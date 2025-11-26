Fab's Five Fantasy Football Defense Streamers For Week 13: Start the Jaguars DST
Are the Chiefs your starting fantasy football defense? Does your regular starter have a bye or a bad matchup and you’re looking for help at the position this week? Well, you’re in luck! Here’s a look at my Fab's Five defense streamers for Week 13!
Note: Defenses listed are started in fewer than 50% of ESPN.com fantasy leagues.
Fantasy Football Streaming DSTs Week 13
Jaguars defense at Titans (47.8%): The weekly “who plays the Titans” part of the defense streamers features the Jaguars this week. Tennessee has allowed a league-high 45 sacks of Cam Ward, and it’s also committed 14 giveaways. The Titans also have the third-worst offense in terms of points scored per game, and it's dead last in total net yards per game. Look for the Jags DST to have a real holiday feast.
Chargers defense vs. Raiders (40.8%): The Chargers are fresh off a bye and have a plus matchup at home against the Raiders. Chip Kelly was fired as the offensive coordinator, so Greg Olson will take over the playcalling duties on an interim basis. That doesn’t change the fact that Las Vegas has allowed 41 sacks, committed 16 giveaways and is averaging an NFL-worst 15 points per game this year. Start the Bolts.
49ers defense at Browns (22.5%): The 49ers defense hasn’t been all that great in fantasy leagues, but this week’s matchup against the Browns makes is a solid streamer. They’ll be starting rookie Shedeur Sanders for the second straight week, and that alone makes the Niners a viable option. For the season, Cleveland’s offense has averaged a meager 16.9 points and a near NFL-low 258.5 total net yards per game.
Dolphins defense vs. Saints (4.2%): The Dolphins defense is coming off a bye and has a solid matchup this week at home against the Saints. Rookie Tyler Shough will be making only his third NFL start, and the offense has averaged a meager 12.3 points in those games. For the season, New Orleans has committed 17 giveaways (tied for the fourth-most in the league) as well, so Miami should put up a decent stat line.
Falcons defense at Jets (6.3%): The Falcons defense has been useful in fantasy at times this season, but it’s been a bit inconsistent in recent weeks. Still, a matchup against the Jets makes it a viable streamer. Their offense has allowed 39 sacks (tied for the fourth most in the league), and it’s averaging the fourth-fewest net yards per game. The Men in Green have also allowed 14 sacks (tied for the 10th most in 2025).