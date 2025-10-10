Fab's Five Fantasy Football Defense Streamers: Start Raiders DST in Week 6
Were the Ravens your starting fantasy football defense? Does your regular starter have a bye or a bad matchup and you’re looking for help at the position this week? Well, you’re in luck! Here’s a look at my Fabs’ Five defensive streamers for Week 6!
Note: Defenses listed are started in fewer than 50% of ESPN.com fantasy leagues.
Rams defense at Ravens (34.5%): The Rams defense is a solid streaming option in what is a plus matchup against Baltimore. Lamar Jackson is still dealing with an injured hamstring, leaving backup Cooper Rush to lead the offense. Last week, the Texans defense put up a top-five performance against them with three takeaways and a sack while giving up just 10 points and 207 yards of offense.
Raiders defense vs. Titans (19.5%): The Raiders defense hasn’t been great in fantasy leagues after five weeks, but it’s hard to ignore a plus matchup against the Titans. Their offense is the worst in the league, averaging just 14.6 points and 233.8 net yards per game. What’s more, Tennessee has committed seven giveaways and allowed 19 sacks (second most in the NFL) of Cam Ward.
Buccaneers defense vs. 49ers (14%): The Buccaneers defense isn’t what you would call a reliable fantasy option, but a matchup against the Niners makes it a streamable option. Their offense continues to deal with multiple injuries, and backup Mac Jones is playing at less than 100 percent. San Francisco has also committed eight giveaways on the season, which is tied for the fourth-most in the NFL.
Saints defense vs. Patriots (2.9%): Fantasy managers in need can take a shot on the New Orleans defense based on a positive matchup against the Patriots. Their offense has given up the football six times and has allowed 13 sacks in their last four games, and defenses have averaged the 11th-most points when facing New England this season. The Saints have also forced eight giveaways this season.
Titans defense vs. Raiders (5.3%): The Titans have a good matchup versus the Raiders, making their defense a nice streaming option. Las Vegas is averaging just 16.6 points per game, and only the Bengals have committed more giveaways after the first five weeks. Their offensive line has also surrendered 16 sacks, which is tied for the fifth-most in the league, so the Titans are an option.