since Week 5, so Johnson is a very startable asset.
Brenton Strange at Titans (3.8%): Strange returned to action against the Cardinals last week and led the Jaguars with 93 receiving yards. He was putting up nice totals earlier in the season before getting hurt, so he could be a potential fantasy starter down the stretch. Strange clearly has the trust of Trevor Lawrence, who has always liked to throw the ball to his tight ends, so look for Strange to be a viable streamer.
Isaiah Likely vs. Bengals (2.5%): Mark Andrews is obviously the top tight end option in Baltimore, but don’t forget about Likely if you’re desperate. The Bengals defense has given up the most fantasy points to tight ends this season, and it’s not even close. In fact, 10 different tight ends have beaten them for double digits, including four who have gone over 20 points since Week 5. Likely is available in many leagues, too.