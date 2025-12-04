Fab's Five Fantasy Football Running Back Streamers For Week 14: Start Devin Neal
Was Alvin Kamara one of your starting fantasy running backs? Does a starter have a bye or a bad matchup and you’re looking for help at the position this week? Well, you’re in luck! Here’s a look at my Fab's Five running back streamers for Week 14!
Note: Players listed are started in fewer than 50% of ESPN.com fantasy leagues.
Fantasy Football Streaming RBs Week 14
Kenneth Gainwell at Ravens (41%): Gainwell saw his stats decline last week, but he had put up 18-plus points and a combined 47.7 points in his previous two games. He should see enough work to remain a viable streamer this week in an important AFC North contest against the Ravens. Their defense has allowed 12-plus points to 11 running backs, and five runners have scored 13-plus points against them since Week 6.
Kyle Monangai at Packers (19.1%): Monangai has been quietly consistent over his last five games, scoring at least 10.7 points four times. That includes two games where he scored 19 or more points. The matchup at Lambeau Field isn’t great on paper, but their defense has allowed 11-plus fantasy points to five running backs since Week 10. So while the rookie’s ceiling isn’t great, Monangai is still a viable flex starter.
Devin Neal at Buccaneers (9.5%): Neal should see a bigger role in the Saints offense with Alvin Kamara (knee) banged up, making the rookie a potential sleeper against the Buccaneers. Their defense has allowed the seventh-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs, and nine have beaten them for at least 15 points. That includes five backs who beat Tampa Bay for more than 20 fantasy points.
Jordan Mason vs. Commanders (8.7%): Mason could see more work this week against Washington, as Aaron Jones Sr. suffered a shoulder injury last week and is considered day to day. The matchup is favorable for whoever gets the start, as the Commanders have given up the third-most points per game to running backs. In fact, 12 backs have beaten them for double digits and seven have scored 17-plus points.
Chris Rodriguez at Vikings (6.2%): Rodriguez has started three straight games for the Commanders, and he’s scored 19.6 combined points in the last two. That’s nothing to write home about, but he also saw eight red-zone touches in those two games. So for those managers desperate for a flex starter in a deeper league, you can do worse than start Rodriguez with the hopes that he gets into the end zone.