Fab's Five Fantasy Football Tight End Streamers For Week 6: Start Darren Waller
Was George Kittle your starting fantasy football tight end? Does a starter have a bye or a bad matchup and you’re looking for help at the position this week? Well, you’re in luck! Here’s a look at my Fabs’ Five tight end streamers for Week 6!
Note: Players listed are started in fewer than 50% of ESPN.com fantasy leagues.
Darren Waller at Panthers (37.7%): Waller has been on fire since his return to action, scoring three touchdowns and a combined 36.5 fantasy points in two games. He also saw his snap count double from Week 4 to Week 5, and the absence of Tyreek Hill has opened up opportunities for him in the passing game. The Chargers have been tough on tight ends, but Waller is still a start ‘em.
Zach Ertz vs. Bears (26.4%): Ertz has struggled over the last few weeks, failing to score more than 6.8 fantasy points in three straight games. Still, he’s worth a roll of the dice on Monday night against the Bears. Their defense has allowed three tight ends to beat them for nine-plus points, and the position is averaging 7.3 catches per game against them. That’s second most in the league.
Mason Taylor vs. Broncos (13.5%): Admittedly, I don’t love this week’s matchup against the Broncos. However, it’s hard to overlook the type of volume Taylor has had in the last two weeks in terms of targets. In that time, the rookie has seen 19 passes thrown in his direction, and he’s hauled in 14 of them for a combined 29.2 fantasy points. As a result, Taylor becomes a viable streamer.
Juwan Johnson vs. Patriots (21.1%): Johnson has seen his numbers slide after a hot start, scoring just 9.5 combined points in his last two games. He’s still seeing plenty of snaps in the offense, however, and a matchup against the Patriots is favorable on paper. After five weeks, their defense has allowed four tight ends to beat them for 11-plus points, including two who did it in Week 4 alone.
Jake Tonges at Buccaneers (8%): Tonges has been a solid fantasy option in the absence of George Kittle, scoring 10-plus points in three of five games. In Week 5, he was targeted 11 times and scored 17.1 points against the Rams. He’ll be an attractive streamer this week too, as Tonges faces a Buccaneers defense that has allowed the second-most points to tight ends since Week 4.