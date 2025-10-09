Fab's Five Fantasy Football Quarterback Streamers For Week 6: Start Matthew Stafford
Is Lamar Jackson your starting fantasy football quarterback? Does your regular starter have a bye or a bad matchup and you’re looking for help at the position this week? Well, you’re in luck! Here’s a look at my Fab's Five quarterback streamers for Week 6!
Note: Players listed are started in fewer than 50% of ESPN.com fantasy leagues.
Fantasy Football Streaming QBs Week 6
Drake Maye at Bills (42.6%): Maye failed to meet expectations in fantasy football last week, as he put up just 12.1 fantasy points against the Bills. I like him to rebound this week though against a Saints defense that’s allowed 18-plus points to three quarterbacks in their first five games. New Orleans has also allowed at least 38 rushing yards to three signal-callers, which is a positive for Maye.
Matthew Stafford at Ravens (34.9%): Stafford is red hot, throwing six touchdown passes and scoring a combined 53 fantasy points in his last two games. He’s in line for another solid stat line this week, as the veteran faces a Baltimore defense that has fallen on hard times. Believe it or not, but the Ravens have allowed three quarterbacks to beat them for more than 27 fantasy points in 2025.
Caleb Williams at Commanders (22.2%): Williams has scored 24-plus points in two of his first four starts of the season, and a Monday night matchup against the Commanders is a favorable one. In their first five games, their defense has allowed 18-plus points three times, and all three have come in their last four contests. In what could be a high-scoring game, Williams is a viable starter.
Bryce Young vs. Dolphins (8%): Young is obviously very difficult to trust, but he’s worth a shot for those in need against the Cowboys. Their defense has allowed at least 24.3 points to every single quarterback they’ve faced, including Justin Fields’ 25.9 points last week. In fact, the hapless Cowboys defense has allowed more fantasy production to quarterbacks than any other team to this point in the year.
Mac Jones at Buccaneers (0.9%): Jones has been quietly good in the stat sheets, scoring 20-plus points in two of his three starts on the season. That includes last week, when he had 22.2 points despite playing with virtually all of his top weapons in the passing game. Jones is worth a look against the Buccaneers, who have allowed 16-plus points to four quarterbacks, including three with 19-plus.