Fab's Five Fantasy Football Kicker Streamers: Start Joshua Karty in Week 6
Was Jake Moody your starting fantasy football kicker? Does your regular starter have a bye or a bad matchup and you’re looking for help at the position this week? Well, you’re in luck! Here’s a look at my Fabs’ Five kicker streamers for Week 6!
Note: Players listed are started in fewer than 50% of ESPN.com fantasy leagues.
Joshua Karty at Ravens (19.3%): Karty was a disappointment last week, as he had just five fantasy points with a missed field goal against the Niners. Still, he should remain in starting lineups based on a plus matchup against the Ravens. In their first five games, three kickers have beaten them for 11 or more points. Overall, the position has averaged 11 fantasy points a game against them.
Wil Lutz at Jets (17.7%): Lutz has not been a great fantasy kicker (not even a good one to be honest) after five weeks, but look at this week’s matchup against the Jets. Their defense has allowed nine or more fantasy points to all but one of their first five opposing kickers, including Chase McLaughlin’s 21 points in Week 3. Matt Prater and Chris Boswell also beat the Men in Green for 14 points.
Eddy Pineiro at Buccaneers (17.4%): Pineiro has been quietly solid since taking over as the 49ers kickers, scoring 12 or more points in all but one game. What’s more, only Chase McLaughlin has scored more points at the position since Week 2. This week’s matchup against the Buccaneers could be a high-scoring affair, So Pineiro should have plenty of chances to score fantasy points.
Nick Folk vs. Broncos (9.4%) Folk has been quietly solid this season, scoring at least 10 fantasy points in three of his first five games. He’s also converted all nine of his field-goal tries. Folk also has a plus matchup next up against the Broncos, who have allowed an average of 10 fantasy points per game to kickers. That includes three different booters who have scored at least 11 points.
Joey Slye at Raiders (5.7%): You might not know it, but Slye has averaged a very solid 10.4 fantasy points in his first five games. What’s more, he’s scored at least nine points in all but one contest. That’s good enough to be a top-five kicker, but he’s still widely available. This week he faces the Raiders, who have given up 13 or more fantasy points to two of the last three kickers they’ve faced.