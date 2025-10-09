Fab's Five Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Streamers For Week 6: Start Rashid Shaheed
Was CeeDee Lamb one of your starting fantasy wide receivers? Does a starter have a bye or a bad matchup and you’re looking for help at the position this week? Well, you’re in luck! Here’s a look at my Fab's Five running back streamers for Week 6!
Note: Players listed are started in fewer than 50% of ESPN.com fantasy leagues.
Fantasy Football WR Streamers Week 6
Tre Tucker vs. Titans (18.1%): Tucker was one of my streamers last week, and he scored a useful 11.1 fantasy points. He has now hit double digits in three of his five games, and he is in line for a higher target share while Brock Bowers is sidelined. The matchup is favorable too, as the Titans have allowed six wideouts to score 11-plus points against them, including four who have scored 18-plus points.
Rashid Shaheed vs. Patriots (13.8%): While Chris Olave (51.1%) is clearly the best fantasy wide receiver in New Orleans (he’s a start ‘em this week), you can also use Shaheed in a pinch. Listed as a streamer last week, be posted an impressive 21.4 fantasy points. This week’s matchup is a good one too, as the Patriots have allowed double digits points to 10 wide receivers in their first five contests.
Romeo Doubs vs. Bengals (13.1%): The last time we saw Doubs, he was scoring three touchdowns and 29.8 fantasy points against the Cowboys. He won’t likely hit that mark again, but he clearly has the trust of Jordan Love and the matchup against the Bengals is positive. Eight wide receivers have beaten them for double digits, including five wideouts who have scored 16-plus points against them.
Elic Ayomanor at Raiders (7.1%): Ayomanor’s numbers have slumped lately, as he’s scored just 10.2 combined fantasy points in his last two games. Still, managers in need can give him a look in a plus matchup against the Raiders. Their defense has allowed nine wide receivers to score double digits against them, including six who have scored 14-plus points and three with 16-plus points.
Tyquan Thornton vs. Lions (2.7%): Thornton has been solid in the stat sheets, putting up 12 or more points in three of his last four games. He’s a nice streamer this week too, as he faces a Lions defense that’s allowed five wideouts to beat them for 13-plus points. What’s more, two receivers have scored at least 29 points. In what could be a high-scoring game, Thornton can be a useful option this week.